CNN

What to know about buying hearing aids over the counter

The FDA's new rule means people with mild to moderate hearing loss will be able to buy hearing aids online or in stores without a prescription -- and for a lower price -- starting Monday. Here's what to know and how to do it.
Consumer Reports.org

How to Tell If Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Are Right for You

Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are finally here. As of Oct. 17, you will be able to officially purchase over-the-counter hearing aids in stores and online, without needing to see a doctor, an audiologist, or a licensed hearing aid specialist. For the millions of people with hearing loss who don’t yet use the devices, the new product category is intended to increase access and lower costs.
insideedition.com

Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Will Likely Save Americans $3,000 Per Pair

For the first time, hearing aids are available over the counter in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has ruled adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can now buy these medical devices online or in stores without a prescription from their doctor. Hearing loss is so prevalent, it’s believed 30 million Americans could benefit from hearing aids. The FDA estimates over the-counter hearing devices could help tens of millions of Americans save around $3,000 per pair.
SPY

Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids Are Now Legal in the US, Here’s What That Means For You

On August 16th, 2022, the FDA finalized a historic ruling that legalized and enabled access to over-the-counter hearing aids, which will officially go into effect on October 17th, forever altering hearing care in the United States. The FDA, through this ruling, explained that “In creating a regulatory category for OTC hearing aids and amending existing rules, we intend to provide reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness for these devices as well as foster access to, and innovation in, hearing aid technology, thereby protecting and promoting the public health.” Critical hearing care devices previously only available through prescription from a licensed professional will...
Healthline

Hearing Aids Now Available OTC: Everything You Need to Know

The FDA now allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter. This can make hearing aids more accessible and affordable for many people. These OTC hearing aids are for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss. For the first time hearing aids are now available over the counter (OTC) at many...
Houston Chronicle

