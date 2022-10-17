ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Jim Cramer says to buy Wells Fargo stock to capitalize on the Fed’s rate hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit. … It's by far my favorite name in this new leadership group," he said.
Benzinga

Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'

Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Buy Shares of Netflix on the Market's Next Pullback, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to pick up shares of Netflix in the next market dip. "You put it on the top of your shopping list, you wait for the next pullback in the averages … and then you pull the trigger," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jim Cramer Makes the Bull Case for Consumer Goods Stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors to consider adding shares of well-established consumer packaged-goods companies to their portfolios. Cramer highlighted three companies' most recent quarterly results as examples of why investors should have such stocks on their shopping lists. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors to consider adding...
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I like Procter & Gamble over Kimberly-Clark

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
NBC Philadelphia

Dow Gains 300 Points as Corporate Earnings Boost Stocks

Stocks rose on Thursday as investors weighed several key earnings reports and kept an eye on the bond market, where Treasury yields continue to climb. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 326 points, or 1.1%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively. Several strong earnings...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: AT&T, American Airlines, Blackstone and More

AT&T (T) – AT&T rose 2.4% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for the third quarter. The company said wireless revenue rose 5.6%, the best quarterly improvement in more than a decade, and postpaid phone net additions came in higher than expected. American Airlines (AAL) –...
Benzinga

AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

Tesla, Procter & Gamble And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Tesla, Inc. TSLA to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $21.96 billion after the closing bell. Tesla shares fell 0.2% to $219.74 in pre-market trading.

