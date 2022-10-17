Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career
Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors until he retires.
Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss
The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
NBA announces TNT will no longer air the Magic vs. Thunder game
The Oklahoma City Thunder will not be on national TV for a third consecutive season. The NBA announced on Wednesday that the Orlando Magic vs. Thunder game on Nov. 1 will no longer air on TNT. It is being replaced by the Chicago Bulls–Brooklyn Nets game on the same day.
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook had plenty to say after Lakers' loss to Warriors
LeBron James says the Lakers must keep shooting threes even though they aren't good at it. Russell Westbrook blames bench role for pulled hamstring.
theScore
Banchero: I sometimes felt like a 'zoo animal' at Duke
As a star athlete at Duke, forward Paolo Banchero's college experience was anything but typical. The Orlando Magic rookie spoke about his brief time as a Blue Devil on Fubo Sports Network's "The Young Person Basketball Podcast with RJ Hampton," admitting that the attention he received from his classmates could be overwhelming.
NBA World Reacts To ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Decision
Stephen A. Smith is getting his version of the "Manning Cast" for NBA games, ESPN has announced. Titled "The NBA in Stephen A.'s World," it will debut next Wednesday during the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks matchup. The alternate telecast will be used for select games throughout the season. Many of the...
NBA Star Injured After Reportedly Landing On Ball Boy
According to Jake Fisher of Yahoo! Sports, Myles Turner sprained his ankle after landing on a ball boy in pregame warmups before the Indiana Pacers hosted the Washington Wizards.
Report reveals Lakers’ plans on trade market
Despite recently suffering their 50th loss in just one year’s time, the Los Angeles Lakers are willing to stay patient. Appearing this week on “NBA Countdown,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski spoke on the Lakers’ approach to the trade market as the 2022-23 NBA season kicks off.
9&10 News
New York and Detroit square off for conference showdown
Detroit Pistons (1-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (0-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -7; over/under is 218.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes New York and Detroit square off on Friday. New York went 22-30 in Eastern Conference play and 17-24 at...
Anthony Richardson becomes first Florida athlete to sign with Gatorade
Anthony Richardson has made Florida athletics history. The Gators quarterback has officially signed an NIL deal with Gatorade. The sports drink was developed by a team of scientists at Florida’s College of Medicine for the Gators football back in 1965. The initial purpose for the drink was to act as a replacement for body fluids lost when playing football.
Miami commit Malik Bryant presented with his All-American Bowl jersey
Malik Bryant is officially headed to the All-American Bowl. The Top247 linebacker out of Orlando (Fla.) Jones formally accepted his invitation to the nation’s premier high school sporting event on Wednesday night during the latest edition of the Road to the Dome digital series. "I'm blessed," Bryant told 247Sports...
‘One of our favorite stops;’ ESPN GameDay crew is more than happy to be back at Oregon
Once upon a time, Eugene seemed like the second home to a lot of the ESPN GameDay cast and crew. About a decade ago, the sport’s premier pregame show made at least one trip, if not more, to Eugene to cover a big Oregon Duck football game. But it’s been five years since the Ducks have played a game big enough to warrant the show being on the Oregon campus. Host Rece Davis says it’s good to be back. “It’s one of our favorite stops to come for College GameDay,” Davis said on Friday. “It’s been a few years since we’ve been...
Comments / 0