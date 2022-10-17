Read full article on original website
27east.com
Glenn S. Cuyjet of the Shinnecock Nation Dies October 16
Glenn S. Cuyjet of the Shinnecock Nation, died on October 16 in Southampton. He was 71. A visitation will be held, Thursday, October 20, from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Brockett...
longisland.com
Jennifer Lawrence “Dramedy” Shooting at Lookout Beach in Nassau, Other Locations
A movie is being filmed at various locations on Long Island, including Town Park Point Lookout Beach in Nassau according to Town of Hempstead records. Some sources say the film is supposed to be set in Montauk, but that is not confirmed. The movie, “No Hard Feelings,” is set to...
27east.com
Judge Says East Hampton Town Cannot ‘Close’ Airport or Limit Flights
A state judge has ruled that East Hampton Town cannot close East Hampton Airport and reclassify it as a private airport — even though the FAA has already reclassified it...
islipbulletin.net
Application heard for mixed-use building in Bay Shore
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Town of Islip planning board held a meeting at Islip Town Hall West. A public hearing was held regarding a site plan modification for 39 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
27east.com
Water Mill Residents Decry ‘Decimation’ of Roadside Plantings by Town Highway Department
Distraught over the town's "decimation" of old growth vegetation along the shoulder of Flying Point Road, Water Mill resident Lynda Packard castigated Southampton Town Highway Superintendent Charles McArdle for clearing...
eastendbeacon.com
Southold Votes to Restrict House Size
Pictured Above: New construction on the North Fork has begun to echo the extravagance of The Hamptons, dwarfing longstanding modest homes. The Southold Town Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to limit the size of houses that can be built within its boundaries, in response to rampant residential development in recent years.
27east.com
Public Meetings, October 20
Thursday, October 20 Southampton Town Board work session - 10 a.m. at Town Hall, 116 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-283-6000 | southamptontownny.gov East Hampton Town Board - 11 a.m. via teleconference.
27east.com
Fleming, LaLota Confident as They Approach Home Stretch in House Race
With Election Day less than three weeks away, both camps in the 1st Congressional District race are cautiously optimistic about their chances of replacing Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin as...
Hundreds of animals rescued from Long Island home; owner charged
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island woman is accused of keeping nearly 300 animals, including rabbits and snakes, in deplorable living conditions in her Brookhaven home, authorities said. Karin M. Keyes, 51, is charged with multiple counts of Cruel Confinement of Animals under the Agriculture and Markets Law, prosecutors said. The woman allegedly […]
27east.com
Amber Otto Recognized by PSEG Long Island During National Business Women’s Week
In recognition of National Business Women's Week — October 16 to 22 — PSEG Long Island has recognized Eastport's Amber Otto for her contributions to the community. Among the grants...
History comes alive in downtown Riverhead: residents collaborate on virtual historical trail
New life is being breathed into the history of Downtown Riverhead with the launch of a new collaborative project. The Downtown Riverhead Historic Trail, a virtual and physical tour that tells the stories of the people who lived and operated businesses stretching from the Riverhead Free Library to the East Lawn building, is now complete.
Drugs that looked like candy sold at stores near schools on Long Island
Investigators say the stores packaged some of the narcotics as name-brand candy bars and advertised the drugs near the front door where children could see them.
Woman Crossing Montauk Highway Struck By Land Rover In Shirley, Police Say
A woman was struck and injured while crossing a busy Long Island highway. The incident took place in Shirley around 9:50 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17 on the Montauk Highway and Aletta Place. According to Suffolk County Police, a 56-year-old woman was crossing the roadway against the traffic light at the...
27east.com
Merits of Pilot Program Discussed at Southampton Village Board Meeting
At a well-attended public meeting on Thursday, October 13, members of the Southampton Village Board heard from residents who came out to share their thoughts on the effectiveness of a...
Police Search For Driver Who Struck SUV In North Amityville, Pedestrian In Wyandanch
An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into an SUV and then struck and seriously injured a 60-year-old woman on Long Island. The incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD said officers tried to pull over a black Mercedes-Benz...
Nearly 300 Animals, Thousands Of Cockroaches Found In Brookhaven Hoarding House, DA Says
A 51-year-old woman is facing charges after hundreds of animals were found living in filthy conditions in her Long Island home. Karin Keyes, the owner of the Brookhaven residence on Miller Place, was charged with multiple counts of cruel confinement of animals under the Agriculture and Markets Law, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
suffolkcountynews.net
Sayville’s Sangria Salute!
Legend has it that two knights, uncertain of one another’s intentions, crossed paths in the woods. Is he friend or foe? each thought. To make eye contact, these gallant knights …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
nypressnews.com
4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. — Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday. It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they...
NBC New York
100K Roaches, 300+ Animals Found at Social Worker's Long Island Home: DA
A Long Island home has been condemned and its owner arrested after more than 300 animals and 100,000 roaches were allegedly found on her property, officials said Tuesday. The grotesque storyline started to play out earlier this month when firefighters were called to the Miller Place home, according to the Suffolk district attorney's office.
Wanted for Centereach and Middle Island Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly used stolen credit cards at two businesses in Centereach and Lake Grove in September. Three men allegedly used a stolen credit card at Walmart, located...
