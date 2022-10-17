The City of Lubbock has apparently recognized that we have problems with flooding. The City now has a flood questionnaire because everyone in charge of this mess was stricken blind or is new to the town. Here's an idea, why don't you just knock on the door of the guys who have to put up the signs that say "ROADS MAY FLOOD". Maybe I'm a dummy, but I believe those guys know exactly where the trouble areas are. Oh, yeah, they could just go outside and look at the puddle too, because those puddles become the big puddles that become lakes (damn, I'm smart).

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO