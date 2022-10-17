ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

Jabra Releases OTC Hearing Aids That Look Like Any Other Pair of Wireless Earbuds

By Patrick Hearn
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnXEX_0icmFYMI00

Look, we’ve all been there, Lloyd Dobler-style: a boombox over our head, serenading our one true love with Peter Gabriel’s dulcet tones. The downside, of course, is the hearing damage that comes from being too close to a speaker. If you aren’t quite ready to pick up hearing aids, but you think your ears could use a little bit of enhancement, the Jabra Enhance Plus hearable might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Hearables are a new category of device that combines all the convenience and audio quality of earbuds with noise-enhancing features that help you to hear slightly better. According to Jabra, it can help those with “mild to moderate hearing loss.”

Thanks to a landmark ruling from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, hearing aids are finally available for sale over the counter, and we expect to see an explosion in products like this in the months ahead. Jabra is relatively ahead of the game, and it could be a sign that the audio company plants to make more investments into the hearing aid market.

For now, The Jabra Enhance Plus earbuds are now available at Best Buy and at Jabra.com for $799.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nc4ku_0icmFYMI00

Buy: Jabra Enhance Plus $799.00

Buy: $799 at Best Buy

What We Love About the Jabra Enhance Plus

Roughly 40 million people in the United States suffer from hearing loss just from their jobs, and many others have diminished hearing due to age and other factors. Hearing aids can help, but they aren’t always the most elegant solution — and often, the technology in hearing aids is far behind the curve of modern devices. The Jabra Enhance Plus earbuds deliver a three-in-one experience that improves hearing while still allowing users to listen to music and receive phone calls.

This is all delivered in a normal form factor that looks just like any other earbuds on the market. If you’re a little self-conscious about the idea of hearing aids, these are a great solution. The Jabra Enhance Plus is small enough that it’s discreet during conversations, while the Jabra Enhance app lets users individualize their experience to suit their needs. Setup takes only minutes, and settings are easy to tweak on the fly.

“The new OTC hearing aid regulation represents a significant opportunity to improve hearing health for millions experiencing mild to moderate hearing loss,” said Calum MacDougall , SVP at Jabra. This new categorization presents a brand-new opportunity that has not only resulted in the term “hearables,” but could also bring down the cost of hearing aids for the average person.

Customers who purchase the Jabra Enhance Plus can take an online hearing test and customize the earbuds to their specific needs using the Jabra app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fm2vR_0icmFYMI00

In addition, we love that these hearables don’t look like traditional hearing aids. For people who are self-conscious about visible hearing aids, these audio products look like any other pair of wireless earbuds.

Jabra Enhance Plus Pricing and Availability

The Jabra Enhance Plus earbuds are now available at Best Buy and Jabra.com for $799. While that would make these some of the most expensive earbuds for sale in 2022 , the Enhance Plus are obviously more than just earbuds. With customized audio and hearing enhancement, they’re reasonably priced for the feature set.

We haven’t been able to review these earbuds just yet, but we’ll be sure to update this post once we do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46WKij_0icmFYMI00

Buy: Jabra Enhance Plus $799.00

Buy: $799 at Best Buy

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 1

Related
SPY

Anker SoundCore VR P10 Review: Comfortable, Adjustable Earbuds That Work Great for VR Gaming and More

I do a lot of VR gaming. I’ve always been a fan of the concept, so getting my hands on a Quest 2 was a huge stepping point forward for the hobby. There’s just one downside: it’s not exactly easy to use earbuds or headphones while playing VR games. Sure, it’s possible, but there are always a few hitches. The Quest 2 is notorious for introducing audio lag for most audio devices; it’s often better just to use the built-in speakers, which offer surprisingly good quality. When Anker sent over the Soundcore VR P10 wireless earbuds for me to try out, I...
SPY

The 25 Top Christmas Gifts To Cross Off Your Holiday Shopping List During Prime Day – Last Chance!

The holidays are just around the corner and Amazon is starting the shopping season off stronger than ever this year with the best Prime Day deals for the second time this year. That’s right, welcome to Prime Day part two, folks. Amazon is calling this second Prime Day their Prime Early Access Sale, a brand-new two-day event that started yesterday October 11 and ends tonight, October 12. During this event, Prime users can purchase goods across the board at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. This post-Prime Day pre-Black Friday event is taking the world of shopping by storm right...
SPY

The Best Men’s Snow Boots to Wear All Winter Long

When you were a kid, you prayed for a snow day so you could toss on your snow boots and go sledding. As an adult, you pray there isn’t a snowmageddon heading your way as you try to make it to work. Clunking around in snow boots while commuting or shoveling the walk isn’t fun, but it’s far preferable to freezing your toes off. If you live somewhere that sees a lot of snow, the best snow boots for men should be high on your shopping list this season. It’s possible to find snow boots that are stylish, and we’ve picked...
ALASKA STATE
knowtechie.com

Sony releases $1,000 hearing aids that anyone can buy

Sony has launched two new over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids designed for those with mild to moderate hearing loss. The $1,000 CRE-C10 and $1,300 CRE-E10 were designed in partnership with WS Audiology and will be released before the end of the year. This release follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Android Police

Nothing Ear 1 headphones will cost 50% more next week

The Nothing Ear 1 headphones were the first product from the relatively new tech brand that launched the Nothing Phone 1 earlier this year. Since the Ear 1 headphones arrived in 2021, they’ve cost $99, but the company has now confirmed it’s increasing the price by $50 to $149 for those in the US. If you want to buy the headphones for $50 less, you can continue to do so until October 26. After that, it appears this price increase will be permanent.
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $9

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
People

10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
Digital Trends

Hackers have found a way to hack you that you’d never expect

A security flaw has allowed a ransomware gang to effectively prevent antivirus programs from running properly on a system. As reported by Bleeping Computer, the BlackByte ransomware group is utilizing a newly discovered method related to the RTCore64.sys driver to circumvent more than 1,000 legitimate drivers. Security programs that rely...
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
SPY

SPY

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy