Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See California home Steph Curry built — $8.9M price includes $250,000 vegetable garden
A stunning San Francisco Bay Area home that was custom built for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry hit the market Wednesday for $8.9 million with nearly every amenity one could hope to find in a property. The 8,163-square-foot home — located at 1060 Livorna Road in Alamo, California —...
daytrippen.com
15 San Francisco Road Trip ideas
Here is an excellent list of road trip ideas within a four-hour drive of San Francisco. You will need to get an early start if you plan a day trip. Consider staying at least one night to explore these destinations fully. Travel time 2 hours, 77 miles. Whether you wish...
This Californian Revealed Where To Take Someone You Hate In San Francisco
A new TikTok trend has been making its rounds on the video-sharing platform, where locals in major U.S. cities explain where they would take someone they hate around town. One local from San Francisco chimed in, making an itinerary of places they would go to with someone that they didn't like if they were visiting the city. The video has amassed nearly 200,000 views since it was originally posted on October 10, 2022.
rtt80s.com
The Great Quake of ’89
Tuesday, October 17, 1989 is a day I will never forget. I thought for sure that it was going to be the end of my life, at the ripe old age of 19, as the Loma Prieta earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay area. In February of that year, I...
CEO blasts San Francisco as 'city of chaos,' closes store over rampant crime: 'Our team is terrified'
Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith is closing the company's only location in San Francisco due to rampant crime. He says the store is robbed "several times per week."
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
This $6 Meal Is One Of The Best In San Francisco According To A Professional Foodie
From cheap eats to affordable housing in the Bay Area, lots of California residents know how to sniff out a great deal. A good example is this hidden gem in San Francisco that serves a delicious meal for the low cost of only $6, according to a professional foodie. Tim...
Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say
(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
climaterwc.com
Peninsula ghosts: some old, some new
Halloween’s near, and it’s a good time for a roll call of Peninsula ghost stories. A few are widely known; others, not so much. The hint of a haunting puts the Fox Theatre in Redwood City in league with the Kohl Mansion in Burlingame, the Moss Beach Distillery near Half Moon Bay and a Redwood City convent demolished decades ago.
COVID Dashboard: Cases rise in Santa Cruz County as new Omicron subvariant shows up in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
Mountain lion spotted in East Bay hills
A mountain lion was spotted taking a early-morning stroll through a neighborhood in Hayward, and it was caught on camera by a Ring camera in the area.
Memories linger years after Loma Prieta Earthquake rocked the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- It lasted for less than a minute, as short as 15 seconds in some Bay Area neighborhoods, but the memories of the deadly and destructive 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake still linger.The quake claimed 63 lives, injured nearly 4,000 and caused widespread damage. It also altered the Bay Area landscape forever. Gone was the Cypress Structure on Highway 880 on Oakland, the Embarcadero and a portion of the Central Freeway.We asked KPIX 5 viewers for their memories of that fateful day on our Facebook and social media pages .Patrick Gonzales was a toddler living with his...
Weather service issues more details on Bay Area weekend rain forecast
The SF Bay Area's fog spell is over. What's next in the forecast? Maybe light spotty rain.
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
California firefighters rescue victim who fell 150 feet off observation deck near Golden Gate Bridge
Southern Marin Fire District rescuers saved an individual who tumbled 150 feet down a cliff from an observation deck overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
Power outage hits SF’s westside, Western Addition
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Over 5,000 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers on San Francisco’s westside and in the Western Addition lost power Tuesday. Power is expected to be restored to the Cathedral Hill area in the Western Addition by midnight. Power has already been fully restored to the Outer Richmond, Sutro Heights, Golden Gate […]
Eater
This ‘East Meets West’ Berkeley Barbecue Spot Is Built on Nostalgia
Nostalgia first drew Tony Huang to open up his new restaurant, KaoKao Grill, in Berkeley. When his parents first immigrated from China and moved to Las Vegas, they “really wanted to integrate into America,” Huang recalls. “We didn’t really have a lot of money when they first came here and so it was a lot of working long hours throughout the week to put food on the table,” he says. Every Thursday was barbecue night, he remembers — his family’s way of bonding by inviting aunts and uncles for a weekly get-together in front of their Chinatown apartment complex: They’d roll out a tiny Weber grill and, while the kids played kickball, char siu or marinated chicken sizzled on the barbecue.
This 85-year-old dive bar in San Francisco's Chinatown is perfect
"I'd seen a lot of wild things at bars before, but never like what happened at Li Po."
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
Santa Clara County publishes list of of people owed unclaimed money
SAN JOSE -- Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments.The county's Department of Tax and Collections published the list Wednesday of the 222 potential owners of $136,912 in unclaimed money stemming from overpayments, duplicate payments, charge adjustments, payments to people who can't be located, among other reasons.People can check at www.sccdtac.org/unclaimedmonies to see if they are on the list or can download the full list of unclaimed money."If an individual or business believes they might be owners of unclaimed money, we encourage them to file a claim so we can get these funds back to the rightful owners," Department of Tax and Collections director Margarita Rodriguez said in the announcement of the latest list.All claims must be filed by Dec. 9, according to the county.Anyone with questions can call the Fiscal Services division at the Department of Tax and Collections at (408) 326-1007 or email dtac-gen-refunds@fin.sccgov.org.
Comments / 0