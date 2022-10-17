ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

Local ex-reporter draws ire for turn to political pitchman

The outrage over former ABC-7 chief political reporter Charles Thomas' ads for gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has spread to his former colleagues. Why it matters: Chicago journalists don't usually attack one another publicly. Context: Thomas retired in 2017, but he's back with a new series of local ads called "Real...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County treasurer calls for change in property tax loophole that costs residents millions

CHICAGO (CBS) – A little known property tax loophole is costing Cook County taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.That's the finding by a team of researchers in the Cook County Treasurer's Office. CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov heard from the office who said the area's Black and Brown communities are hit the hardest.It's been going on for years.Just who is profiting? Companies and investors who buy up tax delinquent properties and then basically get their money back, with interest. Lots of it, and taxpayers are footing the bill.Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said one mall in Calumet City is...
COOK COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Recent Poll Shows Most Illinois Voters Want Abortion To Remain Legal

More than half of Illinois voters want abortion to remain legal. A Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ poll shows that 52 percent support the procedure. Thirty-six percent say abortion should be illegal and 12 percent are unsure. Those who supported abortion overwhelmingly voted for President Biden in 2020 and tended to be women and were younger.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

Public Appetite for New Stadiums is Not What it Used to Be – Especially Not Enough to Fund It

John Howell is joined by Mitchell Armentrout, Chicago Sun-Times Staff Reporter covering casinos, sports betting and gambling regulation. Illinois voters have given a fairly resounding “no” about using their tax money to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights for the Bears. So, what are the next steps if the team would like to move and build a new home at the Arlington Racecourse?
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’

CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD officers reporting misconduct more often, COPA chief says

CHICAGO — Chicago police officers have lodged more than 200 misconduct complaints against their fellow officers through the first three quarters of 2022, the head of the CPD’s oversight agency told members of the City Council on Monday. Andrea Kersten, the chief administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, told the Committee on Budget […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy