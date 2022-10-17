ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Comments / 4

Related
Fox 19

Pike County massacre: Jury hears about Wagner accounts, purchases

WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - A forensic accountant with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Michael Kaizar testified Wednesday morning about his assessment of Wagner financial accounts and purchases in the months leading up to the Pike County massacre. He told...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio plane crash video released

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
MARIETTA, OH
WLWT 5

What we know about the Ohio plane crash that left 2 pilots dead

MARIETTA, Ohio — An investigation has begun to determine what caused the fatal plane crash at an Ohio car dealership that left two pilots dead. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning when Ohio State Highway Patrol said a plane crashed into the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership parking lot on Pike Street.
MARIETTA, OH
Record-Herald

Authorities further investigating woman’s death

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department is reportedly further investigating a case in which a Sabina woman died in 2013. The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on August 26 notified the Wilmington Police Department that, after a review by the Ohio BCI (Bureau of Criminal Investigation) Cold Case Unit and based on the information the BCI has, the BCI confirmed the originally determined cause of death, and declined to re-open the case at the state level.
WILMINGTON, OH
Times Gazette

Film parts shot in Hillsboro

When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
HILLSBORO, OH
WOWK 13 News

Work continues on new emergency department at Ashland, KY hospital

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Work is continuing on the new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. As of Wednesday, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed. The hospital is building a new emergency and imaging facility. The emergency room will have two CT scanners and […]
ASHLAND, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Pastor in northeastern Ky. calls for night of prayer

WURTLAND, Ky. (KT) – David Nees is not trying to schedule an event to pray but more making an invitation to churches in northeastern Kentucky to partner with him later this month in this call for prayer. The pastor of New Life Bible Church in Wurtland said he felt...
WURTLAND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy