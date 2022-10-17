Jabra Releases OTC Hearing Aids That Look Like Any Other Pair of Wireless Earbuds

Look, we’ve all been there, Lloyd Dobler-style: a boombox over our head, serenading our one true love with Peter Gabriel’s dulcet tones. The downside, of course, is the hearing damage that comes from being too close to a speaker. If you aren’t quite ready to pick up hearing aids, but you think your ears could use a little bit of enhancement, the Jabra Enhance Plus hearable might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Hearables are a new category of device that combines all the convenience and audio quality of earbuds with noise-enhancing features that help you to hear slightly better. According to Jabra, it can help those with “mild to moderate hearing loss.”

Thanks to a landmark ruling from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, hearing aids are finally available for sale over the counter, and we expect to see an explosion in products like this in the months ahead. Jabra is relatively ahead of the game, and it could be a sign that the audio company plants to make more investments into the hearing aid market.

For now, The Jabra Enhance Plus earbuds are now available at Best Buy and at Jabra.com for $799.

Buy: Jabra Enhance Plus $799.00

What We Love About the Jabra Enhance Plus

Roughly 40 million people in the United States suffer from hearing loss just from their jobs, and many others have diminished hearing due to age and other factors. Hearing aids can help, but they aren’t always the most elegant solution — and often, the technology in hearing aids is far behind the curve of modern devices. The Jabra Enhance Plus earbuds deliver a three-in-one experience that improves hearing while still allowing users to listen to music and receive phone calls.

This is all delivered in a normal form factor that looks just like any other earbuds on the market. If you’re a little self-conscious about the idea of hearing aids, these are a great solution. The Jabra Enhance Plus is small enough that it’s discreet during conversations, while the Jabra Enhance app lets users individualize their experience to suit their needs. Setup takes only minutes, and settings are easy to tweak on the fly.

“The new OTC hearing aid regulation represents a significant opportunity to improve hearing health for millions experiencing mild to moderate hearing loss,” said Calum MacDougall , SVP at Jabra. This new categorization presents a brand-new opportunity that has not only resulted in the term “hearables,” but could also bring down the cost of hearing aids for the average person.

Customers who purchase the Jabra Enhance Plus can take an online hearing test and customize the earbuds to their specific needs using the Jabra app.

In addition, we love that these hearables don’t look like traditional hearing aids. For people who are self-conscious about visible hearing aids, these audio products look like any other pair of wireless earbuds.

Jabra Enhance Plus Pricing and Availability

The Jabra Enhance Plus earbuds are now available at Best Buy and Jabra.com for $799. While that would make these some of the most expensive earbuds for sale in 2022 , the Enhance Plus are obviously more than just earbuds. With customized audio and hearing enhancement, they’re reasonably priced for the feature set.

We haven’t been able to review these earbuds just yet, but we’ll be sure to update this post once we do.

