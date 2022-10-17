Read full article on original website
Related
What to know about buying hearing aids over the counter
The FDA's new rule means people with mild to moderate hearing loss will be able to buy hearing aids online or in stores without a prescription -- and for a lower price -- starting Monday. Here's what to know and how to do it.
Consumer Reports.org
How to Tell If Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Are Right for You
Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are finally here. As of Oct. 17, you will be able to officially purchase over-the-counter hearing aids in stores and online, without needing to see a doctor, an audiologist, or a licensed hearing aid specialist. For the millions of people with hearing loss who don’t yet use the devices, the new product category is intended to increase access and lower costs.
Hearing aids no longer need a prescription, available over-the-counter next week, UW says
Hearing aids will be available over-the-counter for the first time in the United States starting next week, according to a University of Washington Medicine Oct. 12 press release. Hearing aids will no longer require a prescription, after The Food and Drug Administration issued a ruling to allow hearing aids to...
Opinion: FDA's new hearing aid rules help some but leave others behind
Sara Novic writes that the FDA's rule change creating a class of over-the-counter hearing aids is being hailed as progress, but for those like her, "who have experience with hearing aids, this shift is more complicated.
insideedition.com
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Will Likely Save Americans $3,000 Per Pair
For the first time, hearing aids are available over the counter in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has ruled adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can now buy these medical devices online or in stores without a prescription from their doctor. Hearing loss is so prevalent, it’s believed 30 million Americans could benefit from hearing aids. The FDA estimates over the-counter hearing devices could help tens of millions of Americans save around $3,000 per pair.
A 'game-changer' for millions of Americans: You can now buy hearing aids over the counter
On Monday, for the first time, adults with mild to moderate hearing loss in the US will be able to buy over-the-counter hearing aids. Those who are under 18 or who have severe hearing loss will still need a prescription.
Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids Are Now Legal in the US, Here’s What That Means For You
On August 16th, 2022, the FDA finalized a historic ruling that legalized and enabled access to over-the-counter hearing aids, which will officially go into effect on October 17th, forever altering hearing care in the United States. The FDA, through this ruling, explained that “In creating a regulatory category for OTC hearing aids and amending existing rules, we intend to provide reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness for these devices as well as foster access to, and innovation in, hearing aid technology, thereby protecting and promoting the public health.” Critical hearing care devices previously only available through prescription from a licensed professional will...
Healthline
Hearing Aids Now Available OTC: Everything You Need to Know
The FDA now allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter. This can make hearing aids more accessible and affordable for many people. These OTC hearing aids are for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss. For the first time hearing aids are now available over the counter (OTC) at many...
Houston Chronicle
How the pandemic may have altered your personality
From rethinking workspaces to how we socialize with one another, there hasn’t been a part of our lives unaffected by the pandemic. A new study shows the effects of the pandemic could even have altered our personality. The most widely used model to determine personality is the Five Factor...
ConsumerAffairs
Over-the-counter hearing aids are coming and promise lower-cost options. But they have loud questions attached
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is publishing a new rule that lets companies sell non-prescription, over-the-counter hearing aids. These devices, which can be marketed to any American with a little bit of hearing loss, will slowly become a fact of life moving forward. The new rule took effect on...
Comments / 0