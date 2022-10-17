ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
theScore

Banchero: I sometimes felt like a 'zoo animal' at Duke

As a star athlete at Duke, forward Paolo Banchero's college experience was anything but typical. The Orlando Magic rookie spoke about his brief time as a Blue Devil on Fubo Sports Network's "The Young Person Basketball Podcast with RJ Hampton," admitting that the attention he received from his classmates could be overwhelming.
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Decision

Stephen A. Smith is getting his version of the "Manning Cast" for NBA games, ESPN has announced. Titled "The NBA in Stephen A.'s World," it will debut next Wednesday during the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks matchup. The alternate telecast will be used for select games throughout the season. Many of the...
9&10 News

New York and Detroit square off for conference showdown

Detroit Pistons (1-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (0-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -7; over/under is 218.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes New York and Detroit square off on Friday. New York went 22-30 in Eastern Conference play and 17-24 at...
DETROIT, MI
On3.com

Anthony Richardson becomes first Florida athlete to sign with Gatorade

Anthony Richardson has made Florida athletics history. The Gators quarterback has officially signed an NIL deal with Gatorade. The sports drink was developed by a team of scientists at Florida’s College of Medicine for the Gators football back in 1965. The initial purpose for the drink was to act as a replacement for body fluids lost when playing football.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘One of our favorite stops;’ ESPN GameDay crew is more than happy to be back at Oregon

Once upon a time, Eugene seemed like the second home to a lot of the ESPN GameDay cast and crew. About a decade ago, the sport’s premier pregame show made at least one trip, if not more, to Eugene to cover a big Oregon Duck football game. But it’s been five years since the Ducks have played a game big enough to warrant the show being on the Oregon campus. Host Rece Davis says it’s good to be back. “It’s one of our favorite stops to come for College GameDay,” Davis said on Friday. “It’s been a few years since we’ve been...
EUGENE, OR

