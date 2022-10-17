Read full article on original website
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Ian Happ is the Cubs’ sole 2022 Gold Glove finalist
The Rawlings company, which sponsors MLB’s Gold Glove Awards, made announcements today about this year’s finalists for each position. Ian Happ, who made great strides forward defensively by playing pretty much exclusively in left field this year (146 games in left field, just three in center), is one of the finalists at that position for a Gold Glove. The other two finalists are David Peralta, who split 2022 between Arizona and Tampa Bay, and Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks weekend edition
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. I saw a report that the White Sox are going to interview Ozzie Guillen....
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Division Series winning and losing patterns
The Yankees made a little bit of history when they won the decisive fifth game of their American League Division Series at home against the Guardians on Tuesday. There have been 116 total divisional series: the one-time AL East, AL West, NL East and NL West series that followed the strike-interrupted 1981 season, then 2 series in each league for each of the 28 seasons from 1995-2022.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: Houston has no problems
I’m going to assume you all know the Astros lead the Yankees two games to none in the American League Championship Series and the Phillies and Padres are tied at one win each in the National League Championship Series. I’m also going to assume that you either know how those games went or that you know how to look up game recaps yourself.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: 1950s edition
This is a great color photo of the exterior of Wrigley Field and the famous marquee, which was (generally) painted that aqua-blue color until 1965, when it became its now-iconic red. Given the dress of the people in the photo and the team shown as the Cubs’ opponent, it wasn’t...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs' big drop in home runs
The Cubs had a pronounced power outage at the plate in 2022. They finished the season with 159 home runs, 51 fewer than their 210 in the previous season. That's a drop of 32.1 percent -- nearly one third. ... You don't have to go back very far to find...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, October 21
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 American League Championship Series: Yankees vs. Astros Game 2, 6:37 CT
Just one game today as the Phillies and Padres, tied 1-1, take a travel day to Philadelphia where that series will resumer Friday evening. The Astros pitching staff thoroughly dominated the Yankees in Game 1 of their ALCS:. The Yankees have not won a game in Houston this year. The...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Cubs are lowering season ticket prices for 2023 by an average of 5 percent
Cubs season ticket holders received their invoices for 2023 today and the pleasant surprise is that prices went down an average of 5 percent. The 2022 invoice for my bleacher season ticket was for $3,816.88 per ticket (including the amusement tax), an average price per game of $47.12. The price for a full season bleacher ticket for 2023 is $3,569.44, an average of $44.07 per game. That’s a decrease of 6.75 percent, which is among the largest decreases for season tickets, per this article by Meghan Montemurro in the Tribune, which says the decreases range from 2.7 percent to 6.7 percent — as noted above, the drop for bleacher tickets is slightly higher than the top of that range.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Wrigley Field construction update: October 20
I was in the neighborhood around Wrigley Field doing something non-Cubs related Thursday afternoon and thought I’d stop by the ballpark to see what was going on construction-wise. As you can see by the photos above, construction on the sports book continues. As far as I know, there’s no...
