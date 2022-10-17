Read full article on original website
fox34.com
South Plains warmth and wind
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above average high temperatures highlight our forecast through the weekend. Unfortunately, wind also will be on the increase. Much of the KCBD forecast area this morning was not quite as chilly as yesterday. The exception was the Lubbock vicinity. The temperature again dropped into the low 40s. In the Levelland area down into the low 40s.
fox34.com
Colder tonight, coldest of Fall so far
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty light rain showers are likely to dot the South Plains area through the day. They will be followed by the coldest weather of the season so far. Which will be followed by much warmer afternoons. A few of today’s showers may linger into the evening....
The Top 9 Signs That The City Of Lubbock Floods
The City of Lubbock has apparently recognized that we have problems with flooding. The City now has a flood questionnaire because everyone in charge of this mess was stricken blind or is new to the town. Here's an idea, why don't you just knock on the door of the guys who have to put up the signs that say "ROADS MAY FLOOD". Maybe I'm a dummy, but I believe those guys know exactly where the trouble areas are. Oh, yeah, they could just go outside and look at the puddle too, because those puddles become the big puddles that become lakes (damn, I'm smart).
Expansion of South Lubbock, new shopping complex coming to 114th and Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas – As Lubbock continues to expand south, the intersection of 114th street and Slide Road has proven to be the new hotspot. The intersection has recently become home to a new UMC hospital, shopping center, and restaurants. The recent road construction to widen Slide has been the key in this expansion, according to […]
everythinglubbock.com
New workout facility, nearly 21,000 sq. feet, coming to West Lubbock, permit says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A permit filed with the City of Lubbock Department of Building Safety showed a new workout facility is set to come to Lubbock. The permit said the facility will be in West Lubbock at 2923 Iola Avenue near Costco and Cabela’s. The permit also said the...
Toot’n Totum Announces How Many Lubbock Locations They Will Open
Back in January, I broke the news that Toot'n Totum is coming to Lubbock. Now we know a lot more. The Amarillo gas station chain has been serving the Texas Panhandle since 1950 with more than 90 locations providing guests with good fuel, great food, fresh fountain drinks, a Mr. Payroll, car washes, Car Care Centers & more.
Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location
Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque
This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
fox34.com
Traffic diverted by accident at CR 6200 & Hwy 84
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The westbound lanes of Highway 84 have been shut down at N. Frankford (CR 1800) while police work the scene of a two-vehicle accident. One person has been taken to the hospital, but we don’t know the extent of their injuries as of Wednesday night.
Don’t Miss the City of Lubbock’s First Trunk or Treat
As we get closer towards the end of October that can only mean one thing. Halloween is almost here. For many across the South Plains Halloween is the time when you get your child, or your own costumes, ready and start looking at where all the Fall Festivals in town are located. Obviously churches and the local colleges in town have their Trunk or Treats but this year one Trunk or Treat is being held and the entire city is invited.
everythinglubbock.com
People using Lubbock Airport for pet sale scam, city warns
LUBBOCK, Texas — There has been a recent scam involving online pet sales and transportation, using the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) address to appear like a legitimate business, according to a City of Lubbock press release. The business, which offers deals on pets “well below market value”...
Lubbock Local Challenge: Lubbock Appliance
I gave myself a challenge, and I hope you decide to take it on as well. I love Lubbock and I love small, local business. So I am choosing to shop at Lubbock small businesses every opportunity I get. Last week, instead of getting coffee at Starbucks, I went to Tumbleweed + Sage. This past weekend, I went to Lubbock Appliance (4015 34th Street) instead of a big box store, and I'm so grateful that I did.
fox34.com
Shred-A-Thon 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s that time of the year when paper shredding enthusiasts and residents buried beneath mountains of documents can take advantage of the annual Shred-A-Thon event. Lubbock File Room and First Bank & Trust have teamed up once again and are inviting everyone to bring their...
14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022
Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
fox34.com
Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock. A call was received just after 10 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover. The driver was turning off of Hwy 62/82 onto FM 1585 when the vehicle rolled over, coming to a rest just off the road near a utility pole.
fox34.com
East Lubbock crash may cause traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash involving at least two vehicles at the intersection of Idalou Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities are diverting traffic off Idalou Road; traffic delays are expected in the...
Lubbock Driver Apparently Thinks It’s Okay to Throw Cats Out of the Car
I get that some people just don't like cats, but this stuff makes me sick. I was scrolling through the NextDoor app, as I often do to see what's going on around town, and came across a post by Briana Benavides. She says that she was driving between Slide and Quaker last week when she saw someone throw something out of their car.
fox34.com
Lubbock Symphony announces ‘Red Romance on the West Side’
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) will host the “Red Romance on the West Side” concert on Friday, October 21, at 7:30 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. We welcome everyone to come and enjoy our second Masterworks performance of the year. The concert, conducted by Maestro David Cho, includes works by John Corigliano and Leonard Bernstein. The concert will be focused on telling emotional love stories and exploring the Circus Maximus of ancient Rome.
One Lubbock-Area School District Named In The Top 25 Best In Texas
Niche recently released its rankings for what they consider the best school districts in the state of Texas. In the Lubbock area, only one district was named in the Top 25 of districts around Texas. Frenship Independent School District was ranked as the 22nd best school district in Texas according...
A Lubbock man was Killed Over the Weekend While Inflating a Tire
An arrest has been made after a man was killed while inflating a tire on the side of a road. The Texas Department of Public Safety received a call of a collision of Friday, October 14. KAMC news reported that police arrived shortly around 4 p.m. near Farm to Market Road 2641 and Farm to Market Road 1264.
