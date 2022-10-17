Cubs season ticket holders received their invoices for 2023 today and the pleasant surprise is that prices went down an average of 5 percent. The 2022 invoice for my bleacher season ticket was for $3,816.88 per ticket (including the amusement tax), an average price per game of $47.12. The price for a full season bleacher ticket for 2023 is $3,569.44, an average of $44.07 per game. That’s a decrease of 6.75 percent, which is among the largest decreases for season tickets, per this article by Meghan Montemurro in the Tribune, which says the decreases range from 2.7 percent to 6.7 percent — as noted above, the drop for bleacher tickets is slightly higher than the top of that range.

