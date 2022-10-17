ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Tuesday’s Child, a boat a couple called home, sank after Ian

A Vietnam veteran and his wife are putting the pieces of their lives back together after Hurricane Ian. They lived full-time on a boat docked at the Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers, which Ian destroyed. People who live on their boats no longer have a place to call home.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman finds pictures across Bonita after Ian, looking for owners

A woman found family mementos on Bonita Beach but doesn’t know who they belong to. People save all sorts of gifts and mementos like birthday cards because of the personalized note left by your relative or your friend. “The signatures, the specialness of these cards,” Bonita resident Beata Lieders...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

In East Naples, a 10-hour wait for rescue after Ian

An East Naples couple is feeling happy to be alive after escaping into their attic to avoid 3-feet of storm surge in their Collier County house during hurricane Ian. They were in the attic for 10 hours with their bunny and cat before finally being rescued on a swamp buggy.
NAPLES, FL
Orlando Weekly

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Kids injured while riding bikes get wonderful surprise from North Port PD

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police provided a happy update to a story that had a community very concerned. Earlier this month, following Hurricane Ian, two students were riding their bikes on Nimbus Drive. Sarasota County Schools were out due to the storm. Officers say a driver struck the two kids who were then transported to the hospital.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FWC rescues trapped manatee in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Following natural disasters, manatees can become disoriented and trapped in canals and other bodies of waters. Last week, wildlife biologists with Florida Fish and Wildlife received a report of a manatee entrapped in a retention pond system in Lee County, Fort Myers near Billy Creek. The manatee was rescued on Friday and is reportedly in good condition. After evaluation, the manatee was transported a few miles away to the Orange River where it was released.
FORT MYERS, FL
cw34.com

Trapped sea turtle rescued in Fort Myers

FORT MEYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office helped return a sea critter to its home. The deputies, while on patrol for looters in Fort Myers, found a sea turtle stuck in a pool of water. The turtle was trapped by rocks and a sea...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

12 families surprised with new RVs after losing their homes

Twelve families were surprised with new RVs after losing everything in the storm. Those 12 families thought they were just getting some free barbeque on Fort Myers Beach but instead, they got an RV. Debra and Billy Cole were the first people that were surprised today. This was all made...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
252
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.

 https://www.foxweather.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy