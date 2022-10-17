ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
October is National Seafood Month

Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu. , the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Drier conditions are expected Sunday, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas. Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Expect north...
For second day, HECO lifts call for conservation on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a second day, Hawaiian Electric Company said customer conservation efforts on Hawaii Island helped the utility to avoid rolling power outages Friday night. The utility said several large generators were offline for maintenance or repairs. On Thursday night, conservation efforts also prevented the need for rolling...
Comedian Felipe Espar to perform at Blue Note Hawaii

Hawaii News Now is going to the Philippines to celebrate Filipino American History Month. Incumbent Mike Victorino faces tough reelection bid in race for Maui mayor. The general election is little over two weeks away. Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino discusses his top priorities if reelected. Ohana Matters: Parent behavior...
Trending: Dry hops, tiger cub triplets

Sun, Wind and some rain today, trade wind weather tomorrow. Transition weather day for parts of the states as a showery cloud band will move across Kauai tonight through Friday. Trade winds will push over the eastern end of the state late Friday afternoon and will bring a band of moisture along with it. This moisture will spread westward as the trades fill in across the rest of the state Friday night. A typical trade wind weather pattern is expected for the weekend and into next week, which means lots of sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times.
Trade wind pattern to dominate the coming week

Great weekend to go star gazing and to enjoy the Orionid meteor shower!
HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island, but energy problems linger

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric Company said customer conservation efforts on Hawaii Island helped the utility to avoid rolling power outages Thursday night. HECO made the request because three major generators were offline. One tripped offline on Thursday afternoon while two others are undergoing maintenance. The conservation plea came a...
HNN kicks off series to explore Hawaii-Philippines relationship

Felipe Esparza is the winner of NBC's "Last Comic Standing" and has been on "Superstore." He'll be performing at the Blue Note on Friday and Saturday. Incumbent Mike Victorino faces tough reelection bid in race for Maui mayor. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The general election is little over two...
Breezy trades, fewer showers to close out the weekend

Moderate to breezy trades are expected to dominate the coming week. Drier conditions are moving in, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas for the remainder of the weekend. In surf, a north swell will slowly decline, with some long-period south swells keeping surf elevated for south shores....
Two people died in a drowning near Maui

Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages. Updated: 1 hour ago.
Mix of sun, clouds and rain today, trade wind weather tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transition weather day for parts of the states as a showery cloud band will move across Kauai tonight through Friday. Trade winds will push over the eastern end of the state late Friday afternoon and will bring a band of moisture along with it. This moisture will spread westward as the trades fill in across the rest of the state Friday night. A typical trade wind weather pattern is expected for the weekend and into next week, which means lots of sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times.
Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The popularity of non-lethal pellet guns is on the rise in Hawaii. With the recent increase in random street crimes and a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing residents to carry concealed weapons, non-lethal weapons like “Byrna launchers” are becoming an attractive alternative to traditional firearms.
Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kalamapii Play School is a bustling and bright new preschool near downtown Hilo. Some 44 pre-K students are enrolled and more are on a waiting list. “It’s such a vibrant area,” said Kim Pierce, Kalamapii Play School executive director. “I cannot wait for the field trips to start for our kids.”
Hawaii National Guard increases efforts to recruit locals

Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 20, 2022) Your top local headlines for Thursday, Oct. 20. Court orders police to turn over records in accidental shooting death of Boy Scout. Attorney Kris LaGuire said the family “has a right to know what happened to their boy.”. Maui school takes strong stance...
