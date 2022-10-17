ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Eleven Warriors

Luke Lachey Excited to Return to His Hometown As Father Prepares to Call His Son’s Game at Ohio State This Weekend

Growing up in Columbus, Luke Lachey went to just about every Ohio State home game from the time he was seven years old. Lachey’s father, Jim, was an All-American guard for the Buckeyes who is now the color commentator for Ohio State’s radio broadcasts. Raised in a house full of Buckeye fans, the younger Lachey has fond memories of throwing a football around before and after games at the Shoe on Saturday afternoons.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WKYC

Did anybody win the $508 million Powerball jackpot? See the winning numbers and all the prizes hit in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous Powerball article on Oct. 16, 2022. Although nobody hit the $508 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of people taking home smaller amounts of prize money.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio plane crash video released

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
MARIETTA, OH
Power 107.5/106.3

Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area

Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can!  Just don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year we want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time trick or treating! Get all of the trick-or-treating dates and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine

After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy