ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Florida Teen Runs for Fallen Bristol Police Officers

As the Bristol community grieves its two fallen police officers, tributes continue to pour in, many of them in the sports world. Both Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were avid sports fans, and now people across the country are making sure they are remembered. “It's just it's so...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Calling hours begin for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy

Officer Alex Hamzy will be promoted to a sergeant and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte will be promoted to lieutenant. Route 15 south was briefly closed between exits 86 and 87 in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Fallen Bristol officers posthumously promoted

BRISTOL, Connecticut — Two fallen Bristol police officers have been posthumously promoted, according to the mayor's office. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte is now Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy is now Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The two officers were killed after they, along with Ofc. Alec Iurato, were ambushed as...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Special decal honors fallen Bristol officers

(WFSB) - Tributes continue to pour in for Bristol Police Officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy. You’ll now start to notice police vehicles across the state with a permanent reminder of what it means to lay their life on the line. The latest tribute will be one that you...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Police's Alex Hamzy Remembered During Public Wake

There was a massive show of support at the wake for Alex Hamzy Wednesday. Family, friends and even those who did not know the Bristol Police Sergeant turned out to Terryville to pay their respects. While the doors of The Lyceum opened to the public at noon, NBC Connecticut was...
BRISTOL, CT
fox61.com

Breeze Airways to offer 4 new destinations from Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Breeze Airways is adding four new flight destinations out of Bradley International Airport beginning February 2023. The new destinations include flights Thursday and Sunday to Vero Beach, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona. Other stops include one-stop flights Thursdays and Sundays to Provo, Utah, and San Bernardino, California.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Bristol Press

Officer Alex Hamzy

Alex Hamzy, loving son, brother, husband, and friend was taken from us on Oct. 12, 2022. Alex was born Dec. 16, 1987, in Bristol where he attended Bristol Eastern High School, and before his untimely death, he served his beloved community for eight years (2014-2022) as a member of the Bristol Police Department. Alex was incredibly proud of his profession and served his hometown with conviction and integrity.
BRISTOL, CT
i95 ROCK

Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off

Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Waterbury Restaurant Named Best Fast Food in Connecticut By Food & Wine

Recently, Food & Wine Magazine came out with a list of the best fast food restaurants in every state, and Nardelli's in Waterbury is the pick for Connecticut. Food & Wine says that the "future of fast food" is all over the place and their updated list of favorite fast food places has changed somewhat. Crediting the pandemic for changing the way people eat and the introduction and expansion of delivery and takeout systems, taste buds also expanded and helped out the industry somewhat. Here is the criteria for Food & Wine for your favorite local fast food restaurant to make the list:
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Terryville preparing for Bristol officer’s calling hours

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Terryville prepared Tuesday for the Wednesday wake of a Bristol officer killed in the line of duty, readying Main Street once again to become a tearful reminder of a tragedy that took the lives of two policemen. Officer Alex Hamzy was killed in an ambush last week on Redstone Hill Road […]
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Inaugural Napoli Food Show arrives at Mohegan Sun

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Napoli Foods, the Cheshire-based food giant that supplies so many markets and restaurants with an array of epicurean items made the most of its Monday at Mohegan Sun. The Earth Expo was filled with more than 140 vendors from across the region for the inaugural “Napoli...
MONTVILLE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy