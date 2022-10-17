Read full article on original website
Red Sox targeting 2 Yankees players preparing to hit free agency
The New York Yankees are gearing up for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in the Bronx. Having tied up the series at two apiece following a win in Cleveland, the Bombers will feature Jameson Taillon on the mound in a Do or Die scenario.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees no match for Astros' power, pitching in ALCS Game 1
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the Astros exposed two flaws in this Yankees team: the holes in their lineup and the unreliability of their bullpen. Credit starter Jameson Taillon for limiting the Astros to one run and keeping them in the park. He pitched better than many expected across 4⅓ innings and 67 pitches. Then the merry men from the Yankees bullpen showed up and, to the enjoyment of Houston’s lineup, threw batting practice.
Complete Yankees vs Astros ALCS schedule and broadcast information
And just like that, after their ALDS Game 5 win on Tuesday, the New York Yankees will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The rainout on Monday night forced them into a crammed schedule, which is even more jam-packed when you realize there’s only one off day throughout the entire seven-game ALCS.
New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: 3 bold predictions for Game 5
A trip to the ALCS is on the line as the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees square off in the Bronx on Monday night in Game 5 of the ALDS. With each team winning a game inside the other’s home stadium, the evenly-matched ALDS best-of-five series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has had plenty of drama. What will happen at Yankee Stadium on Monday night (first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. (Eastern) and will be televised by TBS)?
Tri-City Herald
Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Thomas Saggese
InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season. No. 19: IF Thomas Saggese, Hickory Crawdads (High Class-A); Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A) Statistics for 2022: Saggese played 103 total minor league games, batting .312/.361/.506/.867 (125-for-401) with 61...
Tri-City Herald
Nightmare Fifth Inning Powers Padres to Game 2 Victory Over Phillies
One of the substantial reasons the Philadelphia Phillies have made it this far in the MLB postseason is their momentum. It's been following them since the ninth inning of Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, when they scored six runs to win 6-3.
Tri-City Herald
Houston’s Haters Are Running Out of Ammo
HOUSTON — If you want to discuss whether the newly expanded playoffs make it hard for favorites to win, you’ll have to speak up. They can’t hear you over the sound of the home run train at Minute Maid Park. The favorites in the American League—and least...
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Phillies Erupt for Four Second Inning Runs
The Philadelphia Phillies had luck on their side in the second inning. It wasn't a big hit that began to bury the San Diego Padres, it was the sun and bloop hits. It all started with a rematch: Bryce Harper vs Blake Snell, the first time the duo faced each other since Snell broke Harper's hand with a pitch in late June. Looking for revenge, Harper forced an at-bat in which Snell threw more pitches to the Phillies' four-hole hitter, than he had the whole first inning.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Astros, Yankees start ALCS; Padres even NLCS vs. Phillies
The ALCS is underway and the NLCS is tied in the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Yankees and Astros -- meeting for the AL pennant for the third time in six years -- are playing ALCS Game 1 Wednesday night in Houston. In the National League, the Padres responded at home on Wednesday afternoon, taking NLCS Game 2 against the Phillies to even the series, 1-1.
Tri-City Herald
Four changes that worked for the Seahawks defense vs Arizona. Now, can they sustain it?
What in the name of Cortez Kennedy happened to the Seahawks defense, almost overnight?. So ransacked current players such as safety Ryan Neal were acknowledging they were letting down the legacy of Seattle’s previous championship defenses, the Seahawks suddenly became dominant against Arizona. The unit that had allowed 84 points and 946 yards the previous two weeks, the last-ranked defense in the NFL entering Sunday, held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense to three points in a 19-9 win.
lastwordonsports.com
Yankees Outlast Guardians in ALDS
The Bronx Bombers are moving on. In a hard-fought five-game ALDS, the New York Yankees managed to outlast the Cleveland Guardians thanks to outstanding starting pitching, timely homers, and clutch (enough) relief pitching. Despite a .182 team batting average, New York’s 9–3 advantage in home runs was a key difference maker. The Guardians proved to be a tougher out than many expected. Their style of play differs in many ways from the Yankees, and it nearly carried them to victory. In the end, though, those few key factors mentioned before gave the Yankees an edge. Here’s a closer look.
Tri-City Herald
Former Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey Shines for Detroit Pistons in NBA Regular Season Debut
It didn't take long for former Purdue guard Jaden Ivey to find the bottom of the net with the Detroit Pistons. He registered the team's first basket during his NBA regular season debut, a 2-foot layup assisted by teammate Cade Cunningham. Ivey finished the game with 19 points, four assists,...
Tri-City Herald
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana Placed in NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has been placed in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, the league announced on Wednesday evening. Vrana was absent from Red Wings practice on Tuesday and was also scratched from Monday's game versus the Los Angeles Kings for what was listed as personal reasons. No details were given as to the reasoning behind Vrana entering the program, only that he will be unavailable to the team indefinitely while he works through it.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Endured Tough Times During `Redeem Team’ Run
Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade recently spoke about the tough times he had while going through divorce and dealing with an injury. In an interview with the New York Post, he talked about the struggles. “It was a crazy time,” Wade said. “I was going through a lot in...
Tri-City Herald
NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Patriots’ Early Pick?
No matter who the New England Patriots move into the future with in the franchise quarterback role ... and there's an increasingly legitimate case that such a controversy is brewing ... observers are starting to agree that they're going need to upgrade their weapons cache. Surely, some fans of the...
