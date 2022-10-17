Read full article on original website
funcheap.com
Trick-Or-Treat on Fourth Street (San Rafael)
Enjoy a family-friendly way to celebrate Halloween!. Fourth Street merchants will be welcoming kids and families on Saturday October 29th from 1p-3p. Dress up, bring a bag and get ready for some treats! (or tricks). Look for the “Participating Businesses” sign in the window for some treats!. Don’t...
funcheap.com
SF’s 24-Hour “Moby Dick” Marathon w/ 100+ Readers (Oct. 22-23)
24-Hour “Moby Dick” Marathon at SF’s Maritime Museum w/ 100+ Readers (2022) “Our first port is San Francisco…and thence, I hardly know where.” — Herman Melville, 28 May 1860. San Francisco welcomes Herman Melville back to the Barbary Coast with a marathon reading of...
funcheap.com
USA’s Largest Holiday Light Arts Fest “Let’s Glow SF” Returns to SF
Let’s Glow SF returns to Downtown San Francisco for the second year in a row. The free, outdoor holiday light arts festival is returning with more artists’ holiday-inspired works projected across some of downtown’s most notable buildings. From 5-10pm nightly running Friday, December 2, 2022 – Sunday,...
funcheap.com
San Francisco Opera’s Free Community Open House (2022)
Join us for a free, family friendly event at the War Memorial Opera House on Sunday, October 23 from 9:30-3:30pm. In addition to the Opera’s 100th season, this year also marks the 90th anniversary of the War Memorial Opera House. In celebration of both anniversaries, San Francisco Opera opens the doors of its historic home at a free event on Sunday, October 23 to reveal some of the fun and magic that transpires inside this United States landmark.
funcheap.com
SF Opera’s Community Open House 2022: Stage Selfie + Scavenger Hunt
For those who’ve always wanted to take a “selfie” on the stage of the War Memorial Opera House, learn about the role of a conductor, witness how opera is made from behind the curtain or ask the Opera’s general director anything about opera, San Francisco Opera has just the ticket—and it’s free. In celebration of its Centennial Season, San Francisco Opera hosts a Community Open House, opening the doors of its historic home for a special day of sharing the fun and magic that transpires inside this U.S. landmark.
funcheap.com
“Just Pull Up” Free Happy Hour Tour (SF)
Join Kept Experiences and explore some of the most exciting happenings in San Francisco!!. We provide a FREE shuttle that takes you to fantastic events all around the city. The objective of Just Pull Up! is to expose people to all the exceptional places hosting incredible experiences that capture the essence of our beloved San Francisco. You will be hosted by an SF native that provides a lighthearted narrative throughout the experience, plus thought-provoking insights that make each outing unique and unforgettable.
funcheap.com
Win Tix: SF’s Annual Roaring ’20s “Senior Prom” at Hotel Nikko (2022)
SF's Annual Roaring '20s "Senior Prom" at Hotel Nikko (2022) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 27 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web browsers and...
funcheap.com
SF’s Brand New ‘Central Subway’ Neighborhood Celebrations
San Francisco’s brand new Central Subway Station will host a series of community preview events to celebrate the upcoming weekend service, their unique designs specific to each neighborhood, and to showcase the landmark artworks that were commissioned for each of the stations. The Central Subway Project improves public transportation...
funcheap.com
“Temescal Trick-or-Treat” 2022 Halloween Fun Fair (Oakland)
Bring your children for a fun and safe Halloween adventure!. The Temescal Telegraph Business Improvement District is excited to bring back Temescal Trick-or-Treat for the first time since 2019! Local businesses will get into the spirit by decorating their windows or storefront, wearing costumes, and greeting kiddos and their families with treats for this beloved neighborhood tradition. This event is an opportunity to provide a fun and safe environment for folks of all ages, and to connect face-to-face with neighbors for an evening of spooky celebration.
funcheap.com
Laugh Your Gays Off: Free Comedy in The Castro | SF
FREE – $5 suggested donation. Strong cocktails and great beers, plus 2-for-1 drinks until 9 pm, so come a bit before the show to grab one (actually two?) Who doesn’t need a drink and some laughs on a Sunday night before starting another week?. Please note that starting...
funcheap.com
This Cemetery is Now SF’s First Ever Archeological Landmark
Lincoln Park/City Cemetery is now officially a San Francisco city landmark. SF Heritage worked closely with Supervisor Connie Chan, the Planning Department, and community groups to draft the designation, which is the city’s first primarily archeological city landmark and one of the most important preservation accomplishments of recent years.
funcheap.com
“Sketchboard”: Figure Drawing Art Class & Live Music | SF
Join in at the Monument (140 9th St), for figure drawing accompanied by live musicians. Everyone is welcome, we are a mix of seasoned artists, students, and first timers. Poses range from 2, 5, 10, 15, 20 and 30 minutes. There will be easels provided and some materials for drop-ins.
funcheap.com
Oakland’s “The Rise of the Phoenix” Halloween Ball 2022
The Rise of the Phoenix Ball is going to be the most legendary Halloween event you’ve ever been to. Periodt! We have partnered up with Oakland To All (OTA), an organization that is known for putting on the Bay Area’s most premiere ballroom events. The ICONIC Dashaun Wesley,...
funcheap.com
Roundtable “Reproductive Freedom at the Ballot Box” (Oakland)
Please join Congresswoman Barbara Lee for her panel “What’s at Stake: Reproductive Freedom at the Ballot Box” with Congresswoman Judy Chu, the author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, and reproductive justice leaders. This event will take place at Laney College in Oakland, CA on October 20th at 6:30 pm PST.
