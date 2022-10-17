SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue gave students at Spalding Park Elementary School an important lesson in fire safety on Monday. The hands-on lesson took the students through the "fire safety house", a trailer that fills with smoke to simulate a burning home. Throughout this "fire prevention month" firefighters will bring this trailer to each elementary school in Sioux City to give those students a lesson in how to stay calm during a fire, crawl under the smoke until they find a way out and then wait outside at their designated meeting spot.

