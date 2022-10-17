Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKTV
New gym revealed at Utica Academy of Science Charter School
FRANKFORT, N.Y. – Students at the Utica Academy of Science Charter School in Frankfort will enjoy a newly renovated gymnasium after the upgraded space was unveiled Wednesday morning. An $8.5 million expansion almost doubled the size of the campus to more than 100,000 square feet and included the addition...
WKTV
Utica Curling Club providing classes
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Curling Club will be providing a Curling School for anyone who would like to learn how to play the sport. The school will provide information and on ice instruction regarding delivery, sweeping, strategy, rules and etiquette. No experience in necessary and all equipment is provided. All participants need to bring is a pair of sneakers and warm, loose clothing.
WKTV
SUNY Oneonta students help clean up Main Street
ONEONTA, N.Y. – 9 students from SUNY Oneonta, participated in the colleges first Sophomore Service Day on Saturday. From 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. students washed the storefront windows of almost all the Main Street businesses. They did have help from 3 wresting team volunteers as well. These students...
WKTV
Utica superintendent, Bruce Karam, placed on administrative leave
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica School Board, at a special meeting Tuesday night, placed long-time superintendent, Bruce Karam on administrative leave, pending the completion of an independent investigation. There was no mention of what is being investigated and by whom. A group of people, including current and former district employees,...
WKTV
Irish Gala to benefit the H.A.R.P. Museum
The Irish Cultural Center is celebrating two hundred years of the Irish in Utica with a dinner Gala. The Irish Cultural Center is celebrating two hundred years of the Irish in Utica with a dinner Gala.
WKTV
Veteran Resource Fair to be held in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – The Otsego County Veterans Coalition will be holding its very first Veteran Resource Fair on Nov. 13. Agencies assisting Veterans in Otsego and surrounding counties will be there to help connect veteran, service members and their families with services and benefits. The event will take place...
WKTV
Oneida County Civil Service Exam application extended to November
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – The next Civil Service exam for the position of Correction Officer has been set for Dec, 10. All applications must be submitted to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30 on Nov. 4. There is a $25 fee, however in an effort to assist recruiting efforts, the owners of Mountain Ice Gel have pledged to reimburse everyone who signs up with A $25 gift card, which will be sent upon completion of the exam.
New York State cannabis expo and career fair October 30
The New York State (NYS) Cannabis Expo and Career Fair will be held on Sunday, October 30 at the Albany Capital Center in downtown Albany.
WKTV
Bike and sewing machine collection in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Pedals for Progress/Sewing Peace, is having a used bike and sewing machine collection on Oct. 29. Anyone with a bicycle in repairable condition or portable sewing machine in working condition is urged to drop off along will a suggested donation to cover the shipping charges. All cash and material donations are fully deductible and a receipt will be provided at the time of donation.
WKTV
Mohawk Valley DOT hiring 48 full-time positions
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica and the surrounding area is no stranger to Central New York’s harsh winter weather. And with temperatures dropping and snow on the way, the State Department of Transportation (DOT) needs plow drivers. In the Mohawk Valley there are usually about 350 employees who help...
Gov. Hochul announces funding to enhance workforce
Governer Kathy Hochul announced on October 17 the launch of New York State's $150 million workforce development grant programs. The $115 million Pay for Performance Grant Program and the $35 million Workforce Development Capital Grant Program are designed to meet New York State's workforce needs, increase the capacity of workforce training providers, and position New Yorkers to fill high-quality, in-demand jobs.
WKTV
Comedy show to benefit CNY Veterans Outreach Center in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. ‒ The Utica Center for Development (UCD) will be hosting a Veterans Day Comedy Show on Saturday, Nov. 12. Featuring the Big and Tall Comedy Tour, the show will be held at the Delta by Marriott Hotel. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.
WKTV
Coats for women, girls available at Utica Rescue Mission giveaway event
UTICA, N.Y. – The Rescue Mission of Utica will hold a coat giveaway for women and young girls on Thursday at its West Street location. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be coats, hoodies, hats and gloves available, but limited to one...
Guilderland students walkout after incident at football game
Around 100 students walked out of Guilderland High School on Tuesday in response to an incident that took place at the football game on Friday.
WKTV
Hemstrought's in-house bread is back
UTICA, N.Y. -- For the first time in many years Hemstrought’s, famous for their half-moons, will be baking bread in-house again. Hemstrought's bread, once a local household staple, is back. At one time, there were 11 locations but the company sold. They closed stores and then sold again. But, the 100 year old recipe box has remained for a century now! The box contained recipes sating back to 1923.
WKTV
Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
WKTV
Food drive for The Utica Food Pantry has begun
UTICA, N.Y. – A food drive for The Utica Food Pantry is being held from Oct. 17 until Nov. 15. Anyone who wants to donate should drop off canned and non-perishable items at one of many locations including, Wisk Baking Company, Utica Hemp Co., Rocking Horse Tattoo, Music and More Records, Big Apple Music and Joeys @307.
WKTV
15th annual "Stuff The Bus" coming soon
UTICA, N.Y. – The start of the 15th annual Stuff The Buss Campaign is only weeks away. The initiative was created in 2008 to help children in the Mohawk Valley, who have a less fortunate financial circumstance, have a happy holiday season. Over the last 15 years, more than...
WKTV
50 Forward in Verona Beach unveils renovated courts for tennis, pickleball
VERONA, N.Y. – A ribbon cutting was held at 50 Forward Verona Beach Wednesday, for the grand opening of improved pickle ball and tennis courts. 50 Forward Mohawk Valley received a grant for $30,000 from the Gorman Foundation, to bring the outdoor courts back to life, at the Verona Beach site.
WKTV
A local 79-year-old wins the 2022 AAU Powerlifting World Championship
Oneida Indian Nation member, Ray Fougnier, who is 79 years old, is the 2022 Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Powerlifting World champion. He also set 27 world records and earned eight gold medals. Fougnier also won the AAU Strength Sports Overall Male, National Athlete of the Year Award, which includes powerlifting,...
