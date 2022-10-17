Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
City of Bozeman begins leaf collection
MISSOULA, Mont. — The City of Bozeman will begin leaf collection pickup on Thursday. The city tries to keep as many leaves out of the storm drains as possible. Clogs can crack stormdrains once everything freezes up in the winter. Bozeman will only pick up leaves. Crews are going...
NBCMontana
2 murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
BILLINGS, Mont. — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said. A 39-year-old Billings man apparently killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night, police said. The shots were reported at about 8:45 p.m. The initial investigation...
NBCMontana
Fans square off in Cat-Griz Blood Battle
MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle kicks off in November. Fans will go head to head to see who can donate the most blood at blood drives across Bozeman and Missoula. Last year, the Griz came out on top, donating 157 units of blood while...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Masonic Lodge 18 celebrates 150th Jubilee, will hold charity ghost tour
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Masonic Lodge 18 is inviting the public to its 150th year Jubilee. The public can go in and see the inside of an active masonic lodge at an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. It's on South Tracy. The masons...
NBCMontana
MSU'sPatterson receives conference honors for first time
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University wide receiver Willie Patterson acquired his first weekly conference honors after a standout performance against Northern Colorado in Greeley on Saturday. Over seven games, Patterson’s racked up eight receiving touchdowns which is the most in the conference and surpassed last year’s total by...
NBCMontana
Three Forks Airport set to receive upgrades
Bozeman, Mont — In Gallatin County, the Three Forks Airport is set to receive major upgrades. This comes after the county owned airport received a little over $5.6 million grant from the airport improvements program. The funding will be used to extend the taxiway, install taxiway lighting to make...
NBCMontana
City of Livingston to interview four candidates for City Manager
MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Livingston has chosen four candidates to interview for the position of City Manager after nationwide recruitment. On Monday night, the public had the opportunity to meet candidates in the Mike and Eve Art Rehearsal Hall in the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts.
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. looks at affordable housing options
Bozeman, Mont — The latest housing numbers in Gallatin County show the need for more affordable housing. The Gallatin Association of Realtors’ newest report shows a $72,000 jump in the median sales price of single-family homes. Those homes are now pushing $800,000. Compare that to Missoula County, where...
NBCMontana
Big Sky Fire, Pano AI expand partnership
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Big Sky Fire Department announced the expansion of its partnership with tech company Pano AI. After a successful deployment during last year’s fire season, it makes sense for BSFD to continue its partnership with Pano AI. The goal is to expand more Pano AI cameras...
NBCMontana
Increasing wind, rain and mountain snow arrive this weekend
WINTER STORM WATCH from late Friday through Sunday for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches below 7000 feet with 10 to 20 inches possible above 7000 feet. This winter storm watch includes Monarch, Neihart, and Big Sky.
