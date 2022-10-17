Read full article on original website
Police identify two found dead in wooded area of Kansas City
Police have identified two people who were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City last weekend.
KCTV 5
Police identify two victims found dead in Northland woods
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers continue to investigate the deaths of two people found in woods just west of Worlds of Fun. The Kansas City Police Department said that on Sunday about 2 p.m., officers responded to NE 48th Street and Randolph Road for a medical call. A release...
Kansas City police investigate 2 shootings within 3 miles
Kansas City police are investigating two separate shootings that happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
KMBC.com
3 in custody in connection with break-ins at KC-area gun stores
BASEHOR, Kan. — Three suspects are in custody after smash-and-grab burglaries at three different area gun stores this week. Two of those suspects are scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday. The first incident was 12:31 a.m. Sunday at Free State Gun Company in Basehor. Co-owner John Hutchison estimates...
One person found shot, killed in Grain Valley
Grain Valley's Police Department said one person was found dead from gunshot injuries near Northwest Scenic Lane and Northwest Sawgrass Drive.
KCTV 5
1 critically injured in shooting near Westport Road & Baltimore Avenue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was left with critical injuries following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday evening. According to the police, it happened near the intersection of Westport Road and Baltimore Avenue just before 5 p.m. No suspect information has been released. Just after 5...
Renters evacuated from South KC apartments after façade collapse
A wall at a Kansas City apartment building collapsed and city inspectors ordered some people living in the the Coach House Apartments to leave.
KCTV 5
KC police: 4 people, including toddler, died from fentanyl in 13-day span
Four people were taken into custody this afternoon after a high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff. Grain Valley police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of NW Scenic Lane and NW Baytree Drive. Grain Valley police investigating...
Independence police find shooting suspect hiding under car at dealership
Independence police arrest suspect hiding under a car at a dealership after a shooting near East 23rd Street South and South Dodgion Avenue.
Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, Kansas City police say
Kansas City police say a toddler and three other people have died from fentanyl overdoses in a two-week span during October.
Kansas City mom’s stolen car found less than 2 miles away
A Kansas City woman's car was found two days, and less than two miles, after it was stolen while she worked at a Minsky's restaurant.
KCTV 5
4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
KCTV 5
Vehicle stolen from Kansas City mother working at pizza restaurant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman needs your help in trying to find her vehicle, which was stolen while she was working at her job. “It says 10 o’clock, they used my debit card around KCK,” Tiffanie Lastere said. That was the last known location...
KCTV 5
Man found shot in street, Independence police take 1 into custody
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police have taken one person into custody after a man was found shot in the street. The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the area of E. Fair Street near S. Dodgion Avenue. That is one block east of Noland Road. The victim, a...
KCTV 5
Crash at West 87th Street and Hauser Court kills 1
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon left one person dead in Lenexa. Lenexa Police are investigating a crash near the intersection of West 87th Street and Hauser Court that took place shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. The neighborhood is a few blocks east of Pflumm Road....
Toddler among 4 recent victims of deadly fentanyl overdoses in Kansas City
In a two-week period this month, Kansas City, Missouri, police say they have investigated the deaths of four people - including a toddler - caused by fentanyl overdoses.
KCTV 5
Search underway for missing, endangered 80-year-old Kansas City man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who suffers from dementia has been reported missing and considered endangered. The Kansas City Police Department stated Walter L. Allen was last seen on Thursday about 6:05 a.m. in the area of East 23rd Street and Walrond Avenue. Allen is said to suffer...
Man killed brother with sword in argument over oven, prosecutors say
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was charged with second-degree murder after prosecutors said he stabbed his brother with a sword over an argument with him about an oven. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the charges against Aaron Winn in a news release, saying Winn’s brother Karl was found with a sword through his chest on the front porch of the family’s home on Thursday.
Driver critically injured after crash on 71 Highway in Kansas City
The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash overnight Tuesday on 71 Highway in Kansas City was sent to the hospital with critical injuries.
2 found killed after welfare check at Kansas City apartment
Kansas City police found two people dead at an apartment near Chestnut Circle and Holmes Road after conducting a welfare check.
