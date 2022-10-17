ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warden, WA

Warden man arrested after roommate shot

By Rebecca Pettingill
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12YRxt_0icmHafw00

WARDEN - A Warden man was arrested Saturday after reportedly shooting his roommate twice, once in the arm and once in the leg, and fleeing the scene.

A press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office states that at about 6 p.m. Saturday, GCSO was dispatched to the 7000 block of Road P SE for a report of an assault with a firearm.

Jordan Romero Ortega, 22, of Warden, reported he was involved in an argument with a roommate over cleaning the residence. The roommate, identified as Crisoforo Garcia Cortes, 44, allegedly pulled a gun and shot Romero Ortega two times. Garcia Cortes fled the scene

According to a Moses Lake Police Department representative, Moses Lake Police Officer Brad Zook and K-9 officer Rex of MLPD tracked Cortes. It was unknown at the time whether Cortes was bitten during the incident.

The release states Romero Ortega was transported to Samaritan Hospital by ambulance, then flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane where he is listed in stable condition.

Garcia Cortes was booked into the Grant County Jail for Assault in the 1st degree. The firearm was located by the investigating deputies.

The Warden Police Department, GCSO and MLPD worked jointly on this case.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies in East Wenatchee arrest man suspected of assaulting trooper, eluding police

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man suspected of assaulting a state trooper and eluding police in Wenatchee was arrested on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Victor Dominguez in East Wenatchee for two warrants. One was for a Domestic Violence Court Order Violation, and the second was for third-degree assault. The Columbia River Drug Task Force says Dominguez assaulted a Washington State Patrol...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Orondo man accused of threatening orchard worker with a gun

A 73-year-old Orondo man is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly threatening an orchard worker with a handgun and firing it into the air. Douglas County sheriff’s deputies say on Sept. 27, Steven Newton Stannard exited his home on Orondo Point Lane while the worker was mowing grass nearby and pointed a .22-caliber handgun at him.
ORONDO, WA
ifiberone.com

East Wenatchee woman accused of slamming into police vehicle after pursuits in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman with multiple warrants is accused of slamming into a police vehicle after fleeing from law enforcement on Wednesday in Wenatchee. The Columbia River Drug Task Force had located 28-year-old Danielle Reyes while she was driving in Wenatchee. Detectives say Reyes has multiple misdemeanor warrants and had been involved in several eluding incidents in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Othello mother & boyfriend arrested 8 months after alleged rape of a 3-year-old

OTHELLO, Wash. — Eight months after a 3-year-old girl was brought in to be evaluated for a suspected rape, the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested for withholding information about the incident. According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Othello man named Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres was arrested on October 17 for the accused...
OTHELLO, WA
ifiberone.com

13-year-old Ephrata student arrested

EPHRATA - A 13-year-old Ephrata Middle School student has been arrested. According to the Ephrata Police, the teen was taken into custody after they allegedly made an in-person threat to another student on Friday after school on campus. Once police were notified of the incident, police went to an off-campus...
EPHRATA, WA
97 Rock

Student Walking to School in Kenn Escapes Suspect Who Grabbed Them

Just after 2 PM Wednesday, October 19th, the Kennewick School District released an alert to parents. Student walking to Park Middle School grabbed by man but escapes. The KSD reported in their release, sent by way of their Parent Square App, that around 11:46 AM a student was walking west on West 10th near South Benton Street when a man driving a blue van pulled up and tried to grab the student. The location is less than 1,500 feet east of the school.
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Warden-area man shot roommate over argument about cleaning their home

WARDEN — Investigators allege a Warden man shot his roommate during an argument about cleaning their home. Crisoforo Garcia Cortes, 44, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with assault in the second degree while armed with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $50,00 during his initial court appearance on Monday.
WARDEN, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Beautiful Person Inside & Out:’ Recent Hanford High grad, 18, killed in shooting

PASCO, Wash. – 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia, who graduated from Hanford High School in June and recently enrolled at Columbia Basin College for the Spring semester, was shot and killed on the east side of Kennewick. Benton County deputies responded to reports of a shooting on WA-397 near the Cable Bridge in Kennewick on October 15 at 11:42 p.m. Moments later,...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man with gun arrested at Kennewick High

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after midnight Monday, Kennewick Police Officers observed a male walking on the Kennewick High School campus. When officers tried to contact the man he ran. After a short chase officers say they stopped the man and determined he had a gun. According to a KPD press release,...
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Man arrested after pointing rifle at man; barricading himself inside home in George

GEORGE — A man accused of pointing a rifle at another man Saturday night was arrested early Sunday morning after reportedly barricading himself inside a home in George. Grant County deputies responded about 8 p.m. Saturday to East Montmorency Boulevard in George after Robert Wiseman, 60, allegedly pointed a rifle at a man as he was trying to drop his mother off at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
3K+
Followers
146
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy