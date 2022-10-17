Fire risk remains high in rural northwest

After a blaze likely caused by the ignition of dried grain by a farm combine caused 400 acres to burn last Thursday in Holt County, regional first responders remain vigilant.

Fire Chief Troy Cotton, who leads the Southern Fire Protection District of Holt County, said his volunteers and other firefighters from Mound City and Savannah struggled to contain the flames as high winds whipped them across maize and soybean fields. No structures burned, and nobody suffered physical injury. Most of the land had been freshly harvested, leaving dried cornstalks and the like on the ground where it can easily feed an incendiary outbreak.