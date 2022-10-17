Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
Clark County juvenile dies from infection of brain-eating amoeba from Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A juvenile in Clark County has died from an infection of Naegleria fowleri, also known as a brain-eating amoeba. According to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD), the person was a male under the age of 18. Based on an investigation conducted by the SNHD,...
bouldercityreview.com
Pipeline’s demise brings relief — for now
For more than 30 years, Southern Nevada water officials had a simple plan to fuel the valley’s explosive growth: pump groundwater from rural valleys in eastern Nevada to Las Vegas. The water would make a 300-mile trip from arid basins in rural Nevada through a pipeline to Las Vegas....
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
news3lv.com
City of Henderson approves Jokers Wild rebuild on Boulder Highway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson City Council on Tuesday approved the building of a new hotel and casino for Jokers Wild on Boulder Highway. City council members voted 4-1 in favor of the proposal, which parent company Boyd Gaming had to submit on appeal due to technical issues with construction timelines.
news3lv.com
Authorities in Arizona search for missing 22-year-old man
White Hills, AZ (KSNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man out of Arizona. MCSO says 22-year-old Braxton Johnson went missing in White Hills, Arizona, about 45 minutes southeast of Boulder City, Nevada. He is considered "at-risk" and...
Motorcyclist dies days after northeast Las Vegas valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcycle rider who was hit in a crash on Monday, Oct. 17 died in the hospital two days later, according to Las Vegas Metro police. The motorcyclist was driving north on Toiyabe Street approaching the intersection with Judson Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. while a Ford Fusion was stopped facing […]
Deadly days: String of deaths keep police busy across Las Vegas valley
A string of deadly violent crime and pedestrian deaths that began late Sunday night has kept police busy as they try to cope with the loss of a fellow officer.
news3lv.com
1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle crashes into tree in northwest Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead, and another is injured after a single-vehicle crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning, according to police. The collision was reported just before 6:40 a.m. on Centennial Center Boulevard just north of Ann Road, per Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Fox5 KVVU
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for missing woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Driver arrested after street racing, crash in west Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a street racing crash that knocked out the power in one neighborhood and knocked over a bus stop. The crash happened on Monday at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Fort Apache Road. Just before 9 p.m., LVMPD said...
Las Vegas community developments begin mandatory turf removal ahead of 2026 mandated law
The Desert Shores community already has an abundance of water with its beautiful lakes, however now it needs to cut back on turf usage.
Take a Vacation to Laughlin, Nevada
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channelAbigail's Adventures. Laughlin, Nevada is an excellent alternative for those that are looking for a beautiful and exciting location to visit, but who may be nervous about the large area and crowds of people in Las Vegas. Laughlin has a more laid-back and relaxed atmosphere and there are more activities for kids to enjoy.
news3lv.com
news3lv.com
Coroner identifies man struck multiple times on I-15, causing freeway closure
The man who was struck by multiple vehicles on southbound I-15 early Tuesday morning has been identified as 42-year-old Keith Allen Burdo of South Burlington, Vermont by the Clark County coroner's office.
news3lv.com
White utility van sought after motorcyclist killed in crash on northern 215 Beltway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the Northern 215 Beltway on Wednesday, and authorities are looking for a white utility van that left the scene. The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. on the 215 at N. Durango Drive, Trooper Ashlee Wellman with Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Apartment complex fire near Pennwood Avenue
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue received a fire call on Tuesday afternoon. At about 5:04 p.m., officials reported to the 4700 block of Pennwood Avenue for an apartment complex fire. Authorities said the fire was contained to one bedroom and was extinguished within minutes. No...
