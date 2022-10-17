Read full article on original website
Related
Eleven Warriors
Luke Lachey Excited to Return to His Hometown As Father Prepares to Call His Son’s Game at Ohio State This Weekend
Growing up in Columbus, Luke Lachey went to just about every Ohio State home game from the time he was seven years old. Lachey’s father, Jim, was an All-American guard for the Buckeyes who is now the color commentator for Ohio State’s radio broadcasts. Raised in a house full of Buckeye fans, the younger Lachey has fond memories of throwing a football around before and after games at the Shoe on Saturday afternoons.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band News
The Ohio State Marching Band has a special performance lined up for this Saturday's game against Iowa. On Monday, the OSU band revealed it will team up with its Hawkeye counterparts for a massive halftime show in Columbus. "That's right. For the first time in Ohio State Marching Band history,...
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
Teaching racism in history classes, LGBTQ student safety dominate races for Ohio State Board of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio voters will fill five seats this year on the state board that sets education policy across the state, as its members grapple with national culture wars that have made state and local boards of education their new front lines. The past year has been marked...
wosu.org
Analysis: Many believe Ohio is a "ruby red" state. New poll shows they're wrong
Are you one of those who feel out of place in Ohio these days?. Uncomfortable with all the MAGA/QAnon jibber-jabber in a state that voted for Donald Trump for president not once, but twice?. Feeling like you don’t belong in a state with a legislature run by right-wing Republicans that...
Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for Tuesday, October 18, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated lottery article on Oct. 16, 2022. Although nobody hit the $20 jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio.
Did anybody win the $508 million Powerball jackpot? See the winning numbers and all the prizes hit in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous Powerball article on Oct. 16, 2022. Although nobody hit the $508 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of people taking home smaller amounts of prize money.
Ohio plane crash video released
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
News 5 Cleveland responds to Ohio GOP press release
We want to share with you that a press release recently was sent to the media from the Ohio Republican Party calling for an “ethics investigation” into News 5 reporter Morgan Trau, and our response.
Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Just don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year we want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time trick or treating! Get all of the trick-or-treating dates and […]
New $40M lodge at Hocking Hills State Park: terrific views from every room
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s most remarkable state park finally has an overnight lodge that matches its grandeur. The Lodge at Hocking Hills opened last weekend and immediately became a magnet for visitors and locals alike. “It exceeds expectations,” said Sue Karshner, from nearby Lake Logan. “We’ve been waiting...
columbusunderground.com
New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine
After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
As charter schools spread across Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to take hold
Charter schools have had a strong presence in Ohio, since being legalized in the 1990s. Currently there are over 300 active in the state.
cleveland19.com
Ohio Secretary of State finds dozens of cases of people who voted twice in 2020 election
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a news release put out Monday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the discovery of 75 people who voted twice in the 2020 election. Those cases have been turned over to the Ohio attorney general and county prosecutors. In each case, Sec. LaRose is...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
One candidate now leads Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, latest poll shows
You can watch a recap of the Oct. 10 debate between J.D. Vance (R) and Tim Ryan (D) in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the two U.S. Senate candidates for Ohio has emerged as a frontrunner by a thread, according to the latest poll. In a survey of nearly 1,500 […]
Northeast Ohio Amish community protesting buggy lights law, citations
Many members of Northeast Ohio's Amish community are not happy about the enforcement of a new state law that forces them to make their buggies more visible with flashing yellow lights.
Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An eyewitness video shows large, dark plumes of smoke and a large fire at the dealership. You can see that video in the […]
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0