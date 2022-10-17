Teenage Murder Suspect Accused Of Killing 18-Year-Old Arrested

Tulsa Police said that the teenage murder suspect accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Fedro Givens has been arrested in Elk Grove, California.

Police say Caleb Pelton is accused of shooting Givens twice in the chest at the Echo Trail Apartments on Sept. 30.

Givens died on the way to the hospital.

Last week, the TPD dive team searched a pond outside the apartment for a gun they believe was used in the shooting.

