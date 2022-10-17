ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady screams at his teammates amidst Gisele ﻿Bündchen drama

By Maria Loreto
 2 days ago

Tom Brady is going through it. Last Sunday, while on a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers , Brady was filmed screaming at his teammates, with some of his words captured on camera.

Brady has been going through a tough time with his marriage, with his wife of 13 years Gisele Bündchen allegedly hiring lawyers to prepare for divorce.

Gisele Bündchen ‘is done’ with Tom Brady; ‘the kids love him’

Gisele Bündchen reacts to Jay Shetty’s post about consistency in relationships

Brady’s tirade against his teammates, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was shared by the NFL. captioning it “Tom Brady is letting his o-line hear it.”

“You are so much better than the way you’re f-cking playing,” he screamed at his teammates. While his speech came in right before halftime, the Buccaneers still lost 20 - 28, with Brady delivering only one touchdown.

Over the past couple of months, Brady’s faced some issues with his temper. On September 18th, while playing against the New Orleans Saints , Brady yelled and threw an iPad, breaking it. While his team won the match, he issued an apology on Twitter, where he recorded a video and explained that his would likely become a meme.

“Sorry for breaking that tablet. I think that’s going to be another Twitter meme or something like that,” he said.

Brady and Bündchen’s divorce appears to be moving forward, with the couple finding no middle ground and choosing not to address any of the rumors that have been surround them.

According to People , Bündchen has been working with her lawyer for some time now and appears to be “done” with the marriage. “She feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired,” said a source that spoke with the publication.

The couple has yet to publicly address their split. They share kids Benjamin , 12, and Vivian , 9. Brady also has a son, John , 15, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan .

