NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
Rodgers, Packers look to get back on track at Washington
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers walked into the locker room after a practice this week and felt a lively vibe that belied a rare Green Bay Packers losing streak. They’ve lost two in a row during the same regular season for the first time since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019. Green Bay has the chance to end the skid at the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SAINTS: CB Paulson Adebo, WR Jarvis Landry, CB Marshon Lattimore, OG Andrus Peat, WR Michael Thomas, TE Adam Trautman, DE Payton Turner. ARIZONA: RB James Conner, LB Dennis Gardeck, C Rodney Hudson, CB Trayvon Mullen, K Matt Prater, OG Lecitus Smith, RB Darrel Williams>
Flores making an impact in Pittsburgh as Miami return looms
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Myles Jack never thought about going into coaching once his playing career is over. Then he met Brian Flores. There’s something about the way the Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant coach carries himself that Jack, an inside linebacker who like Flores is in his first year with the team, can’t shake.
Garrett, Clowney back as Browns prepare for Ravens, Jackson
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns got their defensive bookends back. Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice Thursday, a significant development for a struggling Cleveland defense that will be stressed by elusive Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Garrett has been bothered by a sprained left shoulder...
Cowboys get Prescott back as Lions try to turn yards into Ws
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott is back and will try to get the Dallas offense playing a little closer to the level of a stout defense that has lifted the Cowboys to a winning record. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions moved the ball fine early in the...
DC Sports Huddle: Making sense of the Commanders’ QB conundrum and Snyder’s ownership strife
The Washington Commanders will be without Carson Wentz for at least a month, opening the door for Taylor Heinicke’s return to the starting lineup. Will the journeyman backup yield better results for the Burgundy and Gold offense against Green Bay and beyond? Could the switch to Heinicke be permanent?
Both QBs try to rebound when Ravens host Cleveland
CLEVELAND (2-4) at BALTMORE (3-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Ravens by 6, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Browns 2-4; Ravens 2-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 34-12. LAST MEETING: Browns beat Ravens 24-22 on Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. LAST WEEK: Browns lost to Patriots 38-15;...
Chiefs rematch conjures bad Super Bowl memories for 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was forced to watch a horror film this week. Instead of a Halloween slasher movie, Shanahan rewatched his most painful loss as a head coach when he put on video of the 49ers’ loss to Kansas City in the Super Bowl following the 2019 season ahead of the rematch against the Chiefs.
Jets-Broncos matchup pits two of the league’s best defenses
NEW YORK JETS (4-2) at DENVER (2-4) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Broncos by 1½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jets 4-2, Broncos 2-4. SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 22-16-1. LAST MEETING: Broncos beat Jets 26-0 on Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. LAST WEEK: Jets beat...
Eberflus leans on past experience with Bears mired in skid
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus remembered the transition going from Toledo to Missouri as an assistant under Gary Pinkel. From winning 10 games with a MAC powerhouse to taking a beating against the powers of the Big 12 the next few years, it was an eye-opening experience.
MLS Playoff Glance
Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks. Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks. New York City at Montreal, 1:18 p.m. Dallas at Austin, 8:18 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. New York City-Montreal winner at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. or 8 p.m. Dallas-Austin winner at...
Bengals host surprising Falcons in matchup of 3-3 teams
ATLANTA (3-3) at CINCINNATI (3-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. OPENING LINE: Bengals by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Falcons 6-0, Bengals 4-2. SERIES RECORD: Bengals lead 9-5. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Falcons 37-36 on Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. LAST WEEK: Falcons beat 49ers 28-14;...
Today in Sports History, Oct. 21-27
1947 — In front of a capacity crowd of 35,000 at Columbia’s Baker Field in New York, the Lions end Army’s 32-game unbeaten streak in a 21-20 upset. An interception in Army’s final drive seals the win, the first over an Army team that had not surrendered a point all season until the loss to Columbia.
