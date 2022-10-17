Salvation Army looking into complaints of migrant mistreatment at Chicago shelter

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Salvation Army officials say they are looking into complaints that an employee mistreated migrants housed at the organization’s Humboldt Park shelter.

The accusations come from a source close to some asylum-seekers who have been sent to Chicago from the U.S. Southern Border. The migrants reportedly have said personal items, including food, have been taken from them and thrown away and that they have been yelled at by an employee.

The individual allegedly has said some migrants will be locked out of the shelter.

Officials say they are looking into the complaints about the employee’s behavior, which is not reflective of the Salvation Army’s values.

