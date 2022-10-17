ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look: Twinkly Squares Creates Gorgeous Pixel Artwork for Your Walls

By Jason Coles
 2 days ago
We all love a good bit of smart home tech because, with the right bits of kit, you can automate anything from your lights to your security systems . The new Twinkly Square Starter Kit shows that one of the coolest things to mess around with is panel lighting, because you can help upgrade the vibe in your living room, bedroom, or just change things up to match how you feel.

There are a lot of things to love about this kit, and we’re pretty certain that it could easily be added to one of the best gifts for video game lovers too. That’s because of how easy these things are to program, so let’s dive on into the details.

Buy: Twinkly Squares Starter Kit $249.99

What We Love About The Twinkly Squares Starter Kit

First of all, one of the most exciting things about the Twinkly Squares Starter Kit is that you can use it alongside Amazon’s Alexa , Google Assistant , and Apple HomeKit too. That means that you’re pretty much covered no matter what smart home setup you already have. Of course, while compatibility is nice, it’s not the best thing about this kit.

The most exciting thing about this take on smart lights is that you can customize it in such a substantial way. While they can sync with music or integrate with your TV or PC monitor, that’s standard stuff for smart lights. What’s special about the Twinkly Squares Starter Kit is that you can go beyond that and program each square individually, and that allows you to do things like recreating Van Gogh’s Starry Night painting, or mess around with pixel art on your wall.

You can branch away from buying a traditional painting, which might cost even more than the Twinkly Squares Starter Kit, and make your own artwork based on your favorite retro games . You don’t have to be creative to get the most out of these lights, but if you have that streak of creativity running through your soul, then being able to program these lights however you like to create stunning bits of art is definitely going to give them an edge over similar products.

It’s not just still images too, you can use it to make basic GIFs, or even use it to show off weather forecasts, animations, or just as a clock. The Twinkly Squares Starter Kit goes a bit beyond what you’d expect from this kind of product and offers a lot of extra productivity and creativity for anyone that buys it. Plus, they look great.

Twinkly Squares Starter Kit Pricing and Availability

If you’re chomping at the bit after reading about them then you’ll be very glad to know that you can grab the Twinkly Squares Starter Kit from Amazon for $249.99. It’s not a cheap product, but there’s a lot of versatility here that can make it a worthwhile purchase for a lot of people.

Buy: Twinkly Squares Starter Kit $249.99

