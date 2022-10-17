Read full article on original website
Duke extends one record, loses another to UNC
As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a ...
Ohio State Football: Could an OSU assistant get poached by Big Ten rival?
The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day look to avenge the 2017 loss to Iowa as they meet up Saturday afternoon in Ohio Stadium. But as the season moves along and other head coaches around the country start getting let go, talk always swirls around which Ohio State staff members could be sought after for head coaching opportunities.
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
Yardbarker
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
Heisman odds are constantly fluctuating throughout the season, but Week 7 in college football saw a massive change in Heisman odds for three players in particular. Players that were on no one's Heisman Watch list are now popping up with a renewed chance at college football's biggest honor. Of course,...
Greg McElroy Has Surprise Team At No. 1 In College Football Ranks
During the latest episode of the Always College Football show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy released his updated top 10. Believe it or not, McElroy doesn't have Georgia ranked as the top team in the country. The No. 1 spot didn't even go to Ohio State or Tennessee. McElroy currently...
Look: Joey Galloway Ranks College Football's Top 6 Teams
The college football world continues to shake up the nation's top tier of title contenders. On Tuesday night, ESPN's College GameDay crew each revealed their top-six rankings around the season's midway mark. Joey Galloway, like Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit, gave Ohio State his No. 1 designation. "We may not...
Jimbo Fisher wary of South Carolina, challenges Spencer Rattler presents for Texas A&M football
Jimbo Fisher hasn't lost to South Carolina during his tenure at Texas A&M, but knows Saturday night's road game against the Gamecocks will challenge his football team. Fisher spoke highly of South Carolina's improvements this week with Spencer Rattler and the offense running off three straight wins since starting the SEC season with losses to Arkansas and Georgia.
Bad news on top of bad news: Is this the worst era in Charlotte’s pro sports history?
The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets have generated a slew of negative headlines in 2022.
Georgia football: Tennessee game not being at night would be insult
No. 1 Georgia football takes on a red-hot No. 3 Tennessee team on Nov. 5 at home in Sanford Stadium. While the Dawgs have to take on Florida first, fans have already started discussing this matchup. One would think a top-5 matchup would be at night, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.
247Sports
LOOK: UNC Basketball Recreates Iconic Sports Illustrated 1981-82 Cover Photo
Shortly after being announced as the Associated Press' preseason No. 1 team ahead of the 2022-23 season, North Carolina basketball released a fantastic recreation of the iconic Sports Illustrated cover from the 1981-82 season that featured UNC head coach Dean Smith and star returnees James Worthy, Jimmy Black, Matt Doherty and Sam Perkins. In their place stands Hubert Davis, Armando Bacot, R.J. Davis, Caleb Love, and Leaky Black.
ESPN’s Greg McElroy ranks top 10 teams in 2022 — with a twist
Here’s a novel idea: ranking the 2022 college football teams based on what they’ve actually done rather than name recognition or recent glory. Too often, every year, teams get the benefit of the doubt because of success in years past, sometimes even several years past. For instance, Clemson recently jumped Michigan football in the AP top 25 despite both teams having the same record and both having played basically the same game the Saturday before. Now, Clemson potentially could have been ranked higher than the Wolverines prior to that point thanks to two then-ranked wins, but it was only the week that it beat Boston College in the same fashion with a similar score to Michigan’s win over Indiana that the Tigers rose above the Wolverines.
Alabama Football: Clear Playoff path for Tide not as clear for others
One of the many advantages of Alabama Football playing in the SEC is the league’s clout in CFB Playoff rankings. In the eight years of the Playoff, SEC teams have earned 10 of the 32 available slots. Two of those 10 SEC teams were not SEC Champions. Both of...
College Football Upset Watch for Week 8: Alabama Poised for Rare Feat During Nick Saban Era?
These college football teams may be favored to win their Week 8 games but that doesn't mean it's a given.
Top 2025 point guard names 'dream school'
Lincoln Park (Pa.) sophomore Meleek Thomas holds a handful of offers. And the Duke basketball program is not among them. But the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently implied to Rivals' Krysten Peek that he'd love to hear from the Blue Devils. "Growing up, just watching Duke, it was like 'Duke, ...
Josh Heupel's offense projected to compete for national championship in FBS, FCS playoffs
Josh Heupel’s offense is transforming the sport of college football in the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision. Tennessee has played one less game than most FBS teams due to having an open date in Week 5. The Vols’ offense under Heupel ranks first nationally in yards per game (551) in the FBS.
Ohio State's Ryan Day one of 20 coaches on Dodd Trophy Watch List
Ohio State's Ryan Day is one of 20 coaches selected for the Midseason Watch List of the Dodd Trophy, which is given annually to the top college football head coach in the country. Day has led the No. 2 Buckeyes to a 6-0 record thus far in 2022. In 2019, during his first season as OSU's head coach, he led Ohio State to a 12-1 season, won the Big Ten Championship and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year.
