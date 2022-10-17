ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms

For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)

Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
People

Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Caught by Former Bachelor Contestant Bri Amaranthus' Husband

Cory Youmans, the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Aaron Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday Cory Youmans — the man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball — hasn't decided what to do with it just yet. Youmans, who is the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday. The homer marked 62 in a single American League season, as Judge, 30,...
NESN

Yankees’ Aaron Hicks Suffers Postseason-Ending Injury Amid ALDS Win

The New York Yankees finished off their best-of-five American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians victoriously, however, they didn’t do so unscathed, losing veteran outfielder Aaron Hicks in the process. Hicks, who patrolled left field in New York’s starting lineup on Tuesday, made an early departure after colliding...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

New York Yankees put the screws to fans during rainout

The New York Yankees and Major League Baseball knew exactly what they were doing during Game Five and their weather delay. It was clear that a storm was heading through the area – anyone with a weather app could have seen that. But the Yankees did not appear worried, opening the gates as they did at 5:00 PM. Eventually, at 6:20 PM, they announced that the game, slated to begin at 7:00 PM, would be delayed and more information would be coming soon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Why Brandon Marsh's wet hair makes him a perfect fit with the Phillies

Between every inning, Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh wets his hair. The furry-faced 24-year-old — who, with his scraggly beard, looks like a cross between an eccentric yoga instructor and a desert-island castaway — either heads down to the bathroom sink in the tunnel or fills a bunch of plastic cups with water from the dugout cooler, which he then dumps on his head.
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

What channel are NBA games on today? Times, opening night schedule for 2022-23 season

A wild offseason is behind us. The rosters are set. It's time to hit the floor for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. The league will kick off a new campaign on Tuesday with what should be an entertaining doubleheader. The 76ers will travel to Boston to face the Celtics at the TD Garden, and the Lakers will battle the defending champion Warriors at the Chase Center.
Sporting News

Who is playing on the NHL on TNT tonight? Times, matchups for Wednesday night's national tv doubleheader of games

The NHL on TNT doubleheaders are back yet again this week, and tonight, there are matchups between conference foes on the docket. Up first is the Flyers and Panthers. Philadelphia is off to a strong start to the season, winning its only two games so far. However, the Panthers will be the biggest test for a Flyers team that is expected not to be very good. Florida won its first two games, but dropped its first contest of the year last time out, suffering a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Bruins on Monday.
FLORIDA STATE

