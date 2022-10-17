ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

bouldercityreview.com

Pipeline’s demise brings relief — for now

For more than 30 years, Southern Nevada water officials had a simple plan to fuel the valley’s explosive growth: pump groundwater from rural valleys in eastern Nevada to Las Vegas. The water would make a 300-mile trip from arid basins in rural Nevada through a pipeline to Las Vegas....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Henderson approves Jokers Wild rebuild on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson City Council on Tuesday approved the building of a new hotel and casino for Jokers Wild on Boulder Highway. City council members voted 4-1 in favor of the proposal, which parent company Boyd Gaming had to submit on appeal due to technical issues with construction timelines.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Authorities in Arizona search for missing 22-year-old man

White Hills, AZ (KSNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man out of Arizona. MCSO says 22-year-old Braxton Johnson went missing in White Hills, Arizona, about 45 minutes southeast of Boulder City, Nevada. He is considered "at-risk" and...
WHITE HILLS, AZ
8 News Now

Motorcyclist dies days after northeast Las Vegas valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcycle rider who was hit in a crash on Monday, Oct. 17 died in the hospital two days later, according to Las Vegas Metro police. The motorcyclist was driving north on Toiyabe Street approaching the intersection with Judson Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. while a Ford Fusion was stopped facing […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for missing woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Driver arrested after street racing, crash in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a street racing crash that knocked out the power in one neighborhood and knocked over a bus stop. The crash happened on Monday at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Fort Apache Road. Just before 9 p.m., LVMPD said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Abigail's Adventures

Take a Vacation to Laughlin, Nevada

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channelAbigail's Adventures. Laughlin, Nevada is an excellent alternative for those that are looking for a beautiful and exciting location to visit, but who may be nervous about the large area and crowds of people in Las Vegas. Laughlin has a more laid-back and relaxed atmosphere and there are more activities for kids to enjoy.
LAUGHLIN, NV
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in NE Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northeast Las Vegas on Monday morning. On Oct. 17, at about 9:27 a.m., authorities responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on North Toiyabe Street at the intersection with Judson Avenue. Investigators said the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Apartment complex fire near Pennwood Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue received a fire call on Tuesday afternoon. At about 5:04 p.m., officials reported to the 4700 block of Pennwood Avenue for an apartment complex fire. Authorities said the fire was contained to one bedroom and was extinguished within minutes. No...
LAS VEGAS, NV

