Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will be a free agent again in a few weeks, and at this point we don’t know where (or if) he’ll be pitching next season. He has said he’s leaning towards playing next year and L.A. president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has said he wants Kershaw in Dodger Blue as long as he’s playing, but Dodger fans are looking for clues anywhere we can find them.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO