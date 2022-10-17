ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

clayconews.com

Kentucky Attorney General Cameron Continues Effort to Protect Unborn, Files Brief Defending Kentucky's Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law

FRANKFORT, KY – Attorney General Daniel Cameron in September continued his efforts to protect unborn life by filing a brief with the Supreme Court of Kentucky to defend Kentucky's Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law. The Attorney General's filing argues that Kentucky's General Assembly has the policy-making prerogative...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Republican candidate for Kentucky House kicked off November ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Republican candidate for the Kentucky House has been kicked off next month's ballot. Jefferson County Judge Annie O'Connell ruled on Wednesday that Susan Tyler Witten, who was on the ballot for the 31st House District, will be disqualified from November's race. The district stretches from Bowman Field to Jeffersontown.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Prominent elected officials in Kentucky back Yes for Life amendment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Constitutional Amendment No. 2 — the “Yes for Life” amendment — has drawn the support of several prominent elected officials in Kentucky. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), along with five constitutional officers in the executive branch of state government, have voiced their support of voting “yes” on the amendment that is the last item on ballots for the Nov. 8 election. A “yes” vote on Amendment No. 2 means the voter favors amending the Kentucky Constitution by creating a new section to state that “to protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wsiu.org

Push to pardon Kentucky residents convicted of marijuana possession

Criminal justice reform advocates in the Commonwealth are asking Gov. Andy Beshear to decriminalize marijuana possession. The request follows President Joe Biden's announcement of mass pardons at the federal level for people who were convicted of carrying marijuana. Rep. Nima Kulkarni, D-Louisville, explained state decriminalization policies would ensure Kentuckians with...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Grant applications for Kentucky opioid settlement funds are open

People and organizations can now apply for funding from Kentucky’s portion of a multi-state settlement with four drug companies accused of fueling the opioid crisis. The state is expected to receive $478 million over the next 18 years, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a Monday statement. It’s part...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

What Amendments 1 and 2 mean for Kentucky's constitution

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky voters will see two different constitutional amendments on their ballots Nov. 8. The League of Women Voters held a forum Tuesday, explaining those amendments and how they would impact Kentucky. Amendment 1 is focused on the powers of the general assembly. If people vote “yes,”...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Kentucky’s county clerks deal with misinformation as election approaches

County clerk offices across Kentucky have seen a rise in open records requests ahead of the midterm elections, which they say have been fueled by conspiracy theories. Clerks are the frontlines of election security and administration in Kentucky, making sure balloting is accurate, safe and legal. Pulaski County Clerk Linda...
KENTUCKY STATE
