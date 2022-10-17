Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DougCo officials discuss growth, seek public comment about Parker RoadNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Castle Rock moves forward on Brickyard rec centerMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Conservative radio host accuses DougCo schools of woke ideologySuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Infant, mother sought by CBI and Aurora Police for alleged parental kidnappingHeather WillardAurora, CO
World Record Set at Colorado State ParkColorado JillColorado State
Related
Nicaraguan man sought better life before he died in ICE custody in Aurora, family says
AURORA, Colo. — Family members said Melvin Ariel Calero-Mendoza was seeking asylum in the United States before he died in ICE custody Thursday. His cousins described Calero-Mendoza as a good person who came to the U.S. in search of a better life. His family said his two children are ages 7 and 15.
Bad Cop Loses Job As Denver Officer After Getting Wild At Party
What could have been a life of service and honor as a Colorado police officer is now the exact opposite for one man that made some costly mistakes. According to a press release from the Denver Police Department, an officer with the force, Daniel Cabellero, 27, was fired after being arrested in Aurora.
Westword
Denver Releases Final Responses to Reimagine Policing Task Force Report
A year and a half after a community task force published recommendations for how the City of Denver can transform its approach to policing and public safety, the city has released its final responses to those recommendations. "It’s clear that the objective of the task force was to facilitate more...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora mayor brings forward ‘work-first’ plan for housing the homeless
AURORA | Aurora conservatives want to codify more of their “work-first” philosophy around housing the homeless, following a trip to San Antonio to study that city’s outreach and aid programs. Mayor Mike Coffman presented an outline for coordinating the city’s approach to homelessness on Monday, which includes:...
Suspect SUV in deadly house party shooting found abandoned in Aurora
A blue Chevrolet Tahoe that police were searching for in connection to a deadly shooting at an Adams County house party has been found abandoned in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Man arrested, accused of killing woman at Brighton hotel
The Brighton Police Department says a man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a hotel room.
Food truck scammer sentenced to 18 months in jail, $3M in restitution
A man who investigators say was stealing the life savings from people wanting to start their own food truck business is now in jail.
Human remains found behind Thornton High School
Police say there is no threat to the public.
Scam targeting older adults claims their son is in jail
The Denver Police Department is warning the community of a new scam that is directly aimed at older adults where the caller claims to be a family member who is in jail and in need of money.
Westword
Fired DPD Officer Daniel Caballero Joins Parade of Bad Colorado Cops
At a morning ceremony yesterday, October 18, Ron Thomas was sworn in as the next chief of the Denver Police Department after Mayor Michael Hancock nominated him to succeed Paul Pazen, who announced his retirement in late August, and Denver City Council gave its blessing. But the first official press release of the Thomas administration, sent just over two hours later, was hardly auspicious: It announced that Officer Daniel Caballero had been fired after his arrest in Aurora on domestic violence-related charges.
LoDo shooting victim still too injured to go to work three months later
DENVER — A preschool teacher said she still cannot walk normally or go to work more than three months after she was accidentally shot in the leg by Denver Police on a crowded LoDo street. Angelica Rey, 23, said she was one of six bystanders hit in the early...
KKTV
WATCH: Fire prompts evacuations in Boulder County
WATCH - Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman returns to court for motions hearing. Morphew's defense filed a motion in September asking for 97 items to be returned to Morphew. Updated: 5 hours ago. Shooting involving a Fremont County Deputy under investigation. WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley...
Man convicted of exposing Aurora child to fentanyl sentenced to 20 years
(18th Judicial DA's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 18, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) Antonio Espinosa-Tovar, 29, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday, Oct. 13, after a jury found him guilty of child abuse and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Fired officer reportedly got drunk, pulled gun on man
A rookie Denver police officer arrested over the weekend reportedly got drunk, harassed his girlfriend and pulled a gun on a man, arrest documents show.
Brighton murder suspect arrested in Trinidad
A suspect accused of murdering a woman in Brighton was found and arrested in Trinidad on Wednesday afternoon.
Denver police implement task force recommendations
Denver Public Safety Director Armando SaldateCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The police department has begun to implement recommendations from the Task Force to Reimagine Policing, Public Safety Director Armando Saldate told the Denver City Council Wednesday.
34 pounds of meth, 65K possibly fentanyl-laced pills confiscated in drug busts
More than 34 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately 65,000 counterfeit pills possibly containing fentanyl were confiscated during a Weld County drug trafficking investigation, the Weld County Drug Task Force said.
Denver Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
Denver restaurant ranks ‘Best of the Best’ in US
Tripadvisor just named a metro Denver restaurant as one of the "Best of the Best" in the United States for 2022.
Denver Sheriff faces internal investigation after officer drank at party, crashed his car
DENVER — Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins is the subject of an internal investigation in the wake of a one-car crash involving one of the department’s officers, 9Wants to Know has learned. That officer, Sgt. Jerry Sherrod, admitted to police he drank whiskey at a birthday party for Diggins...
Comments / 0