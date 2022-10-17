Once upon a time, Eugene seemed like the second home to a lot of the ESPN GameDay cast and crew. About a decade ago, the sport’s premier pregame show made at least one trip, if not more, to Eugene to cover a big Oregon Duck football game. But it’s been five years since the Ducks have played a game big enough to warrant the show being on the Oregon campus. Host Rece Davis says it’s good to be back. “It’s one of our favorite stops to come for College GameDay,” Davis said on Friday. “It’s been a few years since we’ve been...

EUGENE, OR ・ 7 MINUTES AGO