Effective: 2022-10-20 03:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures generally ranging from 26 to 32. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO