Spicewood, TX

Fall music festival at Willie Nelson's ranch cut short due to market uncertainty, organizers say

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfqjS_0icmNlbB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32txlE_0icmNlbB00
The line-up for the shortened Lucktober fest still includes big names such as Los Lobos, Orville Peck and Tanya Tucker.
A supersized fall music festival set to take place at country music star Willie Nelson’s ranch outside of Austin is being cut short due to the “uncertainty of the touring market,” event organizers said in a Facebook post .

Originally planned to take place over a 10-day stretch, Lucktoberfest will now run just three days, taking place the weekend of Oct. 28-30.

“While we would like to be able to move forward with our original plan, we are incredibly excited about our new 3-day line-up, and feel it still represents the community-creating offerings only Texas can provide,” organizers said in the social media post. “We hope you’ll love it as much as we do.”

The lineup at Nelson’s ranch in Spicewood includes big names such as Los Lobos, Orville Peck, Tanya Tucker and Paul Cauthen’s Big Velvet Rescue.

Tickets are still available and start at $35 for general admission.

Comments / 6

SoFedUp
2d ago

Or could it be that his politics are getting in the way of ticket sales?

San Antonio Current

