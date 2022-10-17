Sheriff's Tip of the Week: 4 Weeks Cascadia Ready

Disasters and emergencies can strike at anytime; sometimes leaving our communities without adequate aid for hours, days, or even weeks.

Due to the potential impact of local wildfires, storms, floods, or landslides it is recommended that all Oregonians be prepared to be self-sufficient for at least two weeks. For coastal residents, like Lincoln County, it is recommended to be “4 Weeks Cascadia Ready” in preparation for a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake.

This means your household has enough food, water, medical supplies, sanitation supplies, and other life-sustaining resources to meet your specific needs for at least four weeks.

In a major disaster such as a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake, supply chain, responders, and transportation would be disrupted. This means our communities need to be prepared to take care of each other until assistance is available.

Be Informed

Know about the hazards where you live.Be familiar with local evacuation routes.Sign up for local emergency alerts through Lincoln Alerts or update your profile.

Make an Emergency Plan

Talk with family and friends about what you will do, including if you’re not together during an emergency.

Practice your plan at different times and on different days. What will you do if you are at home, work, school, or another location?

Plan to check on your neighbors or vulnerable community members and offer assistance if possible.

Build an Emergency Kit

Create an emergency kit or update your existing one.

Essential supplies include:

At least 4 weeks supply of food and water for each person and any pets. Remember to include water for drinking, sanitation, and preparing meals if needed.Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alertFlashlightFirst aid kitExtra batteriesWhistle (to signal for help)Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air) and face coverings (for COVID-19 prevention)Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)Manual can opener (for food)Local mapsCell phone with chargers and a backup battery

More information and resources:

