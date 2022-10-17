ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

27east.com

Glenn S. Cuyjet of the Shinnecock Nation Dies October 16

Glenn S. Cuyjet of the Shinnecock Nation, died on October 16 in Southampton. He was 71. A visitation will be held, Thursday, October 20, from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Brockett... more. A state judge has ruled that East Hampton Town cannot close East Hampton Airport and ... by Michael Wright.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
islipbulletin.net

Application heard for mixed-use building in Bay Shore

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Town of Islip planning board held a meeting at Islip Town Hall West. A public hearing was held regarding a site plan modification for 39 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
BAY SHORE, NY
eastendbeacon.com

Southold Votes to Restrict House Size

Pictured Above: New construction on the North Fork has begun to echo the extravagance of The Hamptons, dwarfing longstanding modest homes. The Southold Town Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to limit the size of houses that can be built within its boundaries, in response to rampant residential development in recent years.
SOUTHOLD, NY
27east.com

Public Meetings, October 20

Thursday, October 20 Southampton Town Board work session - 10 a.m. at Town Hall, 116 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-283-6000 | southamptontownny.gov East Hampton Town Board - 11 a.m. via teleconference.... more. A state judge has ruled that East Hampton Town cannot close East Hampton Airport and ... 19 Oct 2022...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Fleming, LaLota Confident as They Approach Home Stretch in House Race

With Election Day less than three weeks away, both camps in the 1st Congressional District race are cautiously optimistic about their chances of replacing Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin as... more. A state judge has ruled that East Hampton Town cannot close East Hampton Airport and ... by Michael Wright.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
PIX11

BROOKHAVEN, NY
Daily Voice

BROOKHAVEN, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Sayville’s Sangria Salute!

Legend has it that two knights, uncertain of one another’s intentions, crossed paths in the woods. Is he friend or foe? each thought. To make eye contact, these gallant knights …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
SAYVILLE, NY
nypressnews.com

4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. — Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday. It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they...
WYANDANCH, NY
NBC New York

100K Roaches, 300+ Animals Found at Social Worker's Long Island Home: DA

A Long Island home has been condemned and its owner arrested after more than 300 animals and 100,000 roaches were allegedly found on her property, officials said Tuesday. The grotesque storyline started to play out earlier this month when firefighters were called to the Miller Place home, according to the Suffolk district attorney's office.
MILLER PLACE, NY

