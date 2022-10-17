ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Bad Cop Loses Job As Denver Officer After Getting Wild At Party

What could have been a life of service and honor as a Colorado police officer is now the exact opposite for one man that made some costly mistakes. According to a press release from the Denver Police Department, an officer with the force, Daniel Cabellero, 27, was fired after being arrested in Aurora.
Denver Releases Final Responses to Reimagine Policing Task Force Report

A year and a half after a community task force published recommendations for how the City of Denver can transform its approach to policing and public safety, the city has released its final responses to those recommendations. "It's clear that the objective of the task force was to facilitate more...
Aurora mayor brings forward 'work-first' plan for housing the homeless

AURORA | Aurora conservatives want to codify more of their "work-first" philosophy around housing the homeless, following a trip to San Antonio to study that city's outreach and aid programs. Mayor Mike Coffman presented an outline for coordinating the city's approach to homelessness on Monday, which includes:...
Fired DPD Officer Daniel Caballero Joins Parade of Bad Colorado Cops

At a morning ceremony yesterday, October 18, Ron Thomas was sworn in as the next chief of the Denver Police Department after Mayor Michael Hancock nominated him to succeed Paul Pazen, who announced his retirement in late August, and Denver City Council gave its blessing. But the first official press release of the Thomas administration, sent just over two hours later, was hardly auspicious: It announced that Officer Daniel Caballero had been fired after his arrest in Aurora on domestic violence-related charges.
WATCH: Fire prompts evacuations in Boulder County

WATCH - Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman returns to court for motions hearing. Morphew's defense filed a motion in September asking for 97 items to be returned to Morphew. Updated: 5 hours ago. Shooting involving a Fremont County Deputy under investigation. WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley...
Denver police implement task force recommendations

Denver Public Safety Director Armando SaldateCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The police department has begun to implement recommendations from the Task Force to Reimagine Policing, Public Safety Director Armando Saldate told the Denver City Council Wednesday.
