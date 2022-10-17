Read full article on original website
S. Carolina food processor to build NC facility, create jobs
LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in North Carolina, creating 440 jobs in a county with one of the state’s highest jobless rates. SO-PAK-CO Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the company’s...
WVa Family Court judge named in Berkeley, Jefferson counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new Family Court circuit judge has been appointed in West Virginia to serve in Berkeley and Jefferson counties. Gov. Jim Justice appointed Lyndsey Matschat of Martinsburg to the post, the governor's office said Wednesday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts |...
Oregon's health care and mental health conundrum: What governor candidates would do
With a recent national report putting Oregon 50th in the nation for mental health care, major candidates for governor advocate divergent ways to improve the situation:. Tina Kotek sees implementing Measure 110 as part of the solution. Betsy Johnson wants local agencies to find fixes the state can back. Christine...
Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday there had been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021.
3 candidates for Oregon governor, 3 takes on the Oregon economy
The governor of Oregon doesn’t have much control over the larger economic forces that determine whether the state’s economy is going to boom — or bust. “Mahonia Hall doesn’t set monetary policy,” said Betsy Johnson, one of the candidates who could move into the governor’s official residence after November’s election.
February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7...
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd, expressing incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded. The...
Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested
OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
Here's how students in the mid-Willamette Valley are doing in school
Public school districts in the mid-Willamette Valley appear to be tracking with statewide averages in a number of educational trends. The Oregon Department of Education released on Thursday, Oct. 20 the 2021-22 At-A-Glance School and District Profiles, which provide information about student and teacher demographics, readiness and success. Mid-Valley Media received an early copy.
Watch Now: Autumn snow falls from the Upper Midwest to Appalachia
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. From Michigan to Kentucky, many people experienced their first snow of the year as record-setting cold air moved across the country.
Oregon organist organizes organ restoration
Booming orchestral music flowed through First United Methodist Church in Corvallis as Craig Hanson played the overture from Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Phantom of the Opera" on a nearly 30-foot, European-style tracker organ. His feet stayed as busy as his hands as he played, wearing special organ shoes with thin soles...
