thelocalne.ws
Sorry, soiree is not free, but Crane Estate Art Show is
IPSWICH — The 19th annual Crane Estate Art Show & Sale: My Happy Place will feature more than 200 works of original artwork on the first and second floors of the Great House, student works in the Casino Complex, and a special theme-inspired installation. Art proceeds will benefit the...
thelocalne.ws
Artist out in all weather to capture nature’s “ephemeral beauty”
IPSWICH — The dunes at Crane Beach took center stage in the gallery at Hall-Haskell House recently. Artist Brett Gamache is a plein air landscape painter from Ipswich. He received his M.F.A from the University of New Hampshire and a bachelor’s degree from MassArt. Throughout his career, he...
thelocalne.ws
185 years ago today: I drive no cattle to Ipswich hills
There is no known written evidence that the noted author Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) ever set. foot in the center of Ipswich. He did visit the nearby towns of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Newburyport, on some of these occasions to give public lectures. However, he did tread within the town...
thelocalne.ws
Banjo legend Tony Trischka to play in Newburyport, Oct. 22
NEWBURYPORT– Belleville Roots Music presents a well-known award winning influential banjo player Tony Trischka and his Deep Dive Earl Scruggs Show. According to the New York Times Trischka is “Known as the father of modern bluegrass,” and is one of the most influential banjo players in the Roots music world. He has achieved legendary status in his career as a consummate artist.”
thelocalne.ws
Three new firefighters are sworn into the town of Rowley
ROWLEY — Three new firefighters were sworn in for one full-time position and two call positions by the select board Monday evening. Chief Mark Emery presented three individuals, Denzel Boucher, Andrew Krajeski, and Blake Gondella, to the select board for appointment and swearing in. Boucher graduated with an associates...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notice: Tax taking
To the owners of the herein after described land and to all. others concerned, you are hereby notified that on Wednesday,. November 2, 2022 at 4 o’clock in the afternoon, pursuant to. the provisions of General Laws, Chapter 60, Section 53, and. by virtue of the authority vested in...
thelocalne.ws
Polls open Saturday: Sample ballot, and Ipswich and Rowley hours
IPSWICH and ROWLEY — Early voting gets underway Saturday and polls will stay open until Friday, Nov. 4. Following a short pause, polls will reopen again on Nov. 8. A sample ballot is embedded below. Early voting in Ipswich takes place in town hall on Green Street. Early voting...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: I hope my bedside lamp doesn’t give Bob Waite PTSD
My kind and attentive mother sent me your column. I attended Ipswich Junior High School for seventh and eighth grade, from fall 1972 through spring 1974. During those years, I, like you, suffered through the mandatory “industrial arts” (a.k.a. “wood shop”) in the old jail building, to which, I think, the school administration referred as “the annex.”
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Experience, balance, and positivity matter
News flash: Voting is important. More important is that I and my neighbors, my friends and fellow Ipswich residents, can maintain an open ear, an assumption of good intention, and a respect for each other, even if we do not agree on values and policies. We can choose kindness and...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich police and fire log October 10 to 16, 2022
12:01 a.m. Burglar alarm at the Ipswich Power Plant on High Street. 4:19 a.m. Burglar alarm at the Amvets Club on Market Street. 9:59 a.m. Fire department called out to Riverpoint Drive. Please Support Local Advertisers. 1:42 p.m. Property damage on Alderson Drive. 3:26 p.m. Medical aid to the Choate...
thelocalne.ws
No injuries in High Street crash
IPSWICH ― No injuries have been reported following a two-car collision on High Street. The crash happened at around 10:50 a.m. in front of the high school. When the accident was first toned out, the dispatcher radioed that the vehicles had pulled into the Little Wolf parking lot. Debris...
thelocalne.ws
Police advise residents to secure valuables after vehicle break-ins
IPSWICH – After a “significant increase” in vehicle break-ins in local communities, police Chief Paul A. Nikas has reminded residents to secure their cars and belongings. “Over the past few days multiple North Shore communities, including Ipswich, have seen a significant increase in motor vehicle break ins,”...
