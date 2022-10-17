ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
WILMINGTON, NC
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Former President Barack Obama coming to Milwaukee Oct. 29 to support Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes ahead of midterms

Right on schedule, the Democrats are bringing in their "closer" ahead of the midterms. Former President Barack Obama will headline a rally on Oct. 29 in Milwaukee as he tries to boost top Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking re-election and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for a critical U.S. Senate seat.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Obama coming to Wisconsin to stump for Barnes, Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former President Barack Obama, who twice won Wisconsin by large margins, is coming to the battleground state in the final days of the campaign to give a boost to the Democratic governor and challenger to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Obama plans to hold an early...
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Ron Johnson campaign hires Troupis law firm that represented Donald Trump in attempt to throw out 2020 ballots in Wisconsin

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's campaign has retained the Cross Plains-based law firm that represented former President Donald Trump in the failed effort to throw out hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots in Wisconsin and reverse the results of the 2020 election. The firm is headed by attorney James Troupis,...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy