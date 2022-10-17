Former UW Husky and NBA star Nate Robinson battling renal kidney failure

Former professional basketballer and University of Washington Husky Nate Robinson is battling renal kidney failure, according to a statement released to The Athletic.

The Twitter statement, retweeted by Nate Robinson, said he is currently undergoing treatment for renal kidney failure, having privately battled the disease for the last four years.

The three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion said he was sharing the update because “I want to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about the illness.”

Born in Seattle in 1984, Robinson would play college basketball with the UW and be the 21st pick in the 2005 NBA draft.

He would play most of his career with the New York Knicks, before being traded to the Boston Celtics. Robinson would go on to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans.

In his statement, Robinson said he was never a vocal leader on the court, preferring to lead by example. Now he feels it’s time to speak up and help those dealing with kidney disease.

After basketball, Robinson opened a chicken and waffles restaurant in Rainier Beach called Nate’s Wings & Waffles. It would close in 2020 after it was unable to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robinson also faced YouTuber Jake Paul in a boxing match in 2020, losing by knockout in the second round.

Robinson said he’s grateful for the care and support he’s received and continues to receive during the process, adding he hopes his announcement can help others like him.

At the time of this writing, Robinson is 38 years old.

