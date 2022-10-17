Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Tuesday’s Child, a boat a couple called home, sank after Ian
A Vietnam veteran and his wife are putting the pieces of their lives back together after Hurricane Ian. They lived full-time on a boat docked at the Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers, which Ian destroyed. People who live on their boats no longer have a place to call home.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman finds pictures across Bonita after Ian, looking for owners
A woman found family mementos on Bonita Beach but doesn’t know who they belong to. People save all sorts of gifts and mementos like birthday cards because of the personalized note left by your relative or your friend. “The signatures, the specialness of these cards,” Bonita resident Beata Lieders...
WINKNEWS.com
In East Naples, a 10-hour wait for rescue after Ian
An East Naples couple is feeling happy to be alive after escaping into their attic to avoid 3-feet of storm surge in their Collier County house during hurricane Ian. They were in the attic for 10 hours with their bunny and cat before finally being rescued on a swamp buggy.
'Miraculous': Sanibel Causeway reopens to island residents for first time since Hurricane Ian
The only road to a popular Southwest Florida barrier island has reopened to residents for the first time since Hurricane Ian.
‘You never think this is going to happen to you’: Single mom working to recover from Hurricane Ian
Brittany Creech lost everything in Hurricane Ian. Her North Port rental home was destroyed. She's now staying with family in Spring Hill while working to put her life back together.
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.
A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
Floridians come together to help forgotten Fort Myers community
The pastor of a long-established church in East Fort Myers says there’s a positive, lasting impact emerging since the storm
Mysuncoast.com
Kids injured while riding bikes get wonderful surprise from North Port PD
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police provided a happy update to a story that had a community very concerned. Earlier this month, following Hurricane Ian, two students were riding their bikes on Nimbus Drive. Sarasota County Schools were out due to the storm. Officers say a driver struck the two kids who were then transported to the hospital.
Three still missing in Florida's hard-hit Lee County following Hurricane Ian
More than 20 days after Hurricane Ian thrashed the southeastern United States, three people from Florida's hard-hit Lee County were still missing Tuesday night, authorities said.
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: Emergency responders rescue Florida woman stuck in massage chair
NAPLES, Fla. – Emergency responders in Southwest Florida brought in some heavy equipment to help rescue a woman stuck in a massage chair. A crew in Naples had to take apart the chair to free the victim’s leg. They used a grinder to cut through steel rods that hold the rollers in the chair to free a woman’s leg.
Flesh-eating bacteria threatens Florida following Hurricane Ian
Cases of flesh-eating bacteria are on the rise in the Sunshine State following hurricane Ian. Floridians may be surprised, but scientists are not, as numbers often rise after hurricanes.
VIDEO: Florida firefighters rescue sobbing woman with foot stuck in massage chair
A video shows firefighters come to the rescue of a woman who got stuck in an electric massage chair in Naples.
usf.edu
Ian savages trailer park hit by a tornado in January and leaves unexpected freedom for one resident
On any given day before Hurricane Ian neighbors parked their golf carts in front of Douglas Loria’s trailer at the Tropicana 55-plus mobile home community. The days were often sunny. The breeze often light. The conversations would go on and on. “It’s a wonderful community if you like talking...
Port Charlotte residents slowly picking up the pieces
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, residents of Southwest Florida have started to figure out what is left from their lives before the storm.
‘Where do you start?’: Beloved Naples eatery aims to reopen soon despite massive damage from Ian
A popular restaurant in Naples, Florida, suffered severe damage as the result of Hurricane Ian, and the owners, like so many others across Southwest Florida, have been scrambling to pick up the pieces and begin the difficult process of rebuilding what was lost.
Mysuncoast.com
FWC rescues trapped manatee in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Following natural disasters, manatees can become disoriented and trapped in canals and other bodies of waters. Last week, wildlife biologists with Florida Fish and Wildlife received a report of a manatee entrapped in a retention pond system in Lee County, Fort Myers near Billy Creek. The manatee was rescued on Friday and is reportedly in good condition. After evaluation, the manatee was transported a few miles away to the Orange River where it was released.
WINKNEWS.com
WWII veteran and his wife don’t know what’s next after Ian floods their home
A 98-year-old World War II combat veteran and his wife survived Hurricane Ian after riding the storm out in their North Fort Myers home. The couple was in bed as flood waters filled their home. Veteran Harry Long flew a B-26 Marauder during World War II, and his wife Marvis...
cw34.com
Trapped sea turtle rescued in Fort Myers
FORT MEYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office helped return a sea critter to its home. The deputies, while on patrol for looters in Fort Myers, found a sea turtle stuck in a pool of water. The turtle was trapped by rocks and a sea...
WINKNEWS.com
12 families surprised with new RVs after losing their homes
Twelve families were surprised with new RVs after losing everything in the storm. Those 12 families thought they were just getting some free barbeque on Fort Myers Beach but instead, they got an RV. Debra and Billy Cole were the first people that were surprised today. This was all made...
Fort Myers Yacht Basin resident says communication with city has been difficult
Fort Myers Yacht Basin resident Rick Grossi said once his boat is fixed, he plans to find a new place to live.
