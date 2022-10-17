Read full article on original website
Three more artists leave their mark on Glens Falls
When 2022 started, Miranda Kent was looking for places to let their artistic career bloom in the Glens Falls area. On Tuesday, they were working on their third public art project in the span of just a few months - and had found exactly what they were looking for.
Saratoga ChowderFest date released for 2023
The 24th Annual Saratoga ChowderFest will take place on February 11, 2023. The popular festival brings surrounding residents to downtown Saratoga to try chowders from traditional Clam Chowder to Cajun Chicken Chowder.
Vegan bakery moving from Rensselaer to Troy
The vegan bakery, The Cakerino, is moving locations from Rensselaer to Troy. Owner Bri Harrington said in a Facebook Reel that the new space is much bigger than their current one at 63A Washington Avenue.
Want a Career in Cannabis? The Upstate NY Weed Expo in Coming!
The 2022 New York State Cannabis Convention and Expo is happening soon in downtown Albany, and if you're interested in finding a career in cannabis, here's what you need to know. "This event aims to bring together many facets of the newly established New York State Adult Recreational Marijuana Industry."
Favorite Saratoga Cnty Seafood Spot For Decades Getting the Hook!
In a short message on their Facebook page, a popular Saratoga County seafood spot known for its fish fries, New England clam chowder, onion rings, and many other delicious items is closing. First Ted's Fish Fry in North Troy Now This Favorite Fish Fry Spot. Yesterday we found out that...
Albany restaurant owner surprised with new catering van
Owner and head chef of Allie B's Cozy Kitchen Kizzy Williams was surprised with a new branded catering and delivery van, from Business for Good.
Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward
Something festive is rolling back onto the Saratoga train tracks. It's the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train's first ride in three years, and it's making a local stop.
Voting opens for the scariest house in Glens Falls
It's a haunting time of the year in Glens Falls. The best Halloween-themed house in town is a powerful title to wield, and 19 houses across the city are duking it out with jack-o-lanterns, cobwebs and festive spirit.
Vintage vibes, Adirondacks views await on historic Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway
Corinth, N.Y. — The journey is not a long one — just 14 miles round trip. Yet no sooner has the train left the station than passengers are transported to another time when rail travel was common and packed cars bustled with activity. The Saratoga Corinth & Hudson...
Best bakeries in the Albany area, according to Yelp
If you're looking for some baked goods such as bread, cake, and cookies, you have quite a few options in the Albany area. These are the highest-rated bakeries near Albany, according to Yelp.
Local business showcase coming to Glens Falls
The Glens Falls/Lake George area is full of local businesses of all sizes and scopes, from restaurants to construction to advertisement firms and beyond. On Wednesday evening, many of those local faces will be showcased for anyone looking to network in the North Country.
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
Saratoga Springs to host largest upstate comic con
The Saratoga Springs City Center will host their eighth "Saratoga Comic Con" on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13.
Hoffman Carwash offering free car wash with food donation
For the 11th consecutive year, and the second time in 2022, Hoffman's Car Wash is collecting non-perishable food items in exchange for a free ultimate car wash.
Alaturco opening Tuesday in Ballston Spa
A new Alaturco restaurant will be opening on 142 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa on Tuesday.
Hiking trail closing for the season
According to the Appalachian Trail Conservatory, Katahdin and trails leading to the summit, including the Appalachian Trail will be closed for the season starting on October 20. The Appalachian Trail Conservatory has managed and protected the Appalachian National Scenic Trail since 1925.
Middle Granville man dies in Fort Ann rollover
A 79-year-old Middle Granville man died Tuesday afternoon after his car flipped near State Route 22 in Fort Ann.
Saratoga County Community Finally Gets a Bigger & Better Stewart’s Shop
Finally, the brand new Stewart's Shop has opened in Malta on Route 9. The official grand opening will be this Friday, October 21st and they will offer different specials throughout the day. The ribbon cutting will be at 10 am. Stewart's will also be donating $1500 to Wellspring to support their mission to end relationship and sexual abuse.
Schenectady teen accused of stealing dirt bikes
A Schenectady teen was arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 13, after he allegedly broke into a building on France Lane in Ballston and stole two dirt bikes.
Day or night, Clifton Park house scares up a fright
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A spooktacular house on Evergreen Avenue in Clifton Park has been digging up frights and casting spells of smiles. The Ray Family is behind the beloved Halloween display that’s become a neighborhood tradition. The family moved into their home in 1994 and over time their Halloween decorations got bigger and […]
