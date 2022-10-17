ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Cleveland.com

Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
FOX59

No-huddle? No problem for Matt Ryan, Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – It proved to be the right time and the right place. More to the point, it was the right pace. Intent on implementing the no-huddle offense at some point, Frank Reich and his offense staff decided the target date was the Indianapolis Colts’ week 6 meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil […]
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Giants-Jaguars, pick

The New York Giants are off to a 5-1 start but will be the underdogs for the third consecutive week when they play at the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) on Sunday. New York is in second place in the NFL's NFC East Division after winning three in a row. The Jaguars have won four of the seven games against the Giants, including the past two (2018, 2014).
