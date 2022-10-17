ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Duke extends one record, loses another to UNC

As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a ...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Look: Joey Galloway Ranks College Football's Top 6 Teams

The college football world continues to shake up the nation's top tier of title contenders. On Tuesday night, ESPN's College GameDay crew each revealed their top-six rankings around the season's midway mark. Joey Galloway, like Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit, gave Ohio State his No. 1 designation. "We may not...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher wary of South Carolina, challenges Spencer Rattler presents for Texas A&M football

Jimbo Fisher hasn't lost to South Carolina during his tenure at Texas A&M, but knows Saturday night's road game against the Gamecocks will challenge his football team. Fisher spoke highly of South Carolina's improvements this week with Spencer Rattler and the offense running off three straight wins since starting the SEC season with losses to Arkansas and Georgia.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

LOOK: UNC Basketball Recreates Iconic Sports Illustrated 1981-82 Cover Photo

Shortly after being announced as the Associated Press' preseason No. 1 team ahead of the 2022-23 season, North Carolina basketball released a fantastic recreation of the iconic Sports Illustrated cover from the 1981-82 season that featured UNC head coach Dean Smith and star returnees James Worthy, Jimmy Black, Matt Doherty and Sam Perkins. In their place stands Hubert Davis, Armando Bacot, R.J. Davis, Caleb Love, and Leaky Black.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN’s Greg McElroy ranks top 10 teams in 2022 — with a twist

Here’s a novel idea: ranking the 2022 college football teams based on what they’ve actually done rather than name recognition or recent glory. Too often, every year, teams get the benefit of the doubt because of success in years past, sometimes even several years past. For instance, Clemson recently jumped Michigan football in the AP top 25 despite both teams having the same record and both having played basically the same game the Saturday before. Now, Clemson potentially could have been ranked higher than the Wolverines prior to that point thanks to two then-ranked wins, but it was only the week that it beat Boston College in the same fashion with a similar score to Michigan’s win over Indiana that the Tigers rose above the Wolverines.
TENNESSEE STATE
BlueDevilCountry

Top 2025 point guard names 'dream school'

Lincoln Park (Pa.) sophomore Meleek Thomas holds a handful of offers. And the Duke basketball program is not among them. But the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently implied to Rivals' Krysten Peek that he'd love to hear from the Blue Devils. "Growing up, just watching Duke, it was like 'Duke, ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Ohio State's Ryan Day one of 20 coaches on Dodd Trophy Watch List

Ohio State's Ryan Day is one of 20 coaches selected for the Midseason Watch List of the Dodd Trophy, which is given annually to the top college football head coach in the country. Day has led the No. 2 Buckeyes to a 6-0 record thus far in 2022. In 2019, during his first season as OSU's head coach, he led Ohio State to a 12-1 season, won the Big Ten Championship and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year.
COLUMBUS, OH
