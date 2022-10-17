Read full article on original website
Orange Park Town Council debates issue of updating pet ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project begins in Middleburg; expect detoursZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park High School football player selected for Under Armour Next All-America GameZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community for help finding missing 82-year-old manZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 7th annual “Treats No Tricks” eventZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Jaguars on TV
The New York Giants (5-1) are preparing to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at TIAA Bank Field for a Week 7 matchup. The Giants are coming off their second consecutive comeback victory over a quality team, while the Jags are mired in a three-game losing streak. Those in the blue...
Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 6?
Did the Jaguars' offense take a step forward in the advanced metrics this week?
No-huddle? No problem for Matt Ryan, Colts
INDIANAPOLIS – It proved to be the right time and the right place. More to the point, it was the right pace. Intent on implementing the no-huddle offense at some point, Frank Reich and his offense staff decided the target date was the Indianapolis Colts’ week 6 meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil […]
New York Giants Week 7: First Look at Jacksonville Jaguars’ Defense
Brandon Olsen breaks down the Jaguars' defensive schemes and personnel.
Oddsmakers have Jaguars favored at home against N.Y. Giants despite recent struggles
In the days following Jacksonville's Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars were installed as a 3.5-point favorite against the New York Giants, according to the USA Today partner Tipco Sportsbook. The Jaguars are playing at home, so the spread is essentially a wash as a home team almost always receives three points.
Fan Friday: Answering your questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of Week 7
The past few weeks haven't fallen in the Jaguars' favor. They currently sit at 2-4 in the midst of a three-game losing streak. This week won't get any easier. Jacksonville faces off against the 5-1 New York Giants, a team that has proven opportunistic through the first six games of the season.
Former Jets, Gators running back La'Mical Perine signed to Dolphins' practice squad
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A former Orange Bowl MVP is returning to Hard Rock Stadium – this time with the Miami Dolphins. Former Florida and New York Jets running back La'Mical Perine was signed to the Dolphins' practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Perine spent the last two...
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Giants-Jaguars, pick
The New York Giants are off to a 5-1 start but will be the underdogs for the third consecutive week when they play at the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) on Sunday. New York is in second place in the NFL's NFC East Division after winning three in a row. The Jaguars have won four of the seven games against the Giants, including the past two (2018, 2014).
