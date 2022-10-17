ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

England suffer an injury blow on eve of T20 World Cup with bowler Reece Topley ruled out of the whole tournament after rolling his ankle during a fielding drill... with Tymal Mills likely to replace him

England suffered a setback here today when Reece Topley was ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup. The left-arm seamer is the latest England player to suffer a freak injury, having trodden on the 'Toblerone' boundary foam taking catches during fielding practice ahead of Monday's warm-up win over Pakistan in Brisbane and rolled his ankle.
Sporting News

Cameron Green gets World Cup reprieve as he is added to Australia's squad

Cameron Green has been called into Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup, with the all-rounder being the beneficiary of Josh Inglis’ freak injury. The back-up wicketkeeper sliced his hand open when his club snapped while playing a round of golf, which cruelly ruled him out of featuring in Australia's defence of their title.
BBC

Jofra Archer to travel with England Lions to UAE as part of injury comeback

Jofra Archer will travel with the England Lions squad for training in the United Arab Emirates next month as he continues to recover from injury. Bowler Archer, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries. Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence and 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan...
BBC

T20 World Cup: West Indies beat Zimbabwe to boost qualification hopes

West Indies 153-7 (20 overs): Charles 45 (36); Raza 3-19 Zimbabwe 122 (18.2 overs): Joseph 4-16, Holder 3-12 Alzarri Joseph starred as West Indies boosted their chances of advancing in the Men's T20 World Cup with a 31-run win over Zimbabwe. Fast bowler Joseph took 4-16 to help dismiss Zimbabwe...
msn.com

'Good guy' Binny to head world's richest cricket board

Roger Michael Humphrey Binny - many friends like to call him by his full name - is one of the good guys. His most likely elevation as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is both timely and necessary after years of instability and court cases involving the richest sports governing body in India.
Yardbarker

Sam Kerr & Millie Bright Represent Chelsea Women In The Ballon d'Or

The annual Ballon d'Or ceremony took place on Monday night for the best of both men and women in world football, and Chelsea were represented by two of their star players in Millie Bright and Sam Kerr. Bright finished 15th out of a shortlist of 20 nominees and was one...
thenewscrypto.com

Cricket May Soon Get Its Worldwide Spotlight

Westerners, particularly those from Europe and the US, usually seem genuinely shocked when presented with the following fact: cricket is the second most popular sport in the world after soccer. The latter has around four billion fans, while the number of spectators who enjoy cricket is estimated to be 2.5 billion.
BBC

Scotland: Finn Russell & Stuart Hogg pay price as Gregor Townsend resets

Just over a year after being selected for the British and Irish Lions by a coaching panel which included Gregor Townsend, it surely came as a shock to Finn Russell to find out he is now not considered one of Scotland's top three fly-halves. An important contribution in the win...
Sporting News

Cox Plate betting guide: Tips, betting odds, field, barriers, how to watch

Moonee Valley will host its biggest raceday of the year this Saturday, with the running of the $5 million Cox Plate. The race will be run over 2040m and features some of the horses in the world in weight-for-age conditions. It headlines a massive weekend at the Valley, with the running of the Group 1 Manikato Stakes on Friday night.

