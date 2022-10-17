Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Cut Back On This Tech Giant's Stock Even Though 'It Was Painful To Do'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he will hold Cisco Systems Inc CSCO stock in his Charitable Trust. Benzinga analyst ratings data shows a Neutral consensus rating on CSCO. Cramer said, although "it was painful to do," but he had to cut back QUALCOMM Inc QCOM...
Jim Cramer says to buy Wells Fargo stock to capitalize on the Fed’s rate hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit. … It's by far my favorite name in this new leadership group," he said.
Cramer's lightning round: I'm sticking by Intuitive Surgical
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'
Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Buy Shares of Netflix on the Market's Next Pullback, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to pick up shares of Netflix in the next market dip. "You put it on the top of your shopping list, you wait for the next pullback in the averages … and then you pull the trigger," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Jim Cramer Makes the Bull Case for Consumer Goods Stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors to consider adding shares of well-established consumer packaged-goods companies to their portfolios. Cramer highlighted three companies' most recent quarterly results as examples of why investors should have such stocks on their shopping lists. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors to consider adding...
Jim Cramer Says People Are Betting Against Stock Up 84% This Year: It Could Be An 'Up Big, Down Big Situation'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he can’t recommend Dice Therapeutics Inc DICE as the company is "losing money hand over fist." Benzinga data shows analysts disagree, with a consensus Buy rating on DICE. When asked about Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD, he said, "I...
Cramer's lightning round: I like Procter & Gamble over Kimberly-Clark
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
Jim Cramer Slams Inverse ETF Targeting His Stock Picks, 6 Days After Making His 'Only Comments'
CNBC host and well-known financial media personality Jim Cramer is known for being called out on reversing his opinions. In less than one week, Cramer has changed his mind on what he thinks of an ETF aimed at his comments. What Happened: Tuttle Capital Management filed last week to launch...
Jim Cramer Says Freshpet Is 'Too Expensive,' This Stock Has 'A Better Pet Food Division'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Freshpet, Inc. FRPT is "too expensive." He said General Mills, Inc. GIS has "got a better pet food division." When asked about ON Semiconductor Corporation ON, he said, "Right now, I’ve got a pause on the semis. Why? Because we’ve got so many problems right now in China."
Dow Gains 300 Points as Corporate Earnings Boost Stocks
Stocks rose on Thursday as investors weighed several key earnings reports and kept an eye on the bond market, where Treasury yields continue to climb. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 326 points, or 1.1%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively. Several strong earnings...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: AT&T, American Airlines, Blackstone and More
AT&T (T) – AT&T rose 2.4% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for the third quarter. The company said wireless revenue rose 5.6%, the best quarterly improvement in more than a decade, and postpaid phone net additions came in higher than expected. American Airlines (AAL) –...
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
Tesla, Procter & Gamble And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Tesla, Inc. TSLA to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $21.96 billion after the closing bell. Tesla shares fell 0.2% to $219.74 in pre-market trading.
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
This pharmaceutical stock combines strong financials with an above-average dividend.
More Likely to Double First: Teladoc or Novavax?
Both stocks soared during the early days of the pandemic.
