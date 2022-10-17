Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:05:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-20 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 03:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures generally ranging from 26 to 32. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
