clayconews.com
Kentucky Attorney General Cameron Continues Effort to Protect Unborn, Files Brief Defending Kentucky's Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law
FRANKFORT, KY – Attorney General Daniel Cameron in September continued his efforts to protect unborn life by filing a brief with the Supreme Court of Kentucky to defend Kentucky's Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law. The Attorney General's filing argues that Kentucky's General Assembly has the policy-making prerogative...
Former Kentucky House candidate plans to appeal disqualification
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge ruled on Wednesday that a GOP Kentucky House candidate is ineligible to run. Judge Annie O'Connell ruled that Susan Tyler Witten be disqualified for District 31's state House seat. Democratic candidate Sue Foster sued, saying Witten and her two signatories did not live in...
Kentucky test scores reveal struggles for many students caused by pandemic
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Education in Kentucky faces its own difficult recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a grim fact revealed Tuesday by statewide test scores showing that many students from elementary to high school struggled across a span of core subjects. Fewer than half of students tested statewide were reading...
wdrb.com
Republican candidate for Kentucky House kicked off November ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Republican candidate for the Kentucky House has been kicked off next month's ballot. Jefferson County Judge Annie O'Connell ruled on Wednesday that Susan Tyler Witten, who was on the ballot for the 31st House District, will be disqualified from November's race. The district stretches from Bowman Field to Jeffersontown.
Kentucky voters to decide on two constitutional amendments
Kentucky voters will not only be deciding who serves in the state house or state senate next year.
wymt.com
What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
WLKY.com
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
'Power of 1' breakfast discusses positive change and addiction recovery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Volunteers of America Mid-States held one of their biggest events, ‘Power of 1’ breakfast on Tuesday. The organization helps provide recovery services for those living with substance use disorder and are working to respond to the opioid and addiction epidemic. Keynote speaker Casey...
kentuckytoday.com
Prominent elected officials in Kentucky back Yes for Life amendment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Constitutional Amendment No. 2 — the “Yes for Life” amendment — has drawn the support of several prominent elected officials in Kentucky. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), along with five constitutional officers in the executive branch of state government, have voiced their support of voting “yes” on the amendment that is the last item on ballots for the Nov. 8 election. A “yes” vote on Amendment No. 2 means the voter favors amending the Kentucky Constitution by creating a new section to state that “to protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
wsiu.org
Push to pardon Kentucky residents convicted of marijuana possession
Criminal justice reform advocates in the Commonwealth are asking Gov. Andy Beshear to decriminalize marijuana possession. The request follows President Joe Biden's announcement of mass pardons at the federal level for people who were convicted of carrying marijuana. Rep. Nima Kulkarni, D-Louisville, explained state decriminalization policies would ensure Kentuckians with...
wkyufm.org
Grant applications for Kentucky opioid settlement funds are open
People and organizations can now apply for funding from Kentucky’s portion of a multi-state settlement with four drug companies accused of fueling the opioid crisis. The state is expected to receive $478 million over the next 18 years, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a Monday statement. It’s part...
wnky.com
Beshear announces some Kentucky residents can apply for marijuana possession pardons
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky residents who only have a misdemeanor charge for a simple marijuana possession conviction on their record may apply for a pardon. The governor spoke on the topic during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying his administration is considering the next steps...
Attorney General Daniel Cameron activates grant portal for opioid organizations
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron has activated an online grant portal by the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to fund organizations combating the epidemic. This online grant portal will help fund several opioid recovery programs in the state. The money comes from the commonwealth's portion of a $478...
View the general election 2022 sample ballot for your Kentucky county
Are you looking to familiarize yourself with the ballot before the 2022 general election in Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 8?
What Amendments 1 and 2 mean for Kentucky's constitution
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky voters will see two different constitutional amendments on their ballots Nov. 8. The League of Women Voters held a forum Tuesday, explaining those amendments and how they would impact Kentucky. Amendment 1 is focused on the powers of the general assembly. If people vote “yes,”...
National Kentucky Day is Oct. 19; what you may not know about the state
National Kentucky Day is celebrated annually on October 19. The holiday recognizes the moment in history when Kentucky was approved for statehood.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky children's hospitals reporting uptick in RSV cases ahead of winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Before the season’s peak, hospitals around Kentucky are reporting twice the number of Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) patients than last year. Doctors say this is a growing problem that’s cause for some concern. What You Need To Know. Kentucky is seeing more RSV patients...
Funding to assist economic development projects throughout Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Nine eastern Kentucky counties will receive a total of $24.4 million in funding for economic development projects, Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers said. Funding from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program will assist 11 projects, according to a news...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky’s county clerks deal with misinformation as election approaches
County clerk offices across Kentucky have seen a rise in open records requests ahead of the midterm elections, which they say have been fueled by conspiracy theories. Clerks are the frontlines of election security and administration in Kentucky, making sure balloting is accurate, safe and legal. Pulaski County Clerk Linda...
Humans remains found in 2004 ID’d as missing Kentucky man
Human remains found in 2004 near a southern Indiana lake have been identified as those of a long-missing Kentucky man, officials said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were positively identified as those of Steve Gabbard, a Louisville, Kentucky, man who was 38 when he was reported missing in 2002.
