ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Police identify two victims found dead in Northland woods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers continue to investigate the deaths of two people found in woods just west of Worlds of Fun. The Kansas City Police Department said that on Sunday about 2 p.m., officers responded to NE 48th Street and Randolph Road for a medical call. A release...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

3 in custody in connection with break-ins at KC-area gun stores

BASEHOR, Kan. — Three suspects are in custody after smash-and-grab burglaries at three different area gun stores this week. Two of those suspects are scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday. The first incident was 12:31 a.m. Sunday at Free State Gun Company in Basehor. Co-owner John Hutchison estimates...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

1 critically injured in shooting near Westport Road & Baltimore Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was left with critical injuries following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday evening. According to the police, it happened near the intersection of Westport Road and Baltimore Avenue just before 5 p.m. No suspect information has been released. Just after 5...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Crash at West 87th Street and Hauser Court kills 1

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon left one person dead in Lenexa. Lenexa Police are investigating a crash near the intersection of West 87th Street and Hauser Court that took place shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. The neighborhood is a few blocks east of Pflumm Road....
LENEXA, KS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man killed brother with sword in argument over oven, prosecutors say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was charged with second-degree murder after prosecutors said he stabbed his brother with a sword over an argument with him about an oven. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the charges against Aaron Winn in a news release, saying Winn’s brother Karl was found with a sword through his chest on the front porch of the family’s home on Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy