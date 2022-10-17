Here’s a novel idea: ranking the 2022 college football teams based on what they’ve actually done rather than name recognition or recent glory. Too often, every year, teams get the benefit of the doubt because of success in years past, sometimes even several years past. For instance, Clemson recently jumped Michigan football in the AP top 25 despite both teams having the same record and both having played basically the same game the Saturday before. Now, Clemson potentially could have been ranked higher than the Wolverines prior to that point thanks to two then-ranked wins, but it was only the week that it beat Boston College in the same fashion with a similar score to Michigan’s win over Indiana that the Tigers rose above the Wolverines.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO