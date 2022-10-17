ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Bond and Bevel is a Caldwell success story

By Don Nelson
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jdhtl_0icmJioA00

It's something you don't see everyday: leather smith working inside an old bank vault, inside a new coffee shop — call it a COVID-19 silver lining.

Heath Albers and his wife Krista left Oregon looking for a fresh start and they found it in Idaho when they started Bond and Bevel.

"We pulled into downtown Caldwell it was love at first site, last day of our trip he cried like a baby," Krista said.

But grinding coffee beans wasn't the only thing on Heath's mind. During the pandemic, the custom home builder decided to learn how to become a leather smith on YouTube.

"We actually got to know some of the people I was watching video, the leather crafting world is pretty small," Heath said. "The guys that have been doing it a lifetime, and better than me willing to share secrets, it's just a neat community."

Actually Heath is pretty modest because his satchels are about as hot as his cappuccinos.

"We were in six countries within a few months we were sending stuff out instead," he said.

So the question is, how do you balance between a latte and leather?

"If people leave you alone in here, I think I could do a bag in a day and a half, two days, but we're doing the coffee too, so I'm jumping out there doing coffee and coming in here when I can," he said.

Everything seems to be working out for Albers. They just had their most successful day after being open for just about six months, but that created one of those good problems to have.

"We ran out of milk, ran out of ice and ran out of steam."

But not leather. By the way they did get more milk.

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 106

The Village at Meridian Has a Dazzling Vegas Style Water & Light Show

The Village at Meridian is a fantastic place to eat and shop but did you know that you can also get a pretty amazing show for free? I have been to the Village a few times and have always loved the courtyard area with the fountain, playground and seating area. I guess I have always taken off before nightfall though because I had no idea how spectacular the water and light show is at night.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Simplot antique tractors tell evolution of machinery, agriculture

BOISE — The novelty or fun factor associated with the 50 antique tractors that are built into and around the JUMP facility in downtown Boise is not wearing off. The JUMP facility opened in December 2015 and the tractors were incorporated into the design of the facility.
BOISE, ID
earnthenecklace.com

KTVB-TV Anchor Doug Petcash’s Wife, Tonia Petcash, Has Passed

Doug Petcash anchored the morning news on KTVB-TV for over a decade before moving to a new timeslot in 2022. But the Boise community has a close connection to their favorite news anchor. That’s why they’re affected by the sudden passing of Doug Petcash’s wife of 22 years. Tonia Petcash passed away in October 2022 at the age of 56, but her cause of death has not been revealed. KTVB-TV paid tribute to their colleague’s wife, and condolences from viewers are pouring in. Find out about the life of Doug Petcash’s wife, Tonia Petcash, right here.
BOISE, ID
multihousingnews.com

PEG Acquires 40 Acres for Idaho BTR Community

Plans for the site include the $150 million development of patio homes and duet townhomes. PEG Cos. has acquired 40 acres of land in Caldwell, Idaho. The firm will develop 419 build-to-rent homes. The site was purchased through the PEG Capital Partners Fund IV Build for Rent LP (PEG Fund IV). Alante Homes at Spring Run is set to break ground in November.
CALDWELL, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Public lands hunting is changing, crowding some areas. We looked into why

Mark Olsen won’t be hunting this year. “It's simply not worth it,” he said. Olsen is a life-long hunter and retiree living in Nampa, Idaho. He says it’s not worth it because people are crowding his hunting spot on public land, and practicing poor etiquette – not keeping their distance or not checking in with neighbors.
NAMPA, ID
koamnewsnow.com

Missing Child out of Idaho possibly seen in Pineville, Mo

UPDATE – Idaho Police say the boy spotted in Pineville, Missouri was not Michael Vaughan. PINEVILLE, Mo. – A Missing boy out of Fruitland, Idaho was possibly seen in Pineville, Missouri according to local authorities. KTVB Channel 7 says Michael, who is nicknamed “Monkey,” was last seen at...
PINEVILLE, MO
KIDO Talk Radio

Popular Idaho Burger Chain Opens New Location in Eagle This Week

Earlier this year, Eagle residents were stunned when their favorite (and really only) sports bar called it quits in the middle of the NFL playoffs. The Busters Bar and Grill on State Street in Eagle was the last remaining Busters in the Treasure Valley. The original Busters on Broadway in Boise closed in 2015. At one point, there was a location on Overland Road in Boise, but we’re not sure which year that one closed. Their last day was Sunday, January 23.
EAGLE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?

THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two From Caldwell Die in Oregon Crash on I-84

ONTARIO, Oregon (KLIX)-Two people from Caldwell, Idaho died after a three-vehicle crash near Ontario, Oregon on Saturday night. Oregon State Police (OSP) issued a statement Tuesday on the crash that claimed the life of 29-year-old Eric Santana and 20-year-old Noel Alejandro Santana Dominquez on October 15, on Interstate 84 in Ontario. OSP said Santana had been driving a Jeep Liberty at around 11:13 p.m. when he rear-ended a semi-truck traveling in the slow lane. The Jeep ended up in the fast lane and was struck by a Honda Fit driven by a 48-year-old from Nampa. Both Santana and Santana Dominguez were ejected from the Jeep; Santana died at the scene while Santanna Dominquez passed away later at an area hospital. The driver of the Honda was taken to to the hospital with critical injuries, according to OSP. The driver of the truck was not injured. Ontario police and fire, Treasure Valley Paramedics and Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the crash.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Winter Wonderland at Indian Creek Plaza

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Winter Wonderland at the Indian Creek Plaza has been announced. Starting Friday, November 18th. The City of Caldwell decorates the Indian Creek Plaza with over 1 Million lights. Indian Creek Plaza in collaboration with Destination Caldwell host this completely free event. Some of the attractions...
CALDWELL, ID
MIX 106

The Devastating Reason Why I’ll Never Own Another Wolf-Dog

You don't know what you don't know. And until today, I had been blissfully ignorant of the potential dangers associated with raising a hybrid canine. This is because growing up, our family raised a wolf-dog who was half red wolf-half German Shepard. After a disturbing deep dive into the subject, I have a newfound appreciation for how lucky we were to have had a hybrid as wonderful as our dearly departed Gyver.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Reacts to Proposed Mega-Grocery Merger

It's not often that a company that was born in Idaho is linked to a mega-merger worth over twenty billion dollars. But the Albertsons grocery store chain is not your average acquisition. The Boise-based chain that began when Joe Albertson opened his first store has grown to the second-largest grocery chain in the country.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Multiple reports of mountain lion in Boise

Is there a mountain lion in Boise? The world may never know. Despite multiple reports and a Boise State University BroncoAlert, Idaho Fish and Game said the sightings had not been confirmed as of around 5 p.m. Monday. Brian Pearson, Idaho Fish and Game Regional Communications Manager, said to confirm the sightings, Fish and Game personnel would need to see the mountain lion, or mountain lion tracks, with their own...
BOISE, ID
actionnewsnow.com

Idaho stabbing suspect arrested in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A suspect wanted in Boise, Idaho, for stabbing a previous co-worker multiple times was arrested in Chico on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they pulled a driver over for speeding on Cohasset Road near East Avenue Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. During the traffic...
CHICO, CA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Man Sentenced for Crash That Killed Boise Woman

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Parma man has been sentenced for a multi-vehicle crash that killed a woman and backed up traffic for hours in Boise in May of 2021. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office announced 29-year-old Dalton Leonard on Friday was ordered to spend three months in jail with work release and ten years probation after entering a guilty plea to vehicular manslaughter back in June. Dalton had been driving east on Interstate 84 on May 11, 2021 when he struck a semi-truck hauling 65,000 pounds of lumber causing it to cross the median and hit another truck. The semi caught on fire and nine other vehicles were involved in the crash. According to Idaho State Police, debris from the crash struck 27-year-old Julia Goodwin, knocking her unconscious; her car was found half a mile from where it had been hit. Goodwin was taken to an area hospital where she later died. The crash blocked traffic in both directions for most of the day. "Mr. Leonard was found to have THC, the main psychoactive compound of marijuana, in his blood at the time of the crash. In August 2021, he was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter, aggravated driving under the influence, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia with intent to use. In June 2022, the defendant pled guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter," according to the Prosecutor's Office. Ada County District Judge Patrick Miller ordered Dalton to give up his driver's license for three years. ISP said three other people were taken to the hospital that day with minor injuries.
BOISE, ID
Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kivitv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy