No rookie extension for Sixers' Matisse Thybulle by deadline

By Austin Krell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, the Philadelphia 76ers and wing Matisse Thybulle did not reach agreement on a rookie extension by Monday’s deadline.

As a result, Thybulle will head to restricted free agency in the summer of 2023.

As a restricted free agent, Thybulle will be able to gauge offers from other teams once free agency opens next summer. Should another team pursue the two-time NBA All-Defensive Second Teamer, the Sixers will have an opportunity to match that contract. If they decline, he’ll be free to sign with that team, ending his tenure with the Sixers. If they agree to match, he’ll remain in Philadelphia.

This outcome could bode well for either camp. On one hand, depending on how this season plays out, the Sixers might find themselves in a position to retain Thybulle at a lower salary than they would’ve had to pay if they agreed to a deal now if the market doesn’t form to the wing’s benefit next summer.

On the other hand, Thybulle could outperform the Sixers’ bet, forcing their hand on a far bigger contract than they would’ve locked him in for had they consummated a deal before the 2022-23 season.

The swing skill that will make or break Thybulle’s wallet and long-term staying power in the NBA is his proficiency as a shooter. His offensive development has been disappointing to this point in his career. However, after spending this past summer working on shooting, Thybulle connected on 4 of 11 three-point attempts in the preseason.

Thybulle is eligible for an extension that maxes out at $194.3 million over five years.

