ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Three adults arrested in their connection to Pueblo drive-by shootings

By Aidan Hulting
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sf50r_0icmJkZc00

The Pueblo Police Department announced that on Monday they had arrested three people connected to drive-by shootings that occurred on October 13th and 14th.

The shootings happened on October 13th and 14th in the area of the 1600 block of Spruce St. and the 2000 block of E. Orman Ave in South Pueblo. No one was injured during the shootings.

During the investigation that followed on October 14th Pueblo patrol officers and detectives were able to get enough information to determine and locate the vehicle involved in the shootings.

They located the vehicle involved in the drive-bys at the 3000 block of Baltimore Ave. After a search warrant was authored and executed three individuals and several handguns were taken from the residence.

The three people arrested were 33-year-old Bobbi Sue Aguilar, 19-year-old Zacariah Trujillo-Martinez, and 19-year-old Jacob Archuleta.

Zacariah Trujillo-Martinez and Jacob Archuleta were arrested on eight counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit 1st Degree Murder. Bobbi Sue Aguilar was arrested on eight counts of Complicity to Criminal Attempt to Commit 1st Degree Murder as the driver of the vehicle during these drive-by shootings.

The Pueblo Police Department says that additional charges are pending for all three people upon the completion of further investigation.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 7

Christina
2d ago

I hope they charge them with one count of reckless endangerment for each time they pulled that trigger

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO

Colorado Springs Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot trash service employees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is in custody following an altercation between himself and a trash service employee involving a firearm. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of W. Colorado Ave. at 10:04 a.m. Police said the incident began when a local trash service was picking up trash in an alley. The altercation was between a trash service employee and a customer.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspects tied to multiple drive-by shootings in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Following multiple drive-by shootings in Pueblo, police have made several arrests. The Pueblo Police Department announced the arrests of Zacariah Trujillo-Martinez, Jacob Archuleta and Bobbi Sue Aguilar on Monday. Police tied the trio to shootings on Oct. 13 and 14 that occurred along Spruce Street and East Orman Avenue. Police were able to gather info at the scene to identify a suspect vehicle that is owned by Aguilar.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Armed robbery at store on Woodmen Road

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18. At around 10:20 a.m., officers were called to the 5600 block of East Woodmen Road near North Powers Boulevard about an armed robbery. CSPD said their investigation revealed that the alleged suspect, described as a white man […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Court documents reveal what led up to a shooting by a Colorado Springs church

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man faces multiple charges after a reported shooting by a Colorado Springs church. Now, newly-obtained court documents reveal the moments that led up to the shooting and how bystanders were able to prevent deaths. An affidavit of probable cause says on Sunday, October 16 around 4 p.m., shots started The post Court documents reveal what led up to a shooting by a Colorado Springs church appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Robber remains at large after holding up north Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are looking for a robber who held up a store in broad daylight Tuesday. Witnesses told police a white man in ski mask walked into the business just after 10:20 a.m., pulled out a gun, and ordered an employee to give him money. The employee did what he said, and the suspect fled.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police respond to car accident following a stabbing at a Pueblo KFC

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a stabbing at a fast food restaurant on Pueblo's north side. Saturday, Oct. 15, officers were dispatched to the KFC at 4171 N. Elizabeth St. at 6:50 p.m. While responding to the restaurant, officers were notified of a nearby traffic accident at Hwy. 50 and The post Police respond to car accident following a stabbing at a Pueblo KFC appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man fires gun near adult league soccer game, bystanders hold shooter down until police arrive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say officers were dispatched on a report of multiple shots fired across the street from The Classical Academy Central Campus in the 1600 block of Springcrest Road. Police say they received reports of a woman hiding while a man was shooting The post Man fires gun near adult league soccer game, bystanders hold shooter down until police arrive appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Cops vs. Bikers in Pueblo’s Annual Toy Bowl

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, Oct. 22, the Pueblo Police Department is taking on bikers in the 2022 Annual Toy Bowl. This event is to raise money and toys for children in need for the upcoming holiday season. Kick-off is 11 a.m. at Dutch Clark Stadium. Admission is $5 or...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigating after candidate’s signs vandalized with ‘Hail Satan’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are now investigating after Republican candidate for El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer reported several of her campaign signs were stolen and vandalized Monday, some spray painted with the words, "Hail Satan." Bremer says she discovered signs were missing and vandalized at three intersections in the city The post Colorado Springs Police investigating after candidate’s signs vandalized with ‘Hail Satan’ appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy