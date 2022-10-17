WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department is reportedly further investigating a case in which a Sabina woman died in 2013. The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on August 26 notified the Wilmington Police Department that, after a review by the Ohio BCI (Bureau of Criminal Investigation) Cold Case Unit and based on the information the BCI has, the BCI confirmed the originally determined cause of death, and declined to re-open the case at the state level.

