England suffer an injury blow on eve of T20 World Cup with bowler Reece Topley ruled out of the whole tournament after rolling his ankle during a fielding drill... with Tymal Mills likely to replace him
England suffered a setback here today when Reece Topley was ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup. The left-arm seamer is the latest England player to suffer a freak injury, having trodden on the 'Toblerone' boundary foam taking catches during fielding practice ahead of Monday's warm-up win over Pakistan in Brisbane and rolled his ankle.
Cameron Green gets World Cup reprieve as he is added to Australia's squad
Cameron Green has been called into Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup, with the all-rounder being the beneficiary of Josh Inglis’ freak injury. The back-up wicketkeeper sliced his hand open when his club snapped while playing a round of golf, which cruelly ruled him out of featuring in Australia's defence of their title.
Josh Inglis ruled out of T20 World Cup as Andrew McDonald weighs up replacement options
Josh Inglis looks set to miss the entire T20 World Cup, after a freak accident resulted in a nasty hand injury. The 27-year-old was enjoying a round of golf this week prior to Australia's first match against New Zealand, when his club snapped and sliced his hand. Inglis was set...
Cricket-Hosts Australia ready to click in T20 World Cup defence
MELBOURNE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Defending champions Australia have had a patchy buildup to their T20 World Cup defence but few would dare underestimate Aaron Finch's men when they flick the switch to tournament mode this week.
Jofra Archer to travel with England Lions to UAE as part of injury comeback
Jofra Archer will travel with the England Lions squad for training in the United Arab Emirates next month as he continues to recover from injury. Bowler Archer, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries. Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence and 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan...
Cricket-South Africa bowling attack offers hope of T20 breakthrough
CAPE TOWN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - With a battery of quick bowling backed up by some formidable batters, South Africa have the opportunity to finally break their World Cup duck at the Twenty20 tournament in Australia.
T20 World Cup: West Indies beat Zimbabwe to boost qualification hopes
West Indies 153-7 (20 overs): Charles 45 (36); Raza 3-19 Zimbabwe 122 (18.2 overs): Joseph 4-16, Holder 3-12 Alzarri Joseph starred as West Indies boosted their chances of advancing in the Men's T20 World Cup with a 31-run win over Zimbabwe. Fast bowler Joseph took 4-16 to help dismiss Zimbabwe...
Ronnie O'Sullivan: Seven-time world champion says snooker 'ain't worth the stress and the hassle'
Ronnie O'Sullivan shrugged off his shock defeat to David Grace in the second round of the BetVictor Northern Ireland Open and insisted: "I really don't care any more." O'Sullivan has frequently expressed his lack of desire in recent seasons despite coasting to a record-equalling seventh world title in Sheffield earlier this year.
'Good guy' Binny to head world's richest cricket board
Roger Michael Humphrey Binny - many friends like to call him by his full name - is one of the good guys. His most likely elevation as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is both timely and necessary after years of instability and court cases involving the richest sports governing body in India.
Cricket-Middle order sorted, Pakistan eye second T20 World Cup title
Oct 20 (Reuters) - For a side used to tumultuous build-ups Pakistan look unusually settled ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, where they launch their bid for a second title with a Super 12 showdown against arch-rivals India on Sunday.
Ireland keep T20 World Cup hopes alive after thrilling defeat of Scotland
A remarkable innings of 72 off 32 balls from Curtis Campher rescued Ireland from the brink of elimination from the T20 World Cup, carried them to a dramatic victory over Scotland in Hobart and blew their first-round group wide open. Scotland’s 176 for five, led by Michael Jones’s 55-ball 86,...
Rugby World Cup: Making Ireland squad a factor in staying at Ulster, says Stuart McCloskey
Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey has said being included in Ireland's World Cup squad next year was a factor in him extending his contract with the club. McCloskey has won six Ireland caps, the first being against England in 2016. Having signed a new deal with Ulster last year, McCloskey hopes...
Sam Kerr & Millie Bright Represent Chelsea Women In The Ballon d'Or
The annual Ballon d'Or ceremony took place on Monday night for the best of both men and women in world football, and Chelsea were represented by two of their star players in Millie Bright and Sam Kerr. Bright finished 15th out of a shortlist of 20 nominees and was one...
Cricket May Soon Get Its Worldwide Spotlight
Westerners, particularly those from Europe and the US, usually seem genuinely shocked when presented with the following fact: cricket is the second most popular sport in the world after soccer. The latter has around four billion fans, while the number of spectators who enjoy cricket is estimated to be 2.5 billion.
Scotland: Finn Russell & Stuart Hogg pay price as Gregor Townsend resets
Just over a year after being selected for the British and Irish Lions by a coaching panel which included Gregor Townsend, it surely came as a shock to Finn Russell to find out he is now not considered one of Scotland's top three fly-halves. An important contribution in the win...
Sri Lanka, Netherlands advance at World T20 after UAE’s win
GEELONG, Australia (AP) — Dusan Shanaka’s patched-up Sri Lanka lineup beat Netherlands to secure a spot in the Super 12 stage at the Twenty20 World Cup and the Dutch advanced despite the loss when United Arab Emirates upset Namibia later Thursday in the last of the Group A games.
Cox Plate betting guide: Tips, betting odds, field, barriers, how to watch
Moonee Valley will host its biggest raceday of the year this Saturday, with the running of the $5 million Cox Plate. The race will be run over 2040m and features some of the horses in the world in weight-for-age conditions. It headlines a massive weekend at the Valley, with the running of the Group 1 Manikato Stakes on Friday night.
