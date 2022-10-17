Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
More LA voters say homelessness has gotten worse in the past couple of yearsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers reportedly make decision on manager Dave Roberts
It appears that the Los Angeles Dodgers will not be overreacting to their Waterloo moment. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports this week that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is expected to return for the 2023 season. Harris adds that Roberts would be starting a three-year contract extension that he signed prior to the 2022 campaign.
Dodgers: Zack Greinke Unrecognized Amid Postseason Crowd
Former Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke enjoyed a day at the ball park with his family
3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
Hernández: If Dodgers are to survive October, Andrew Friedman must understand change is needed
Andrew Friedman isn't ready to say the Dodgers' front office was responsible for the team's early postseason exit. And that's part of the problem.
Dodgers’ shocking upset NLDS loss by the numbers
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ dream season ended up being a nightmare, with the team losing in the National League Division Series in four games to the San Diego Padres. 111 wins in the regular season, as well as a run differential of +334 (not seen since before the integration of baseball) ultimately meant nothing in October.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Will & Cara Smith Welcome First Child
Will and Cara Smith welcomed their first child, Charlotte Ann Smith, in the morning hours before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the San Diego Padresin Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers made the announcement on Twitter just over an hour and a half before first pitch...
Scenes from Petco Park as Padres fall to Phillies
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park.
FOX43.com
Phillies ready to take on Padres in NLCS | Here's what you need to know
PHILADELPHIA — Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year. Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado’s San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It’s not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds.
NLCS Game 2: Phillies fall to Padres; series tied 1-1
The San Diego Padres defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 in Game 2 to tie the NLCS series 1-1 Wednesday night.
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 1 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game one of the National League Championship Series Tuesday night at Petco Park in San Diego. Yu Darvish and Zack Wheeler will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Explains Odd Moment with Almonte and Vesia
Dave Roberts dialed up a strange pitching rotation during the middle of game four
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Unleashes a Massive Bat Flip After Postseason Homer in KBO
Former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig is playing in the Korean Baseball Organization playoffs and making quite an impression.
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw’s Instagram Post Reveals Nothing About Future Plans
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will be a free agent again in a few weeks, and at this point we don’t know where (or if) he’ll be pitching next season. He has said he’s leaning towards playing next year and L.A. president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has said he wants Kershaw in Dodger Blue as long as he’s playing, but Dodger fans are looking for clues anywhere we can find them.
Comments / 0