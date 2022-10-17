Read full article on original website
Mayoral election Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot campaign raises $1M in 3 months, spends over half of it
CHICAGO -- The good news for Mayor Lori Lightfoot: she raised more money than any of her rivals during the third quarter of 2022, ending with $2.94 million in the bank - nearly twice as much as her next-highest competitor, not counting self-funding millionaire businessman Willie Wilson. The bad news:...
Local ex-reporter draws ire for turn to political pitchman
The outrage over former ABC-7 chief political reporter Charles Thomas' ads for gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has spread to his former colleagues. Why it matters: Chicago journalists don't usually attack one another publicly. Context: Thomas retired in 2017, but he's back with a new series of local ads called "Real...
Another Madigan charge thrust public corruption as Illinois election issue with 3 weeks to go
With three weeks before the election, crime and the economy are making the top issues in a recent Chicago Sun-Times poll. Some see the recent corruption charges against current and former state lawmakers thrusting the issue ahead. The poll places incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker at 49% with Bailey at 34%....
Chief Judge Timothy Evans is up for retention during the current election cycle. How should you vote?
CWBChicago does not endorse or recommend judges or candidates for political office. In the past, we have provided our subscribers with information about Cook County judges who handle criminal matters during bi-annual retention vote cycles. We have decided to publish this year’s information for all readers. You can support...
Cook Co. treasurer says Chicago, suburbs losing tens of millions of dollars through tax law loophole
Tens of millions of dollars are being drained out of minority communities by a loophole in a law that is currently on the books.
Democras Are Siding With Criminals Over Their Victims. They're Destroying Our Communities | Opinion
As American citizens we must place our compassion in the right place: with the victims of crime, not the perpetrators.
Cook County treasurer calls for change in property tax loophole that costs residents millions
CHICAGO (CBS) – A little known property tax loophole is costing Cook County taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.That's the finding by a team of researchers in the Cook County Treasurer's Office. CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov heard from the office who said the area's Black and Brown communities are hit the hardest.It's been going on for years.Just who is profiting? Companies and investors who buy up tax delinquent properties and then basically get their money back, with interest. Lots of it, and taxpayers are footing the bill.Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said one mall in Calumet City is...
Do moderate Republicans have a shot? – Election day is around the corner, how is Candidate Jack Vrett feeling?
Arlington Heights veteran and attorney Jack Vrett is challenging Mark Walker for State Rep. in IL District 53. He and the Steve Cochran Show talk about how the mood of the country has shifted towards the “middle”, how he’s going to fight corruption, and he weighs in on recalling State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.
Democrat Tom McDermott talks about inflation, abortion, other key issues in Senate race
Democrat Tom McDermott says if he wins Indiana’s U.S. Senate race, it will be because women show up in large numbers at the polls to vote for him. Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Brandon Smith sat down with McDermott to discuss abortion rights – which he’s putting front and center in his campaign – and other key issues in the race.
Dozen CPD officers receive suspension notifications for May 2020 melee with protesters
Nearly two and a half years after a major scuffle between Chicago police and protesters, the city has settled a federal lawsuit and CPD is taking disciplinary action.
Arlington Heights mayor says it's 'certainly possible' village rejects Bears move
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - Elected officials in Arlington Heights are making it clear that the Bears move is not a done deal. Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said Monday that it's "certainly possible" the village could end up rejecting the club's final redevelopment plans. The Daily Herald reports that most...
Denise WIlliams Can’t Keep Her False Stories Straight; No, She Was Never Appointed As VAC Secretary –
Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County (ECWd) – So desperate to vote on Veterans Assistance Commission business, Denise Williams came up with another false statement on how she can continue voting during the October 14, 2022, meeting. This time, she claims she was “appointed as secretary by the commission president...
Downtown alderman believes widespread fraud a possibility with Lightfoot's gas and transit card giveaway program
Downtown Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly wants to know if there’s fraud or a glitch in the Mayor Lighfoot’s $12.5 million gas and transit card giveaways.
As Brazen Chicago Carjackings Continue, Cook County Sheriff to Announce ‘Anti-Carjacking' Initiative
After several recent and brazen carjackings in Chicago — including one incident captured on video that took place in broad daylight on the Dan Ryan Expressway — the Cook County Sheriff's Office on Thursday is expected to announce an "anti-carjacking initiative" meant to crackdown on the crimes. According...
Recent Poll Shows Most Illinois Voters Want Abortion To Remain Legal
More than half of Illinois voters want abortion to remain legal. A Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ poll shows that 52 percent support the procedure. Thirty-six percent say abortion should be illegal and 12 percent are unsure. Those who supported abortion overwhelmingly voted for President Biden in 2020 and tended to be women and were younger.
Chicago apartment buildings' disgruntled tenants voice concerns outside City Hall
Residents representing tenants at dozens of apartment buildings managed by East Lake Management and the Hispanic Housing Development Corporation are demanding that City Hall do something about their living conditions.
CPD officer charged in Jan 6 attack turns down plea deal from prosecutors
Photos in the complaint allegedly show Officer Karol Chwiseiuk inside the Capitol, even inside a senator's office, along with text messages that allegedly reveal he used racial slurs.
Public Appetite for New Stadiums is Not What it Used to Be – Especially Not Enough to Fund It
John Howell is joined by Mitchell Armentrout, Chicago Sun-Times Staff Reporter covering casinos, sports betting and gambling regulation. Illinois voters have given a fairly resounding “no” about using their tax money to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights for the Bears. So, what are the next steps if the team would like to move and build a new home at the Arlington Racecourse?
Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’
CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
CPD officers reporting misconduct more often, COPA chief says
CHICAGO — Chicago police officers have lodged more than 200 misconduct complaints against their fellow officers through the first three quarters of 2022, the head of the CPD’s oversight agency told members of the City Council on Monday. Andrea Kersten, the chief administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, told the Committee on Budget […]
