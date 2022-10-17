ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSoto, Memphis preparing for trial over sewer system fight

By Gina Butkovich, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago

The City of Memphis and DeSoto County are headed to trial over a 40-plus-year agreement keeping portions of DeSoto County, Horn Lake and Southaven on Memphis' sewer system.

The agreement is set to end a little under a year from now, on Sept. 22, 2023. And Memphis wants it to end, asserting since 2018 that it will not renew the contract with the sewer district and asking a federal judge to say definitively that it can end the contract. The sewer district, an entity that serves Southaven, Horn Lake and other parts of DeSoto County, contends Memphis can’t leave the Mississippi suburbs without service and has repeatedly said that the city of Memphis has refused to negotiate.

In December 2019, the two parties each filed lawsuits. In December and January of 2022, the two parties entered mediation, which ended in an impasse. The second try at mediation took place on Sept. 21 with retired state Supreme Court Justice Janice M. Holder and again ended at an impasse. According to a City of Memphis spokesperson, the case will go to trial in mid-April 2023.

"We believe that we have offered a very reasonable solution to the problem," said Keith W. Turner, an attorney for the Horn Lake Creek Basin Interceptor Sewer District. "Apparently Memphis doesn't agree with us and they have their own issues that are important to them. But we think that our approach and our offers were very reasonable. And there's a lot of variables associated with this process, it's not a simple all of a sudden we go leave, or all of a sudden everything's fine. There's a lot of moving parts to this."

During the April 2022 status meeting, attorneys for DeSoto stated that they are lining up $40 million to move DeSoto to it's own system. The cost of the project is estimated to be $230 million. Attorneys for DeSoto have previously stated that five to seven years would be needed to completely move DeSoto off Memphis' system.

"Things can always settle between now and a trial date as well," Turner said. "Just because we didn't do it with that process, doesn't mean it can't happen again. But as of now, right now, we are not planning on doing anything other than scheduling for the trial. But I don't know, we still may have the opportunity to have some conversation, we'll see. I'm not ruling it out. But right now we have to begin the process for preparing for a trial."

Memphis city government and politics Samuel Hardiman contributed to this report.

Gina Butkovich covers DeSoto County, storytelling and general news. She can be reached at 901-232-6714  or on Twitter @gigibutko.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: DeSoto, Memphis preparing for trial over sewer system fight

