NBC Connecticut
Florida Teen Runs for Fallen Bristol Police Officers
As the Bristol community grieves its two fallen police officers, tributes continue to pour in, many of them in the sports world. Both Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were avid sports fans, and now people across the country are making sure they are remembered. “It's just it's so...
milfordmirror.com
Nicholas Brutcher played football at Bristol Central with Aaron Hernandez and another accused killer
BRISTOL — Nicholas Brutcher, the heavily armed man who police said fired more than 80 rounds at officers in a deadly ambush last week, became the third accused killer from a Bristol Central High School football team that played together in the mid-2000s. Brutcher, 35, played at the same...
New Britain Herald
Funeral services for two slain officers in Bristol expected to draw thousands, to be held at sports stadium
BRISTOL – The funeral services for two Bristol police officers killed last week at the hands of a rifle-wielding man are expected to draw such a community response that they are being held on Friday at an East Hartford sports stadium. The public services for Dustin DeMonte and Alex...
East Hartford prepares to host fallen Bristol police officers’ funeral
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A joint funeral service will be held Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford for fallen Bristol police officers Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The town of East Hartford...
Eyewitness News
Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Calling hours begin for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy
Officer Alex Hamzy will be promoted to a sergeant and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte will be promoted to lieutenant. Route 15 south was briefly closed between exits 86 and 87 in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have...
Fallen Bristol officers posthumously promoted
BRISTOL, Connecticut — Two fallen Bristol police officers have been posthumously promoted, according to the mayor's office. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte is now Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy is now Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The two officers were killed after they, along with Ofc. Alec Iurato, were ambushed as...
Eyewitness News
Special decal honors fallen Bristol officers
(WFSB) - Tributes continue to pour in for Bristol Police Officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy. You’ll now start to notice police vehicles across the state with a permanent reminder of what it means to lay their life on the line. The latest tribute will be one that you...
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Police's Alex Hamzy Remembered During Public Wake
There was a massive show of support at the wake for Alex Hamzy Wednesday. Family, friends and even those who did not know the Bristol Police Sergeant turned out to Terryville to pay their respects. While the doors of The Lyceum opened to the public at noon, NBC Connecticut was...
fox61.com
Breeze Airways to offer 4 new destinations from Bradley
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Breeze Airways is adding four new flight destinations out of Bradley International Airport beginning February 2023. The new destinations include flights Thursday and Sunday to Vero Beach, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona. Other stops include one-stop flights Thursdays and Sundays to Provo, Utah, and San Bernardino, California.
Bristol Press
Officer Alex Hamzy
Alex Hamzy, loving son, brother, husband, and friend was taken from us on Oct. 12, 2022. Alex was born Dec. 16, 1987, in Bristol where he attended Bristol Eastern High School, and before his untimely death, he served his beloved community for eight years (2014-2022) as a member of the Bristol Police Department. Alex was incredibly proud of his profession and served his hometown with conviction and integrity.
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.
A preliminary report regarding the incident that took place last week on Redstone Hill Road, Bristol, Connecticut, which resulted in a tragic demise of two police officers, has been released by The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Memorial arrangements announced for fallen Bristol officers
A local oil distributor is concerned for his customers. Portland high schooler helps humane society with puppy portraits. Memorial arrangements made for fallen Bristol officers.
Terryville preparing for Bristol officer’s calling hours
TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Terryville prepared Tuesday for the Wednesday wake of a Bristol officer killed in the line of duty, readying Main Street once again to become a tearful reminder of a tragedy that took the lives of two policemen. Officer Alex Hamzy was killed in an ambush last week on Redstone Hill Road […]
NBC Connecticut
North Haven to Close Part of Clintonville Road During Private Service for Bristol Lt. DeMonte
A private service will be held Thursday in North Haven for 35-year-old Lt. Dustin DeMonte, one of the two Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush-style attack in Bristol last week. The town will be closing part of Clintonville Road this afternoon and is asking people to avoid the area.
Bristol barbershop raises funds for fallen police officers' families
BRISTOL, Conn. — A barbershop in Bristol is taking out its clippers to make sure every police officer feels supported as the local community continues to mourn the loss of both Bristol police Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and officer Alex Hamzy. The barbers at New England Barber Company in Bristol...
