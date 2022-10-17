Effective: 2022-10-20 10:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w affecting Brevard County. .The forecast point near Cocoa is within Minor Flood stage and is forecast to continue a slow decline and may fall below flood stage by this weekend. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.2 feet, Water spreads up in yards and approaches homes along the St Johns River in the Lake Poinsett area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM EDT Thursday was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 15.5 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Cocoa 9w 16.0 16.1 Thu 10 am 16.0 15.9 15.7 15.6 15.5

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO