Mandela Barnes' Chances of Beating Ron Johnson With 1 Month Until Midterms
Two-term Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has achieved a small competitive edge over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes, according to the latest polls on the Wisconsin Senate race. The latest poll by FiveThirtyEight found that, as of September 30, Johnson was expected to receive 48.6 percent of the vote against Barnes' 46.7...
Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
Former Packers coach Mike Holmgren to campaign for Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes
Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike Holmgren will join Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on the campaign trail later this month, the Wisconsin Democrat’s campaign announced Sunday. Barnes is seeking to unseat incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson (R). In a tweet on Sunday, Barnes shared a video of the...
Major Paper in Ron Johnson's Home State Urges Voters to 'Send Him Packing'
The editorial calls Ron Johnson "the worst Wisconsin political representative since the infamous Senator Joseph McCarthy."
Herschel Walker faces another abortion report that threatens his Senate campaign
ATLANTA — Another Herschel Walker headline rocked the Republican’s embattled campaign when The Daily Beast reported late Wednesday that the woman who said the Senate hopeful paid for her 2009 abortion is also the mother of one of his four children. The GOP Senate nominee had called the...
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
Adam Kinzinger warns that a GOP-led House could try to impeach Biden every week
Kinzinger said that a weekly impeachment vote would be what's in store for Congress if "crazies" get to take control in a GOP-majority House.
Every Anti-Abortion Republican Who Has Defended Herschel Walker
Former President Donald Trump said that Walker was being "slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media."
Former President Barack Obama coming to Milwaukee Oct. 29 to support Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes ahead of midterms
Right on schedule, the Democrats are bringing in their "closer" ahead of the midterms. Former President Barack Obama will headline a rally on Oct. 29 in Milwaukee as he tries to boost top Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking re-election and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for a critical U.S. Senate seat.
Obama coming to Wisconsin to stump for Barnes, Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former President Barack Obama, who twice won Wisconsin by large margins, is coming to the battleground state in the final days of the campaign to give a boost to the Democratic governor and challenger to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Obama plans to hold an early...
Ahead of the midterms, Black women voters most concerned about cost of living, poll shows
A new national poll of Black women voters reveals a demographic that is highly motivated to vote in the 2022 midterm elections, with an overwhelming majority citing “pocketbook” issues, like the cost of housing and groceries as core concerns. Among this well-established key voting bloc, reproductive rights and crime/gun violence also emerged as concerns.
Anti-abortion groups: It’s time for Republicans to stop avoiding the issue
In the final weeks of the campaign, groups that oppose abortion rights are urging Republican candidates to go on offense.
Vice President Harris to visit Minnesota this weekend, with abortion rights her focus
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Minnesota just days before the midterm election. Harris will be in St. Paul on Saturday for a "moderated conversation on protecting productive rights," according to her office. She will also speak at a finance event hosted by Gov. Tim...
Ron Johnson campaign hires Troupis law firm that represented Donald Trump in attempt to throw out 2020 ballots in Wisconsin
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's campaign has retained the Cross Plains-based law firm that represented former President Donald Trump in the failed effort to throw out hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots in Wisconsin and reverse the results of the 2020 election. The firm is headed by attorney James Troupis,...
Jahana Hayes, George Logan differ on abortion laws in debate
In Tuesday's debate, CT's 5th district congressional candidates disagreed on whether Congress should pass laws restoring abortion rights.
Waukesha judge overruled Wisconsin Elections Commission on ballot spoiling
(The Center Square) – A judge says voters in Wisconsin don’t get a do-over once they’ve turned in their ballot. A judge in Waukesha on Thursday overruled the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s guidance that people can vote a second time if they change their mind. Wisconsin law...
5 takeaways from the debate between Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes: A clash over crime and abortion
After tens of millions of dollars in dueling ads and weeks of circling each other on the campaign trail, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, finally squared off in their first debate Friday night. Meeting in a Milwaukee television studio with just a month to go...
Rubio and Demings tackle abortion and guns in first and only debate
Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and his Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings fired off their positions on abortion, voting access and gun control during a heated debate Tuesday night. Why it matters: Demings and Rubio's debate — their first and only of Florida's U.S. Senate race — marks one...
Rubio and Demings clash over abortion in lone Florida Senate debate
The race could play a role in who controls U.S. Senate, but has so far largely been ignored by national Democrats .
