Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Local elementary school bans "One Chip Challenge"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One local Sioux City elementary school is banning the current TikTok trend called the "one chip challenge" at school. Liberty Elementary posted the message on its Facebook page, saying that "This year's ingredients for the One Chip are significantly more harsh than previous years." The...
siouxlandnews.com
Northeast Nebraska Senior Center reopening, hoping to relaunch Meals on Wheels program
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The Northeast Nebraska Senior Center in South Sioux City has re-opened its door to the community to enjoy hot breakfast and games. Back in June of this year, the Northeast Nebraska Senior Center closed its doors and ended its meals on wheels program. The center didn't have the funding or volunteers to continue serving. Since then, they have re-opened the center and are working on raising $40,000 to help with needed kitchen renovations.
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Pink in the Rink 2022
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Elizabeth Rol joined Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming Pink in the Rink event. Pink in the Rink is a night of hockey, recognition of cancer survivors and a jersey auction to benefit the local community in an all-in-one event.
siouxlandnews.com
Unity in the Community held discussion between community and police
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group devoted to unifying the Siouxland community held another forum. Unity in the Community teamed up with Sioux City Police and the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for a forum called Unifying in Difficult Times at the Sioux City Public Museum. The focus was on how communities and officers can work together despite nationwide pressures putting stress on that relationship.
siouxlandnews.com
White mass honors healthcare professionals
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Cathedral of the Epiphany and Bishop Walker Nickless hosted the first White Mass for the Sioux City area. The Mass was held on Oct. 18, which is the feast of St. Luke the Divine Physician in the Catholic tradition. All active and retired healthcare professionals were invited to attend.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Career Academy students start new trade internships with local businesses
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — For the first time since Sioux City's Career Academy started, two students are working with H-VAC professionals in Siouxland. Kalins Indoor Comfort Heating has brought on Jesse Mills and Josef Yousefpour two seniors this semester learning the ins and outs of contracting with H-VAC. The students get hands-on experience at job sites to see if they're up for the task as a career path.
siouxlandnews.com
The BIG Challenge of Northwest Iowa finalists announced
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The votes are in, and five finalists have been selected for The BIG Challenge grant competition. Entrepreneurs submitted their idea to start or expand a business in The BIG Challenge grant competition and 7,500 votes were cast. BIG stands for build, innovate and grow. The...
siouxlandnews.com
Students get an inside look at fire safety with Sioux City Fire Rescue
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue gave students at Spalding Park Elementary School an important lesson in fire safety on Monday. The hands-on lesson took the students through the "fire safety house", a trailer that fills with smoke to simulate a burning home. Throughout this "fire prevention month" firefighters will bring this trailer to each elementary school in Sioux City to give those students a lesson in how to stay calm during a fire, crawl under the smoke until they find a way out and then wait outside at their designated meeting spot.
siouxlandnews.com
Students injured in school bus accident east of Marcus
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — UPDATE: The Iowa State Patrol says that a semi-grain hauler was northbound on F Ave. and failed to stop at a stop sign, at 7:30 a.m Thursday morning. The semi collided with a westbound school bus on 470th. The Cherokee County Sheriff said that 3...
siouxlandnews.com
Hometown Farmer - The Farmacy
IDA GROVE, Iowa — A corner Jukebox and classic drinks on tap. You didn't step back in time - this is The Farmacy. "We've had so many people come up to the bar here, that they can remember when they were younger," said Brian Lundell. It's a classic coffee...
siouxlandnews.com
School bus safety violations down from this time last school year
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Schools reminding people about the law governing traffic and school buses. They're reminding drivers that it is illegal to pass a stopped bus and they've increased their ability to catch you doing it and turn you in to the police. The district says...
siouxlandnews.com
Gil Hauling will temporarily not be picking up recycling
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The City of South Sioux City says that recycling will temporarily not be picked up. Due to a staff shortage, Gill Hauling is temporarily not picking up recycling. The city will send a notice out when this resumes. The city also says that recycling...
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities searching for work release escapee
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections is currently looking for a man who failed to return to the Sioux City work release program. Nevitt Joseph Taylor, convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree and other crimes in Woodbury County, failed to report back to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility as required Sunday.
siouxlandnews.com
Winning $1M lottery ticket bought in Woodbury County
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — For the third time in the past two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least $1 million!. The Iowa Lottery says that someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a convenience store in Danbury, a community of 320 in Woodbury County, won a $1 million prize in the game’s drawing last night.
siouxlandnews.com
Conviction upheld for South Carolina man who murdered mother in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A South Carolina man convicted of stabbing his mother to death in Morningside two years ago has had that conviction upheld. The Iowa Court of Appeals rejected Paul Belk's appeal of his 2nd-degree murder conviction. Belk claimed that prosecutors had not proven he acted with "malice aforethought" and that he'd received ineffective assistance from his defense lawyer.
siouxlandnews.com
New Woodbury County LEC jail wall collapsed due to wind
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The chairman of the LEC Authority, Ron Wieck, told KSCJ radio news the wind blew over 40-foot high wall segments of the facility damaging them so severely they'll have to be replaced entirely. Thankfully, no workers were near the walls at the time of the...
siouxlandnews.com
Warmer air is on the way
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Yesterday many spots across Siouxland set new record low temperatures, including Sioux City! Thankfully the worst of the cold is behind us and now we can focus on warming up. Highs today will make it into the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies, making today the...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City City Council approving tax break for new Avery Brothers building
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's city council signing off on tax breaks for a new facility for a well-known local business. Avery Brothers Sign Company is set to build a new $3 million office and warehouse facility on this lot at Leech Avenue and Cunningham Drive in the old Stockyards. That building will allow Avery Brothers to add three or four new jobs to its current staff of 12.
siouxlandnews.com
Briar Cliff men's basketball hungry to get back on the court
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Briar Cliff men's basketball team was consistently one of the top teams in the GPAC standings last season, however, the Chargers came up short in the opening round of both the conference and national tournaments. This year, Briar Cliff returns four starters to the...
Comments / 0