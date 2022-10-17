ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Elon Musk's pro-Russian peace deal is 'classic Putin,' and there's a clue of the Russian leader's role, Fiona Hill argues

By Erin Snodgrass
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rEPMN_0icmMMcV00
Vladimir Putin and Elon Musk. Getty Images, Maja Hitij/Getty Images
  • Elon Musk's foray into the Russia-Ukraine war is being guided by Putin, according to Fiona Hill.
  • The Russia expert told Politico that Putin frequently uses prominent people as intermediaries.
  • "Putin plays the egos of big men, gives them a sense that they can play a role," Hill said.

Elon Musk's recent efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine have almost certainly been puppeteered by Vladimir Putin, according to top Russia expert Fiona Hill.

"Putin plays the egos of big men — gives them a sense that they can play a role. But in reality, they're just direct transmitters of messages from Vladimir Putin," Hill told Politico this week, noting that the Tesla billionaire has tipped his hand in an obvious display of Putin's influence.

Earlier this month, Musk tweeted a proposed peace plan he suggested could end the war in Ukraine that parroted Russian demands and echoed Kremlin talking points.

Ian Bremmer, a prominent political analyst, later reported that Musk spoke privately with Putin before drafting his proposition — an allegation that Musk denied.

The SpaceX founder's first foray into the war came earlier this year when he began donating Starlink satellite internet terminals to Ukraine, providing a key source of communication for the country's forces amid the ongoing fight.

But Musk in recent weeks has hinted at a more sympathetic tilt toward Russia.

While it was his October 3 tweets that garnered buzz around the globe, Musk was publicly evoking Putin's desires even earlier.

Hill cited Musk's September appearance at a conference in Aspen, during which he suggested a similar path forward through the war, encouraging Ukraine to "seek peace" by allowing Crimea — a territory which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 — to be recognized as Russian.

Musk also reportedly told attendees that the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in Ukraine ought to be up for grabs. Russia annexed four occupied Ukrainian territories just days later, including the two mentioned by Musk.

Prior to the annexation, Musk argued at the conference that Kherson and Zaporizhzhia ought to remain up for negotiation in order to provide Crimea with water supplies. Hill explained in the Monday interview with Politico that the two territories essentially control all water supplies into Crimea, a dry peninsula lacking in rivers.

"It's unlikely Elon Musk knows about this himself. The reference to water is so specific that this clearly is a message from Putin," she told the outlet.

Musk's sudden emergence as an apparent player in foreign affairs may seem curious, but it's actually a "classic Putin play," Hill said.

"Putin does this frequently," she told Politico. "He uses prominent people as intermediaries to feel out the general political environment, to basically test how people are going to react to ideas."

It's noteworthy that Putin's most recent intermediary is Elon Musk — an American tech billionaire — especially given Musk's reverence throughout Russia.

"Elon Musk has enormous leverage as well as incredible prominence," Hill said.

Musk did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

But powerful men with big egos are the exact sort of pawns that Putin has experience manipulating, according to Simon Miles, an assistant professor at Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy and a historian of the Soviet Union and US-Soviet relations.

"A lot of Vladimir Putin's political success is predicated on managing highly egotistical gajillionaires," he told Insider in an interview last week, referencing Russia's oligarchs.

Musk's involvement in the war is ultimately emblematic of Putin's effort to "short-circuit" the diplomatic process, Hill said.

"He wants to lay out his terms and see how many people are going to pick them up," she added. "All of this is an effort to get Americans to take themselves out of the war and hand over Ukraine and Ukrainian territory to Russia."

Comments / 10

Shelley Osterloh Anderson
2d ago

I wouldn't trust Musk at all and I'm sure Putin is behind Musk saying SpaceX can no longer fund the desperately needed satellites for Ukraine. 🤬🤬🤬🤬

Reply
13
Tim Medina
2d ago

Hey Muskie, how about we Americans annex Tesla and tell you we’re doing it to protect your English speaking employees and throw you to the curb. That wouldn’t go over to well now would it, how about you stay in your lane and shut the hell up.

Reply
9
Jim Skinner
2d ago

Musk should stay out of politics, every time he makes a tweet about politics it effects the financial market, he makes outrageous claims to manipulate the stock market.

Reply(1)
8
Related
Fortune

Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
Business Insider

Chris Christie says Trump kept the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago as a 'trophy': 'That's what they were, more than anything'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said former President Donald Trump kept the classified documents that were seized at Mar-a-Lago as a "trophy." "He wanted to keep these documents as a trophy. That's what they were, more than anything," Christie said Sunday on ABC News's This Week. —This Week (@ThisWeekABC)...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider

Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct of the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told. A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle, was treated with enough credibility that it made its way into Mr Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, where he is told about a half-dozen or so of the most pressing intelligence related issues by one of his senior officials.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
TheDailyBeast

Here’s What Putin’s Nuclear Disaster Would Really Look Like

Vitaly Fedchenko is a widely recognized authority on fissionable things that go boom in the night and a mighty important fellow in the business of thwarting the apocalypse.Indeed, the throw-weight of this nuclear engineer’s expertise on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arsenal of Armageddon is perhaps best illustrated by the blast radius of his job title at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute: Senior Researcher for Strategic Forces Technology, Nuclear Energy, Nuclear Reactors, Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Nuclear Materials and Fuel, Uranium and Plutonium, Nuclear Warheads, Nuclear Forensics and Verification in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Program.“A nuclear blast is a nuclear...
TheDailyBeast

60-Year-Old Jailed for Telling Vladimir Putin’s Parents What a Shithead He Is

A 60-year-old Russian woman has been tossed in jail for visiting the gravesite of Vladimir Putin’s parents and leaving a note expressing her desire for him to join them in the earth.Amazingly, Irina Tsybanyeva is not the first Russian citizen to take her grievances straight to the Russian leader’s eternally resting parents, but she appears to be the first to be snatched up by police as a result.“What is in the note is not known for certain. But she said that it had a wish [for him] to die,” Maksim Tsybanyev, Irina’s son, told Mediazona.Tsybanyeva reportedly visited the St. Petersburg...
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Business Insider

Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
The Drive

Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone Attacks Bomber Base Deep In Russia (Updated)

A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian Tu-22M bomber base, which has been a hub for strikes on Ukrainian targets, far across the border. A Ukrainian suicide drone exploded at a Russian airbase destroying two bombers, two Ukrainian intelligence sources tell The War Zone. The attack took place at the Shaykovka...
Business Insider

Business Insider

679K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy