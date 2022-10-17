Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Watsonville Community Hospital celebrates it new ownership
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville community hosted a celebration to thank the donors, community leaders and legislators that supported the hospitals transition from private ownership to public. The Pajaro Valley Health Care District Project is a nonprofit organization that was created to advocate for a health district in the...
Downtown Salinas exempt from inclusionary housing ordinance
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday night, Salinas City Council voted to remove downtown as an exemption from the inclusionary housing ordinance. So what does this mean moving forward? The purpose of this removal was to allow for more housing for people within the local community. On top of this, the new housing would look to accommodate The post Downtown Salinas exempt from inclusionary housing ordinance appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Wild pigs destroying parks in south Monterey County
KING CITY, Calif. — Wild pigs on the Central Coast continue to be a growing problem as they extend their range of damage and county park leaders now looking at hiring a private hunter to help eradicate the problem. “It gets very very frustrating. Our parks are the jewels...
benitolink.com
Twin Oaks to hold election forum
Twin Oaks, a gated active 55+ adult living facility, announced it is hosting a candidate forum Nov. 1 at 10:30 a.m. The event, which is expected to last about an hour, is scheduled to be held at 2070 McClellan Street in Hollister. Capacity is limited to 60 people. To register...
benitolink.com
COMMUNITY OPINION: Why are supervisors rushing landfill expansion process?
This community opinion was contributed by Karl Broussard. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
KSBW.com
Prescribed burn conducted east of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — A prescribed burn began east of Salinas in Monterey County on Wednesday. Cal Fire says the purpose of the burn was to reintroduce fire to the ecosystem and reduce the fuel supply in the area. The burn was on a private property in the Gablian Range.
Preparing for possible tsunamis in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The ocean waves in Santa Cruz County are calm and at ease. However, one day, this ocean could pose a threat to the local communities. According to a tsunami hazard map from the California Department of Conservation, Santa Cruz County is one of 20 coastal counties that could have a tsunami. The post Preparing for possible tsunamis in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
AROMAS SAN JUAN SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD VACANCY
Superintendent Barb Dill-Varga, Ed.D. AROMAS SAN JUAN SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD VACANCY. Aromas San Juan Unified School District Board of Trustees will make a provisional appointment to the Board to fill a vacancy created by Failure to Elect in Trustee Area 3. A Failure to Elect occurs when no candidate or an insufficient number of candidates have been nominated and a district election will not be held, so the Board shall appoint a qualified person to the office.
tpgonlinedaily.com
County Announces Correction to Vote-By-Mail Instructions
The Santa Cruz County Clerk is alerting the public of an error related to the voting instructions found in the ballot packets sent by mail to voters the week of Oct. 10. On the back of the instruction sheet (which includes your “I Voted” sticker), incorrect deadlines for returning ballots by mail are listed.
benitolink.com
2022 General Election: Hollister City Council District 3
This article was written by BenitoLink reporter Juliana Luna. Dolores Morales and Rosalinda Sanchez are running for the Hollister City Council District 3 seat. The district covers the southern part of the city and includes approximately 10,718 residents. Morales was elected in the 2021 special election to complete Honor Spencer’s term.
Community members react to fire at St. Patrick’s Church
WATSONVILLE, Calif., (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police arrested 36-years-old Alberto Melgoza in connection with a fire that sparked at St. Patrick’s Church. The Watsonville Fire Department was able to determine the point of origin for the fire. St. Patrick's church said it has surveillance video showing the incident as arson. People who live in the neighborhood near The post Community members react to fire at St. Patrick’s Church appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Anderson Homes connects new home owners with local nonprofits with ‘Giving Back Starts at Home’
Anderson Homes announced its fifth annual “Giving Back Starts at Home” promotion that supports local nonprofits and introduces new homeowners to the public service work these agencies do. Here’s how it works: Any homeowner who goes into contract between October 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022 can choose...
benitolink.com
COMMENTARY: Constitution Day celebrated in Hollister
This commentary was contributed by Ed Huston. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
Three new stores opening at Hollister Farms
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A ribbon cutting is scheduled to commemorate the opening of three businesses in Hollister Thursday. A Boot Barn, Ross, and Famous Footwear are planned to open their doors at noon. The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce Chamber plans to be there to open to first-time guests. The event is scheduled from The post Three new stores opening at Hollister Farms appeared first on KION546.
Fisherman’s Wharf in Monterey aims to keep outdoor dining
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): For both locals and tourists alike, Old Fisherman’s Wharf offers a different number of places to look at. The popular places to stop by are the local restaurants with an option of eating outdoors. However, this could be taken away due to certain requirements from the California Coastal Commission. According to these The post Fisherman’s Wharf in Monterey aims to keep outdoor dining appeared first on KION546.
Man dead after vehicle rolls off cliff at Fremont Peak
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle rolled off a cliff at Fremont Peak. This was first reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday. Our reporter on the scene said a woman said her husband was in the car, was pinned inside, and she is afraid he didn't make it. The post Man dead after vehicle rolls off cliff at Fremont Peak appeared first on KION546.
List of people owed unclaimed money published by Santa Clara County
(BCN) — Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments. The county’s Department of Tax and Collections published the list Wednesday of the […]
benitolink.com
Cal Fire to conduct prescribed burn in Gabilan Range
Cal Fire announced it plans to conduct a prescribed burn on private property in the Gabilan Range east of the city of Salinas in Monterey County on Oct. 19 and 20. It said the smoke from the control burn is expected to be visible from San Benito County, Pinnacles National Park, Salinas Valley and Santa Cruz County.
Mosquitoes with potentially deadly viruses invade Santa Cruz County
A specific breed of mosquito, that potentially carries deadly viruses, has surfaced in Santa Cruz County. The insects could carry dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever; diseases which are not currently found in California.
benitolink.com
Bird flu detected in San Benito County
Information provided by County of San Benito and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. San Benito County announced positive cases of the Eurasian strain H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as the Bird Flu, has been detected in wild birds in San Benito County. The San Benito Health and Human Services Agency is warning residents of the potential risk of handling or coming into close contact with a diseased or dead bird.
