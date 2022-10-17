Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Jurors hear voice of victim Hanna Rhoden during Pike County massacre trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — On Dec. 24, 2015, four months before she was shot to death, Hanna May Rhoden and Jake Wagner had a testy exchange that Jake secretly recorded. It was about custody issues involving the young daughter they had together. "Don't be late. So, you pick up today....
Fox 19
Pike County massacre: Jury hears about Wagner accounts, purchases
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - A forensic accountant with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Michael Kaizar testified Wednesday morning about his assessment of Wagner financial accounts and purchases in the months leading up to the Pike County massacre. He told...
Fox 19
Pike County massacre: George Wagner IV’s murder trial resumes Wednesday
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday in George Wagner IV’s murder trial for the Pike County massacre. Wagner IV, 31, is the first member of his family - brother Jake Wagner, mother Angela Wagner...
Fox 19
Pike County trial: Jury hears about Wagner finances, purchases, evidence divers found in pond
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jurors heard extensive details Wednesday about the Wagner family’s finances and purchases in the months leading up to the Pike County massacre as George Wagner IV’s murder trial continues. Jurors also got their first...
WLWT 5
Prosecutors focus on financial transactions during testimony in Pike County massacre trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — Just weeks before George Wagner, his brother Jake Wagner and their parents, Billy and Angela Wagner, were arrested in the fall of 2018, a dive expert from Columbus was fully submerged in this hole filled with black water. "It looked like just a muck, mess," Franklin...
Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
Ohio plane crash video released
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
WLWT 5
What we know about the Ohio plane crash that left 2 pilots dead
MARIETTA, Ohio — An investigation has begun to determine what caused the fatal plane crash at an Ohio car dealership that left two pilots dead. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning when Ohio State Highway Patrol said a plane crashed into the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership parking lot on Pike Street.
Record-Herald
Authorities further investigating woman’s death
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department is reportedly further investigating a case in which a Sabina woman died in 2013. The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on August 26 notified the Wilmington Police Department that, after a review by the Ohio BCI (Bureau of Criminal Investigation) Cold Case Unit and based on the information the BCI has, the BCI confirmed the originally determined cause of death, and declined to re-open the case at the state level.
WSAZ
Man charged in Huntington cold case murder from nearly 30 years ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted in a Huntington cold case murder investigation dating back nearly 30 years, the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, is charged with murder in the death of Lisa Estepp in 1993, prosecutors say. Woody is...
WLWT 5
George Wagner hears his mother's voice in court Thursday for the first time since his arrest
WAVERLY, Ohio — When eight members of the Rhoden family were shot and killed during a single night in 2016, Angela Wagner said she was upset and devastated. She said her son Jake felt the same. "What was Jake's response?" asked Rick Ward, a special agent with the Ohio...
Accused killer’s mother heard discussing Rhoden murders in new audio recordings
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Jurors in the murder trial of George Wagner IV listened to unreleased audio evidence in court Thursday of Wagner’s mother being questioned by investigators a year after the Rhoden family killings. The jury heard two hours of audio of Wagner IV’s mother, Angela Wagner, in an interview with Bureau of Criminal […]
Fox 19
State investigators urge Wilmington police to re-examine woman’s 2013 death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 2013 case of a woman whose death was ruled an accidental drowning will get a second look after an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations review. Wilmington police, on BCI’s suggestions, are expected to conduct follow-up interviews and polygraphs in the mysterious death of Casey Pitzer.
Times Gazette
Film parts shot in Hillsboro
When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Detectives locate stolen camper while executing a search warrant in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Detectives in Chillicothe located a stolen camper while executing a search warrant on the city’s east side. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers and detectives responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Dayton Street on Tuesday. Officers with the Chillicothe Police...
Work continues on new emergency department at Ashland, KY hospital
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Work is continuing on the new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. As of Wednesday, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed. The hospital is building a new emergency and imaging facility. The emergency room will have two CT scanners and […]
kentuckytoday.com
Pastor in northeastern Ky. calls for night of prayer
WURTLAND, Ky. (KT) – David Nees is not trying to schedule an event to pray but more making an invitation to churches in northeastern Kentucky to partner with him later this month in this call for prayer. The pastor of New Life Bible Church in Wurtland said he felt...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate attempted home invasion on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers search for the suspects involved in an attempted home invasion in Chillicothe. It happened Tuesday around 1 a.m. in the area of East Fourth Street on the city’s east side. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the 9-1-1 caller to dispatchers that two or...
Lancaster man arrested for alleged solicitation of a 14-year-old girl
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Lancaster Police Department arrested and charged a man with importuning for the solicitation of a minor to engage in sexual conduct. 37-year-old Michael Standiford is suspected of the alleged solicitation of a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual conduct, according to a social media post by the Lancaster PD. According […]
WKYC
Authorities ID 2 men killed in plane crash into Marietta car dealership lot
MARIETTA, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of the two men who were killed when a private plane crashed at a car dealership parking lot in Marietta Tuesday morning. The occupants were identified as 49-year-old Timothy F. Gifford of Orient, Ohio and 45-year-old Eric...
Comments / 4