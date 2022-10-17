Fall music festival at Willie Nelson's ranch cut short due to market uncertainty, organizers say
A supersized fall music festival set to take place at country music star Willie Nelson’s ranch outside of Austin is being cut short due to the “uncertainty of the touring market,” event organizers said in a Facebook post .
Originally planned to take place over a 10-day stretch, Lucktoberfest will now run just three days, taking place the weekend of Oct. 28-30.
“While we would like to be able to move forward with our original plan, we are incredibly excited about our new 3-day line-up, and feel it still represents the community-creating offerings only Texas can provide,” organizers said in the social media post. “We hope you’ll love it as much as we do.”
The lineup at Nelson’s ranch in Spicewood includes big names such as Los Lobos, Orville Peck, Tanya Tucker and Paul Cauthen’s Big Velvet Rescue.
Tickets are still available and start at $35 for general admission.
